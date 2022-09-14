>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Plano, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Plano, with liability rates of $39 per month.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Escrito porElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Plano is $183. This is consistent with the total Texas state average of $184 per month. 

That’s at least partly because Plano is susceptible to some weather risks but generally escapes the strongest storms, like hurricanes.[1] As a result, Plano drivers pay cheaper premiums than drivers in some other parts of Texas, like Houston.

State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest car insurance companies for Plano drivers. However, while rates are lower in Plano, you can still reduce your car insurance costs even more by comparing quotes from multiple insurers

Datos Breves

  • Texas allows insurers to review your credit history when assigning rates.

  • The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Plano is $244 per month, while liability-only policies average $123 per month.

  • Plano had 4,936 motor vehicle accidents in 2022 — 14 of which were fatal, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[2]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Plano

Many car insurance companies serve drivers in Plano, but not all insurers are the same. The best car insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation, coverage needs, and budget. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers to find the best policy for you.

As you begin your search for insurance in Plano, keep the following three insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$64$38Affordable rates
USAA4.5$114$68Military members
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

State Farm offers some of the lowest average rates in Plano. The insurer also has some of the highest third-party ratings. In J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance Study, State Farm is rated above average for overall customer satisfaction in Texas.[3]The company also has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest average rates in Plano

  • Superior third-party ratings

Contras

  • Few endorsements available

  • Only offers gap insurance if you finance through State Farm Bank

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

Plano drivers who are active-duty or retired military personnel can get excellent car insurance from USAA. The company sells car insurance only to members of the Armed Forces and their immediate family members. USAA stands out for its affordable premiums, excellent ratings, and discounts. 

The company offers savings for smart students, accident-free drivers, garaging your vehicle on a military base, bundling your policies, insuring a car with certain safety features, and more.

Ventajas

  • Good selection of discounts

  • Low average rates in Plano

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty service members and veterans

  • Limited endorsements available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

If you’re looking for a car insurance company with numerous discounts, GEICO is a good insurer to consider. GEICO offers discounts for safe drivers, smart students, federal employees, military personnel, bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, taking a defensive driving course, insuring a car with airbags or daytime running lights, and more. GEICO also has below-average rates for drivers in Plano.

Ventajas

  • Cheap average rates for Plano drivers

  • Many discounts for additional savings

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer many endorsements

  • Rated below average for customer satisfaction

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Plano

Car insurance rates are personalized depending on factors like your age, credit history, ZIP code, marital status, and driving record. Additionally, car insurance companies charge different rates for the same types of coverage.

Fortunately, you have several ways to lower your car insurance costs, including the following:

  • Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket cost you must pay when you have a claim. Choosing a higher deductible will reduce your monthly premium.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies offer a generous discount if you purchase multiple insurance products, like car insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Taking an approved defensive driving course can often help you save money on car insurance.

  • Pay in full. You can typically get cheap car insurance in Plano if you pay your annual premium up front in a lump sum.

  • Compare rates. It’s a good idea to get quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the most affordable policy for your unique situation.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Plano, Texas

Rates start at $39 per month for liability coverage

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Plano: State Farm

Liability car insurance covers your financial responsibility when you cause a car accident that results in someone else’s bodily injuries or property damages. However, it doesn’t provide any coverage for your own medical bills or vehicle repairs.

State Farm is the cheapest insurance company for liability-only coverage in Plano, based on Insurify rate data. State Farm’s lowest minimum-coverage rate is $39 per month.

On average, liability insurance costs Plano drivers $123 per month. Below, you can see the cheapest liability-only insurance companies in Plano.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm39
GEICO42
Hugo53
Mile Auto53
Allstate54
USAA69
Safeco80
Nationwide91
Mercury93
Midvale Home & Auto96
Progressive96
Dairyland103
Clearcover105
Chubb116
National General120
Liberty Mutual124
Elephant126
Commonwealth Casualty130
Direct Auto132
21st Century134
The General146
GAINSCO148
Bristol West162
State Auto174
AssuranceAmerica181
Infinity188
Foremost215
Hallmark227
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Plano: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance provides more coverage than liability-only insurance. A full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive insurance.

