Colorado Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Colorado?

These top eight Medicare Advantage insurance plans were determined based on each plan’s Medicare star rating, benefits offered, and total cost. Since healthcare is such a personal decision, the best plan for you may look different from the best plan for your friend or neighbor—but these top-rated plans, all rated four or five stars, should provide you with a good starting point on your search. Here’s a closer look at these plans.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Nebraska 1. Erickson Advantage Freedom 2. Erickson Advantage Liberty 3. Erickson Advantage Signature 4. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Core 5. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced 6. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Gold 7. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Silver 8. AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons Plan 1

Monthly Premium: $70 #1) Erickson Advantage Freedom H5652-006 ( HMO -POS)

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,300

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This five-star plan has a low monthly premium and a wide range of additional benefits offered. Co-pays for in-network primary care physician visits range from $0 to $20, and specialist visits are a $40 co-pay. A comprehensive dental plan, which includes services such as restorative procedures and extractions, can be added on for $40 per month.

#2) Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs H5652-008 ( HMO -POS)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $400

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

The $0 monthly premium and low co-pays for doctor visits (from $0 to $50) make this five-star plan an appealing option. It comes with a prescription drug plan with co-pays as low as $5 for generic drugs. If you want comprehensive dental services covered, you can add that on for a monthly premium of just $40.

#3) Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs H5652-001 ( HMO -POS)

Monthly Premium: $199

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,600

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This five-star health insurance plan offers low co-pays and a $0 deductible —both attractive features in a Medicare Advantage plan. Although the monthly premium is on the higher side, this plan has a robust offering of benefits coverage. If you plan to take advantage of these benefits often, then the low co-pays may offset your monthly premium expense. A comprehensive dental plan can also be added on for $40 per month.

#4) Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Core H0630-013 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $95

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,400

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Diagnostic Dental Services, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This plan touts a $0 monthly premium, low deductible, and overall low co-pays. Another great feature of this plan is how flexible it can be based on your needs; there are two supplement benefit packages you can add on if needed. One package gives you comprehensive dental, eyewear, and hearing aids for $35 per month. Another package gives you acupuncture, hearing aids, and transportation coverage for just $14 per month.

#5) Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced H0630-023 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $47

Deductible: $75

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,800

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Comprehensive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This affordable five-star plan offers great benefits and the flexibility to add on supplemental coverage as needed. The base plan offers comprehensive dental coverage with a 50 percent coinsurance. If you want better coverage, you can add a supplemental benefits package that covers comprehensive dental, eyewear, and hearing aids for an additional $35 per month. If you want acupuncture, hearing aids, and transportation services covered, you can add a supplemental package for an additional $14 per month.

#6) Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Gold H0630-016 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $193

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,000

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Comprehensive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This five-star plan offers many similar benefits to the Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced plan—even down to the supplemental benefit package offerings. Although the premium is higher, it has no deductible and slightly lower co-pays. This health insurance plan also has great service area coverage and is available in these counties: Gilpin, Elbert, Broomfield, Boulder, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, and Adams.

#7) Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Silver H0630-015 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $47

Deductible: $50

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,400

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Comprehensive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

With a low monthly premium, low deductible, and great range of benefits offered, this Medicare Advantage plan is a solid option. Like the other Kaiser Permanente plans mentioned here, there are a couple of supplemental benefits packages you can add on top of your base plan if you’d like services such as acupuncture or transportation covered. This plan has pretty great service area coverage and is available in the following counties: Elbert, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Gilpin, and Jefferson.

#8) AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons Plan 1 H0609-007 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $44

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,000

Benefits Covered: Prescription Drug Plan, Hearing, Preventive Dental, Comprehensive Dental, Vision, Mental Health, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Wellness Programs

This zero- deductible healthcare plan has a low monthly premium and great co-pays. All primary care doctor visits and preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and vision services have a $0 co-pay. Co-pays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 generic drugs range from just $2 to $10. If you live in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, or Jefferson counties, this is a great Medicare Advantage plan to consider.