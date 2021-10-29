How To Get The Best ESRD Medicare: Plan Options & Tips

ESRD Coverage Options

Across the country, there are hundreds of options for ESRD coverage. The number of plan options available to you will depend on where you live. If you find that your area lacks options, consider checking nearby areas. For some, relocating to an area with better coverage options could create a better environment for healing.

If I Have ESRD, Can I Apply for a Medicare Advantage Plan?

As of January 2021, people with ESRD can choose between Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan.

MA plans are a type of Medicare health plan sold by a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide all your Part A and Part B benefits. Most Medicare Advantage plans also offer prescription drug coverage.

If you join a Medicare Advantage plan with drug coverage, you’ll get your drug coverage through your plan, and you can’t enroll in a separate drug plan. Some Medicare Advantage plans also offer additional coverage, like vision, hearing, and dental benefits.

You’ll need to use healthcare providers who participate in the plan’s network and service area. Before you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, it’s important to check with your providers and the plan you’re considering to confirm that the providers you currently see (like your dialysis facility or kidney doctor) or want to see in the future (like a transplant specialist) are in the plan’s network.

If I Have ESRD, Can I Buy a Medigap Plan?

Medigap plans, which are supplemental Medicare policies that help cover the payment “gaps,” are not available in all states to ESRD patients under age 65. In states without Medigap for those individuals, they may not be able to purchase any other supplemental policy and will be responsible for paying all deductibles and coinsurance.

How Does Coverage for Prescription Drugs Work?

It depends on which Medicare plan(s) you have. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, drug coverage may be included.

Otherwise, you can enroll in a stand-alone Medicare drug plan (called Part D ). You can enroll in a stand-alone Part D plan as soon as you are eligible for Medicare. In other words, you can enroll during your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). Your IEP begins three months before the month of your 65th birthday and ends at the end of the third month after the month of your birthday.

Your prescription drug coverage will start the same time your Medicare coverage begins, or the first month after you make your request, whichever is later.

For people with ESRD Medicare, Part B covers transplant drugs after a covered transplant and most of the drugs you get for dialysis. However, Part B doesn’t cover prescription drugs for other health conditions unrelated to your kidney disease. Medicare Part D can help you with the costs of drugs not covered by Part B.