Collision covers repairs to your vehicle when you collide with another car or an object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Comprehensive pays to repair your car after damage from non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, hail, or flooding.

Full coverage is optional for most drivers. However, it’s often a requirement if you lease or finance your vehicle.

On average, full coverage costs Plano drivers $244 per month. Here are the cheapest companies for full-coverage car insurance in Plano.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm64
GEICO70
Allstate90
Mile Auto105
USAA113
Clearcover139
Hugo143
Mercury148
Travelers159
Nationwide162
Progressive171
Midvale Home & Auto172
Safeco172
Chubb193
Elephant206
21st Century223
AssuranceAmerica235
Liberty Mutual255
Direct Auto261
Dairyland262
National General266
Infinity287
The General295
Bristol West306
State Auto319
GAINSCO321
Commonwealth Casualty334
Foremost432
Hallmark450
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Plano car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Car insurance is legally required for all vehicle owners in Texas, and drivers must carry a minimum amount of coverage. Drivers need to have liability insurance with policy limits of at least 30/60/25.[4]

Because Texas is a fault state, the at-fault driver’s insurance compensates the other party for their bodily injury and property damage losses.

Here’s a look at the minimum insurance requirements to drive legally in Texas:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages listed above, you may also benefit from optional coverages. Here are some of the most common car insurance endorsements you might consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    This policy covers basic roadside vehicle services, like flat tire changes, battery replacements, fuel delivery, and towing up to a certain distance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If your vehicle needs to be repaired after a covered claim, this policy will cover a rental car for a certain period of time.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance your vehicle and it gets totaled, gap insurance can help pay the remaining balance of your loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    This coverage ensures your first at-fault accident won’t affect your car insurance premium. However, you’ll generally need to have a clean driving record for at least three years to be eligible for this coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record, like a speeding ticket or at-fault accident, generally pay the highest rates for coverage because insurers deem them riskier to insure. More serious violations, like driving under the influence, usually have the biggest effect on auto insurance rates and could cause some insurers to drop coverage altogether.

In the chart below, you can see how individual incident types affect liability rates in Plano.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm39495364
GEICO42545868
Hugo53757380
Mile Auto53758190
Allstate54697488
USAA698895112
Safeco80111119130
Nationwide91118126148
Mercury93137145156
Progressive96128137157
Dairyland103137144168
Clearcover105145170171
Chubb116151160189
National General120155168196
Liberty Mutual124171182202
Elephant126163175205
Commonwealth Casualty130162180190
Direct Auto132175187215
21st Century134179190218
The General146194207238
GAINSCO148185200241
Bristol West162212222264
AssuranceAmerica181248259295
Infinity188248248306
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is one of the biggest factors that affect your car insurance premium. Young drivers and teen drivers usually pay higher insurance rates because they lack experience behind the wheel. Teens also have a higher accident rate than any other age group.[5]

Rates then usually decrease around age 35 before rising again around age 70. Data shows that senior drivers are more likely to be involved in injury and fatal collisions than middle-aged drivers, which makes them more risky to insure.[6]

In the table below, you can see the average quotes for car insurance for Plano drivers in different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$403
20s$280
30s$206
40s$184
50s$161
60s$151
70s$164
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Plano, TX

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Plano car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas allows car insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores. Insurers calculate these scores based on your personal credit history. Plano drivers with excellent or good credit typically pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Here, you can see the average monthly car insurance rates in Plano based on your credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Plano car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in Plano? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Plano?

    The total average rate for car insurance in Plano is $183 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $123 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $244 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Plano?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Plano, at a rate of $39 per month. You can also find affordable car insurance rates from GEICO and Hugo, which offer liability rates of $42 and $53, respectively. Keep in mind that the best way to find the best policy for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Plano?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO rank as three of the top insurers in Plano. These insurers offer some of the area’s most competitive rates, and each has been recognized for its customer service, financial strength, and discounts offered.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Risk Factor. "Does Plano have Wind Risk?."
  2. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries, Cities and Towns."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Shopping for auto insurance: What to know before you buy a policy."
  5. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. CDC. "Older Adult Drivers."
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Más información

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers