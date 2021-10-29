Connecticut Medicare: How To Get The Best Plan For You

How Much Does Medicare Cost in Connecticut?

While some costs for Medicare are standard, your costs can fluctuate depending on several factors:

How you set up your Medicare coverage

Private health insurance company pricing and coverage

Co-pay and coinsurance rates

Deductible amount

Out-of-pocket maximum limits (or lack thereof)

The Cost of Original Medicare in Connecticut

Several types of costs contribute to the total cost of Original Medicare. Premiums are fairly low, with most beneficiaries qualifying for premium-free Medicare Part A. The Medicare Part B premium is $148.50 in 2021. However, those costs are on a sliding scale.

To qualify for premium-free P art A, you’ll need to have earned 40 work credits. With at least 30 work credits, you’ll pay $259 a month. Fewer than 30 and you’ll pay $471. The Part A deductible is $1,484.

Medicare Part B premiums depend on your income, with the standard cost ($148.50) applying to people making less than $87,000 a year and couples making less than $174,000 a year in income. If you make more, you’ll pay a little more by income bracket. If you make much less, you may qualify for additional assistance through your state Medicaid program.

The Part B deductible is $203, and the coinsurance rate is 20 percent for Medicare Part B services. Medicare Part A is a little more complicated, as the rate depends on the length of your stay, the facility you use, and the level of care you receive. You should expect to pay a co-pay anywhere from $60 to over $300 per day.

Original Medicare does not provide you with out-of-pocket maximum limits. If you receive expensive care, you can find yourself on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, many people choose to purchase Medigap plans —to cover the “‘gaps”’ in coverage with Medicare.

The Cost of Medigap Plans in Connecticut

Medicare Supplement plans, most often called Medigap, help you cover the costs of care when you are enrolled in Original Medicare. This can include the cost of deductibles, co-payments, and coinsurance. Some Medigap plans—Plan K and Plan L—offer out-of-pocket maximums.

There are 10 types of Medigap plans, designated by letters. Each plan offers different advantages and comes with different costs. Medigap plans are standardized by the CMS, though administered by private insurance companies. While Medigap plans are the same on paper, the cost of Medigap policies can vary from company to company.

Remember that the level of customer satisfaction and accessibility can differ greatly as well.

The Cost of Medicare Advantage in Connecticut

Connecticut Medicare Advantage plans at a glance:

Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare that’s administered by a private insurance company. Each company must meet certain qualifications in order to offer Medicare Advantage plans—essentially winning a contract with the federal government.

Medicare Advantage plans must stick to strict guidelines as far as minimum coverage. However, many plans offer more than the minimum, including dental, hearing, and vision coverage. Plans often also offer competitive copay rates for primary, specialist, and preventive care. Many plans also include prescription drug coverage, making it unnecessary to purchase an additional individual plan.

These add-ons do tend to raise the cost of premiums but lower the cost of care. You should look for a balance between the two costs. Remember that paying more on the premium often saves you money in the long run, so long as you’re getting very favorable coverage rates.

The Cost of Prescription Drug Plans in Connecticut

Connecticut prescription drug plans at a glance:

Prescription drug plans are relatively new to the Medicare market. These plans came about at the turn of the century in order to make the cost of medications affordable for more Medicare beneficiaries. Stand-alone plans can be purchased to supplement your Original Medicare plan. But they can also supplement a Medicare Advantage plan—so long as that plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Each plan will have its own formulary. The formulary is essentially the pricing structure the company uses to determine the costs to you. You should look for a plan that prices your medications favorably.

The formulary is broken down into four tiers, arranged from least to most expensive:

Tier I covers cheap generics.

Tier II covers expensive generics and cheap name brands.

Tier III covers regular name brands and expensive name brands.

Tier IV covers specialty or experimental drugs.

Cost of Special Needs Plans in Connecticut

Connecticut Special Needs Plans at a glance:

Special Needs Plans (SNPs ) are meant for people who would not otherwise be able to afford Medicare. This could be due to income or a health condition. These plans work like Medicare Advantage plans in that they are regulated by the U.S. government, but administered by a private insurance company. These companies win contracts with the CMS and must comply with strict rules and procedures.

The advantage of these plans is that they are very affordable. Not everyone will qualify for an SNP. To qualify, you must meet one of the following criteria:

You live in a facility like a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other institution.

You have been diagnosed and are living with HIV/AIDS, dementia, chronic heart failure, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

You are dual-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, typically for people with low income who meet asset requirements.

If you are a Qualified Medicare Benificiary (QMB) or qualify for any Medicare Savings Program, you can likely enroll in a Special Needs Plan. If you have low income, but don’t qualify for SNP, you still have resources. You may still qualify for the Extra Help program that helps you cover the cost of prescriptions. You should also talk to the Connective Department of Social Services to learn more about your options.