Arkansas Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Top Medicare Advantage Plan Options in Arkansas

Below are the top eight MA plans offered in Arkansas. Top plans were determined by a number of factors, including premiums and drug plan deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Arkansas 1. Aetna Medicare Premier 2. Cigna Preferred Medicare 3. HumanaChoice 4. Humana Gold Plus 5. Humana Value Plus 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 7. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 8. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2

Keep in mind that plan eligibility is also determined by your county of residence. For specialist help with questions about plan options, you can contact the Arkansas Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP) to speak with certified counselors.

#1 Aetna Medicare Premier H2663-029 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Interestingly, none of the top plans on the list achieved a five-star rating from Medicare, but this plan has a 4.5-star rating. This plan offers favorable costs, though, with a $0 prescription drug plan deductible and low $0–$9 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care also has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits have relatively low costs, with a $0 co-pay for primary care and $45 for specialist visits.

Vision and preventive and comprehensive dental benefits mostly have $0 co-pays, and the cost of a hearing exam is $45.

#2 Cigna Preferred Medicare H4513-038 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Also a 4.5-star plan, this plan has a $0 prescription drug plan deductible, but the Tier 1 drug co-pays are higher than the Aetna plan at $3–$30. Preventive care requires a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits are also affordable with $0 primary care co-pays and just $15 for specialist visits.

All covered vision and dental benefits have a $0 co-pay, and the hearing exam co-pay is just $0–$15.

#3 HumanaChoice H5216-083 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $76

Annual deductible: $195

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

This four-star plan is a pricier option than the first two on the list. There’s a prescription drug plan deductible of $195, and the Tier 1 drug co-pays are $8–$30. If you choose an in-network provider, you’ll have co-pays of $0 for preventive care, $10 for primary care visits, and $50 for specialist visits.

Less dental and vision benefits are covered for this plan than the previous two, with co-pays ranging between $0 and 70 percent coinsurance with in-network providers. An in-network hearing exam also brings a $50 cost.

#4 Humana Gold Plus H5619-069 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $15

Annual deductible: $195

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Another four-star plan, this option has a $195 prescription drug plan deductible and $6–$30 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care co-pays are $0, and primary care co-pays are also low, at $5. Specialist visits are a bit higher, at $50.

Unlike previous plans, this one doesn’t cover any comprehensive dental benefits. All covered preventive dental and vision benefits have $0 co-pays, though, and a hearing exam is $50.

#5 Humana Value Plus H5216-165 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $26.80

Annual deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

The last four-star plan on the list, this one requires a $300 prescription drug plan deductible and has $3–$30 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. In-network preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and primary and specialist doctor visits require 20 percent coinsurance.

All covered in-network vision and dental benefits have $0 co-pays, and a hearing exam requires 20 percent coinsurance.

#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H6528-031 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $250

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,900

This plan only has a 3.5-star rating, but it has a lower prescription drug plan deductible than the Humana Value Plus plan, at $250. Tier 1 drugs are also affordable with a $0 co-pay. For in-network preventive and primary care, the co-pay is $0, and for specialist visits, it’s only $35.

All covered dental and vision benefits, as well as a hearing exam, have a $0 in-network co-pay.

#7 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H3464-001 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $250

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,900

This 3.5-star plan also has a $250 prescription drug plan deductible, and Tier 1 drugs have a co-pay of $0–$9. Preventive care and primary care visits have $0 co-pays, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. Covered dental and vision benefits, along with a hearing exam, all have $0 co-pays.

#8 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H3464-002 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $46

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $4,500

Unlike the other AARP plans on this list, this 3.5-star plan has a $0 prescription drug plan deductible and $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Both preventive care and primary care have $0 co-pays, and specialist visits are only $25. All covered vision and dental benefits, along with a hearing exam, have $0 co-pays.

Get the facts on the plans you're interested in before talking to an insurance agent.