6 Best Health Insurance Companies in 2023

The 6 best health insurance companies

The best health insurance companies offer a large provider network, various plans to choose from (including options on the healthcare marketplace), wellness and discount programs, good customer reviews, and reasonable costs.

If you don’t have employer-sponsored health insurance, you may be able to buy a healthcare plan directly from an insurance company or through the healthcare marketplace. Plans in the marketplace fall into four main categories — bronze, silver, gold, and platinum — based on how you split the costs of your plan with the insurer.

Here are the six best health insurance companies, along with what you need to know about their coverage options.

Kaiser Permanente

Nonprofit healthcare organization Kaiser Permanente offers health insurance plans and operates medical facilities and services. The company’s model of healthcare and coverage encourages expert teams to collaborate across departments and specialties.

You can buy Kaiser’s insurance plans on the health insurance marketplace in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Unless you live in D.C., you can also buy a plan directly from the company. Kaiser Permanente customers pay health insurance premiums ranging from $348 to $487 per month, according to Insurify data.

All of Kaiser’s healthcare plans earned a rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars from the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report.[2] Kaiser also performs well when it comes to customer service, with a National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index score of 0.3. The average national complaint index is 1, so a 0.3 score means Kaiser receives 70% fewer complaints than other health insurance companies of its size.[3]

Positive customer reviews cite satisfaction with certain healthcare providers, while negative reviews describe frustration with how the company’s customer service handles issues related to scheduling and care.

Pros Coordinated care model

Highly rated health plans

Strong customer service Cons Only available in eight states and Washington, D.C.

Most plans are HMOs

Limited provider network

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is an association of 34 independent and locally operated health insurance companies throughout the country. More than 1.7 million doctors and hospitals partner with BCBS, making it the largest provider network in the country. Individual healthcare plans are available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. The company offers plans on the health insurance marketplace in all but three states: Mississippi, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Across the 66 plans that received a star rating in the NCQA’s 2022 review, 61% of them received 3.5 stars or better.[4] Nine BCBS companies with available NAIC complaint index scores have an average complaint index of 0.56, receiving 44% fewer complaints than other health insurance companies of their size. That said, some negative online reviews from customers cite dissatisfaction with the claims process and accessing prescription coverage.

Premiums range from $394 to $795 per month, with the average customer paying $573, according to Insurify data.

Pros Available nationwide

$0 virtual care in some states

Some plans include Blue365, a health and wellness discount program Cons Higher premiums than others on this list

Potential for higher out-of-pocket deductible costs

ACA plans not available in Mississippi, Nebraska, and South Dakota

UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare (UHC) is the nation’s largest health insurance company and offers coverage in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Plans through the health insurance marketplace are available in 22 states. UnitedHealthcare’s provider network includes 1.3 million physicians and 6,500 hospitals and pharmacies.

Some UnitedHealthcare plans include $0 primary care visits, low-cost prescription drugs, free unlimited virtual visits, vision and dental coverage, complimentary access to fitness classes, and primary and specialty care in English and Spanish. Insurify data indicates that monthly premiums range from $377 to $681, with the average policyholder paying $533.

Across the 199 UHC plans that received a star rating in the NCQA’s 2022 review, 68% of them received 3.5 stars or better.[5] The company earned an NAIC complaint index of 0.68.[6] Some online customer reviews complain of unreliable customer service, while others express appreciation for the care the insurer provides.

Pros Available nationwide

Large provider network

Some plans include add-on benefits Cons Higher premiums than competitors

Plan availability limited by state

Slightly below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study[7]

Aetna

Aetna offers plans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with health plans available through the ACA marketplace in 12 states. Of the 52 plans with a star rating from the NCQA, 42% of them received 3.5 stars or better.

Some of Aetna’s healthcare plans include $0 preventive care, access to CVS Minute Clinics, 24/7 virtual care, and opportunities to earn rewards for completing certain healthy activities.

The cost of monthly premiums ranges from $415 to $555, with the average policyholder paying $477, according to Insurify data. Across the 118 plans that received a star rating in the NCQA’s 2022 review, 64% of them received 3.5 stars or better.[8] Aetna has an NAIC complaint index of 1.6, meaning it has 60% more complaints than other health insurance companies of its size.[9] Negative online reviews describe confusion around coverage and dissatisfaction with customer service.

Pros Relatively low premiums

Free or low-cost access to CVS Minute Clinics

A- (excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Cons More customer complaints than others on this list

ACA plans only offered in 12 states

Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study

Cigna

With individual health plans available in 13 states on the ACA marketplace, Cigna offers health, supplemental, and dental insurance. The company also provides Medicare Advantage plans in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Cigna’s provider network includes connections to 1.5 million healthcare providers, facilities, and clinics.

On average, Cigna policyholders pay between $346 and $651 per month, based on Insurify data. The company has an NAIC complaint index of 0.8, meaning it has 20% fewer complaints than comparable health insurers.[10] Across the 52 plans with an NCQA star rating, only 42% of them received 3.5 stars or more.[11] Online reviews for Cigna mention frustration with claims handling and overall customer service, but satisfaction with affordable costs.

Pros Customers can purchase supplemental plans whenever

$0 virtual and preventative care

Financial assistance available for those who qualify Cons Negative online reviews regarding claims handling

Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study

ACA and Medicare coverage not available in all states

Medica

This nonprofit health insurer primarily provides coverage to people in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Medica offers a variety of coverage plans, including individual and family, Medicare, and Medicaid. Dental plans are available through a partnership with Delta Dental.

People with Medica health insurance pay average rates between $471 and $752 per month, according to Insurify data. With an NAIC complaint index of 0.23, the company has 77% fewer complaints than comparable health insurers.[12] The NCQA only rated four Medica plans, but all of them scored 3.5 or higher.[13] Online reviews cite long waits for assistance from customer service representatives.

Pros Financial assistance available for those who qualify

Covered insulin is only $25 per month

Community-focused Cons Not available in most states

Medicaid plans from Medica are unavailable outside of Minnesota

Smaller provider network than others on the list

Methodology

The list of best health insurance was compiled following thorough research of numerous health insurers in the United States. Special attention was paid to average costs of premiums and deductibles, coverage offerings and options, ACA marketplace eligibility, customer service, customer satisfaction, industry rankings, financial strength, locations, and more.