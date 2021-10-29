Delaware Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Delaware Medicare Advantage Plans?

While the following list of MA plans has some of the highest-rated plans in the state, it’s extremely important to note that these may not be the best for you or your situation. To get a much more solid sense of what plan is right for you, take stock of your specific medical needs, financial limitations, and county of residence (although with so few counties in Delaware, this detail may not have as much impact as in other states).

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Delaware 1. Aetna Medicare Advantra Value 2. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 3. Aetna Medicare Premier Plus 4. Aetna Medicare Value 5. HumanaChoice 6. Humana Gold Plus 7. Humana Gold Plus 8. Aetna Medicare Elite

As a disclaimer, please note that the following list is not intended as an endorsement of healthcare providers but is instead a presentation of information regarding the top-rated MA plans available in Delaware.

#1 Aetna Medicare Advantra Value H3959-055 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Kent, Sussex

Though this plan does have a premium and plan deductible of $0, it does have a prescription drug deductible of $150 and a fairly high out-of-pocket maximum. It offers fairly low co-pays for doctor visits, as well as coverage for multiple benefits, such as hearing, dental, vision, mental health, and foot care, among others. With competitive co-pays across the board, this place gets a star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

#2 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H2228-093 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

With a premium, plan deductible, and prescription plan deductible of $0, this plan offers considerable affordability up front. Despite a moderate out-of-pocket maximum, there are plenty of additional benefits with extremely low co-pays, especially for in-network diabetic supplies. This plan earns 4 5 out of stars.

#3 Aetna Medicare Premier Plus H5521-095 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $98

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

The first plan on this list with a monthly premium, and a high one at that, asks for $98 a month ($1,176 annually). The out-of-pocket maximum is also fairly high; however, the plan and prescription plan deductibles are $0, making that aspect a bit more affordable. Many of the extra benefits costs (especially those that are out-of-network) are based on coinsurance that can range from 20 to 40 percent. For everything in-network, the cost will come from fairly moderate co-pays. This plan gets 4 stars out of 5.

#4 Aetna Medicare Value H5521-262 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

With an extremely low monthly premium and a somewhat affordable prescription drug plan deductible, this plan also boasts extremely affordable dental coverage. This plan covers wellness programs, such as fitness, with some limited coverage for vision. Overall, this plan gets 4 stars out of 5.

#5 HumanaChoice H5216-028 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $69

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $265

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

The monthly premium of $69 for this plan will lead to a cost of $828 per year, on top of a prescription drug deductible of $265 and a moderate out-of-pocket maximum. The co-pays for prescription drugs can vary, the gap coverage offers a 25 percent coinsurance, and there is limited coverage for hearing. However, this plan does have great nursing facility coverage, as well as affordable medical supplies co-pays. This plan earns 4 stars out of 5.

#6 Humana Gold Plus H6622-010 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

In addition to having a monthly premium and plan deductible of $0, this plan also has a prescription drug deductible of $0. It has somewhat patchy benefits coverage for things like dental, vision, hearing, and mental health services, though general doctor visits have a super low co-pay of $0. All things considered, this plan gets 4 stars out of 5.

#7 Aetna Medicare Elite H3931-104 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Plan Deductible: $100

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

With a low monthly premium and an affordable prescription plan deductible, this plan offers some coverage for hearing but no coverage for dental or vision. With a $1,100 health plan deductible and a high out-of-pocket maximum, this plan might break the bank if you’re not careful. It currently earns 3.5 stars out of 5.

#8 Aetna Medicare Premier Plus H3931-102 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $100

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: New Castle, Sussex, Kent

Despite having a fairly high premium of $100 (adding up to $1,200 per year), this plan has no deductibles for its general plan and prescription plan. With competitive hearing, dental, vision, and mental health coverage rates, this plan gets 3.5 stars out of 5.

Interested in finding more information on these and many other plans? Check out Insurify’s plan-comparison tool! It will give you a wealth of detailed information on all Medicare Advantage plans available to you.