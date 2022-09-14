Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Parked on the eastern banks of the Rio Grande, Laredo sits on the border between the United States and Mexico. In fact, the city’s seal proclaims itself to be the “Gateway to Mexico.” With around 256,000 residents, it’s the state’s 11th-largest city.[1]
Laredo drivers pay an average of $169 per month for car insurance, which is less than the state average of $184 per month.
If you’re looking for car insurance in Laredo, here’s what you need to know to compare quotes and find the best policy for you.
Datos Breves
On average, auto insurance in Laredo costs $233 per month for full coverage and $106 per month for liability.
Rates in Laredo fall above the national average of $158, but Laredo is more affordable than many other Texas communities.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Laredo.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo
Every car insurance company uses a slightly different method to determine auto insurance rates. Some of the key factors considered include your age, driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type. As a driver, this means that you can easily find different insurance rates across multiple companies based on what the insurer considers and how heavily they weigh each category.
The most efficient way to find the lowest rates is to shop around by comparing rates. Below, you’ll find out more about some of the best car insurance companies in Laredo to jump-start your search. The rates in this table are for Texas overall.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Cheap rates
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Families
USAA
4.5
$114
$68
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Laredo. The company has been in business for more than 100 years thanks, in part, to a solid reputation for helpful customer support. Customers can find a wide range of coverage options for auto insurance, and the company also offers life, pet, homeowners insurance, and more.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Affordable rates
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Not the cheapest option for drivers with poor credit
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
GEICO is instantly recognizable in the car insurance industry. But this insurance company has more to offer than a cute gecko. As a driver, you’ll find access to affordable rates through GEICO. Families looking for savings will appreciate the rates available for good drivers and young drivers.
Ventajas
Family-focused discounts for young drivers and people with good driving records
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
USAA offers a wide range of financial products, including home insurance and auto insurance, to qualifying members. The company works with military members, veterans, and their families. USAA also boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts
SafePilot program can lower auto insurance costs by up to 30%
Contras
No 24/7 customer service
Only available to military members and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Laredo
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Texas, and while you can’t skip the expense, you can find ways to lower your costs. Here are a few ways to lower your rates:
Shop around. Every insurance company offers slightly different rates. Shopping around and comparing quotes can help you lock in the best policy for you at the most affordable rate.
Look for discounts. Many insurance companies provide discount opportunities. You can get discounts for bundling, in-vehicle safety features, and good driving. You can also check with your employer or any other organization you belong to and see if they have any discounts with certain insurers.
Increase your deductible. You can usually tap into lower rates by raising your insurance deductible. If you have the money to cover a claim, this choice can lead to savings.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Laredo: State Farm
Liability car insurance can help you pay for the damage and injuries suffered by others in an accident you cause. While this type of car insurance is usually the cheapest option, it doesn’t offer any protection to cover your repair costs. Liability-only policies in Laredo cost $106 per month, on average.
Here, you can see some of the cheapest car insurance options for liability coverage in Laredo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
GEICO
39
Hugo
49
Mile Auto
49
Allstate
50
USAA
63
Safeco
73
Nationwide
84
Mercury
86
Midvale Home & Auto
89
Progressive
89
Dairyland
96
Clearcover
97
Chubb
107
National General
111
Liberty Mutual
115
Elephant
117
Commonwealth Casualty
120
Direct Auto
122
21st Century
124
The General
135
GAINSCO
137
Bristol West
150
State Auto
161
AssuranceAmerica
167
Infinity
174
Foremost
198
Hallmark
209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Laredo: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability insurance, and it includes collision and comprehensive coverages. If your vehicle is damaged in an accident or another event, this type of coverage can help pay for the repairs you need to get back on the road.
Many auto lenders require borrowers to carry this coverage before they grant a loan. However, even drivers without an auto loan might benefit from carrying this enhanced protection. Drivers in Laredo pay an average of $233 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage quotes in Laredo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
GEICO
64
Allstate
83
Mile Auto
97
USAA
105
Clearcover
129
Hugo
132
Mercury
137
Travelers
147
Nationwide
150
Progressive
158
Midvale Home & Auto
159
Safeco
159
Chubb
178
Elephant
190
21st Century
206
AssuranceAmerica
217
Liberty Mutual
235
Direct Auto
241
Dairyland
242
National General
245
Infinity
265
The General
273
Bristol West
283
State Auto
295
GAINSCO
297
Commonwealth Casualty
309
Foremost
399
Hallmark
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance to drive legally on public roadways. Below is a breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Texas also requires insurers to include personal injury protection (PIP) with every policy, but drivers can opt out of this coverage by writing to their insurer. While the figures listed above comprise the minimum coverage requirements you must meet, you may also look to acquire coverage that goes beyond the minimum. If that sounds appealing to you, you may want to consider the following coverage options:
Collision coverage
If you cause an accident that damages your own car, collision insurance kicks in to cover the cost of your repairs.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision event damages your car, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough car insurance or any car insurance, this coverage will pay for the cost of your repairs and medical bills.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you make a mistake on the road, you could end up with a traffic violation on your record. Some of the most serious driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence. Insurers view these incidents as an indication you’re more likely to engage in future risky behavior, and they’ll often raise your rates to protect against your increased likelihood of filing a claim.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates in Laredo.
Shop for Car Insurance in Laredo, TX
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket usually comes with a fine. But after you pay the fine, you might also face higher car insurance costs. The good news is that the increase might not be significant and your rates should lower again once the ticket leaves your record.
The average rate with a speeding ticket in Laredo is $331 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability only. Here, you can see quotes from top insurers in the area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
36
45
GEICO
39
50
Hugo
49
69
Mile Auto
49
70
Allstate
50
64
USAA
63
81
Safeco
73
102
Nationwide
84
109
Mercury
86
127
Progressive
89
119
Dairyland
96
127
Clearcover
97
134
Chubb
107
139
National General
111
143
Liberty Mutual
115
159
Elephant
117
151
Commonwealth Casualty
120
150
Direct Auto
122
161
21st Century
124
166
The General
135
180
GAINSCO
137
172
Bristol West
150
196
AssuranceAmerica
167
229
Infinity
174
230
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Insurance companies tend to associate at-fault accidents with riskier behavior. This all translates into higher car insurance premiums. The average rate in Laredo for full-coverage insurance with an at-fault accident on your record is $352 per month, and the average for liability-only coverage is $160.
Here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
36
49
GEICO
39
54
Hugo
49
67
Mile Auto
49
75
Allstate
50
69
USAA
63
86
Safeco
73
109
Nationwide
84
116
Mercury
86
134
Progressive
89
127
Dairyland
96
134
Clearcover
97
157
Chubb
107
148
National General
111
155
Liberty Mutual
115
169
Elephant
117
162
Commonwealth Casualty
120
166
Direct Auto
122
173
21st Century
124
175
The General
135
191
GAINSCO
137
185
Bristol West
150
206
AssuranceAmerica
167
239
Infinity
174
229
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Insurers see DUIs as a very serious moving violation, and if you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically. Some insurers may drop your coverage altogether, and if you aren’t dropped, you may pay $399 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only, on average.
Here’s a look at the most affordable rates in Laredo for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
36
59
GEICO
39
64
Hugo
49
74
Mile Auto
49
83
Allstate
50
82
USAA
63
103
Safeco
73
119
Nationwide
84
137
Mercury
86
144
Progressive
89
145
Dairyland
96
157
Clearcover
97
158
Chubb
107
174
National General
111
181
Liberty Mutual
115
187
Elephant
117
191
Commonwealth Casualty
120
176
Direct Auto
122
199
21st Century
124
202
The General
135
220
GAINSCO
137
223
Bristol West
150
245
AssuranceAmerica
167
272
Infinity
174
284
Foremost
198
323
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Many insurance companies take your age into account when determining rates. In general, drivers enjoy gradually lower rates starting between the ages of 25 and 35. But after decades of lower rates, drivers hitting age 70 tend to face higher insurance costs. The average monthly rate for seniors is $166 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability only in Laredo.
These higher rates are due, in part, to the reduced faculties of older drivers as well as the increased likelihood of costly medical bills should a senior be involved in an accident.
Below is a closer look at the average monthly quotes for senior drivers in Laredo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
26
42
GEICO
29
47
Mile Auto
35
69
Allstate
38
62
USAA
47
78
Safeco
58
127
Nationwide
59
105
Progressive
59
106
Mercury
65
104
Chubb
72
121
Dairyland
72
182
National General
84
185
Clearcover
85
113
Elephant
86
139
21st Century
87
144
Commonwealth Casualty
88
227
Direct Auto
88
173
Liberty Mutual
88
180
The General
103
208
GAINSCO
105
228
Bristol West
112
212
AssuranceAmerica
115
150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers have the least experience on the road and are more likely to engage in risky behavior, like driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding. Not surprisingly, then, young drivers face some of the highest car insurance costs on the market. Teens in Laredo pay average rates of $397 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only.
The good news is you can make sure you don’t overpay by shopping around for better rates, keeping teen drivers on their parents’ policy, choosing a higher deductible, and maintaining good grades.
Here, you can see the average quotes available for teens in Laredo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
60
99
State Farm
60
99
Allstate
86
143
Hugo
87
234
Mile Auto
93
184
USAA
102
170
Safeco
128
279
Nationwide
141
252
Dairyland
153
385
Mercury
155
247
Progressive
157
278
Clearcover
170
226
Elephant
190
308
Liberty Mutual
190
389
Chubb
194
323
21st Century
203
337
Commonwealth Casualty
206
531
National General
207
457
The General
212
428
Direct Auto
218
431
GAINSCO
241
522
Bristol West
244
461
Infinity
287
436
AssuranceAmerica
315
410
Foremost
347
699
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
If you want to improve your credit score, paying your bills on time and paying down high-interest debt can improve it.
Here, you can see how your credit affects the rates you might get in Laredo.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Laredo?
The average cost of a car insurance policy is $169 per month in Laredo. That’s a little more than the national average of $158 per month. But it’s cheaper than Texas’s overall average of $184 per month.
In general, cities with less traffic congestion and a lower population density see better rates than those with higher crime rates and more traffic.
More cities in Texas
Texas is a big state, and rates fluctuate across different areas. Below, you can see how the average quotes in other cities in Texas compare to Laredo.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Laredo car insurance FAQs
Laredo’s car insurance rates are already very affordable, but you may be able to reduce the rates you pay even more with the information presented below.
How much is car insurance in Laredo, Texas?
The average cost of car insurance is $233 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability coverage in Laredo. But your specific rates may differ based on your age, ZIP code, and driving history, among other things.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Laredo?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Laredo, with a monthly liability-only rate of $36. Other affordable insurers include GEICO and Hugo, with liability rates of $39 and $49 per month, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Laredo?
State Farm, GEICO, and USAA rank as three of the top insurance companies in Laredo. All three have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.2, and 4.5, respectively. In addition, these insurers are among the area leaders for low rates, and each has been recognized for its customer service and financial stability.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Laredo?
Many things affect the rate you pay for car insurance, including your age, credit, marital status, driving history, and the vehicle you drive. Geography plays a role as well, and if you live in an area where accidents are more common or with a higher risk of crime, you’re apt to pay more for your car insurance.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.