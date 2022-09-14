>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Laredo, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Laredo, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Parked on the eastern banks of the Rio Grande, Laredo sits on the border between the United States and Mexico. In fact, the city’s seal proclaims itself to be the “Gateway to Mexico.” With around 256,000 residents, it’s the state’s 11th-largest city.[1]

Laredo drivers pay an average of $169 per month for car insurance, which is less than the state average of $184 per month.

If you’re looking for car insurance in Laredo, here’s what you need to know to compare quotes and find the best policy for you.

Datos Breves

  • On average, auto insurance in Laredo costs $233 per month for full coverage and $106 per month for liability.

  • Rates in Laredo fall above the national average of $158, but Laredo is more affordable than many other Texas communities.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Laredo.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo

Every car insurance company uses a slightly different method to determine auto insurance rates. Some of the key factors considered include your age, driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type. As a driver, this means that you can easily find different insurance rates across multiple companies based on what the insurer considers and how heavily they weigh each category.

The most efficient way to find the lowest rates is to shop around by comparing rates. Below, you’ll find out more about some of the best car insurance companies in Laredo to jump-start your search. The rates in this table are for Texas overall.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$64$38Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$69$42Families
USAA4.5$114$68Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Laredo. The company has been in business for more than 100 years thanks, in part, to a solid reputation for helpful customer support. Customers can find a wide range of coverage options for auto insurance, and the company also offers life, pet, homeowners insurance, and more.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Affordable rates

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not the cheapest option for drivers with poor credit

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for families: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

GEICO is instantly recognizable in the car insurance industry. But this insurance company has more to offer than a cute gecko. As a driver, you’ll find access to affordable rates through GEICO. Families looking for savings will appreciate the rates available for good drivers and young drivers.

Ventajas

  • Family-focused discounts for young drivers and people with good driving records

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo

USAA offers a wide range of financial products, including home insurance and auto insurance, to qualifying members. The company works with military members, veterans, and their families. USAA also boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts

  • SafePilot program can lower auto insurance costs by up to 30%

Contras

  • No 24/7 customer service

  • Only available to military members and their families

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Laredo

Car insurance is a legal requirement in Texas, and while you can’t skip the expense, you can find ways to lower your costs. Here are a few ways to lower your rates:

  • Shop around. Every insurance company offers slightly different rates. Shopping around and comparing quotes can help you lock in the best policy for you at the most affordable rate.

  • Look for discounts. Many insurance companies provide discount opportunities. You can get discounts for bundling, in-vehicle safety features, and good driving. You can also check with your employer or any other organization you belong to and see if they have any discounts with certain insurers.

  • Increase your deductible. You can usually tap into lower rates by raising your insurance deductible. If you have the money to cover a claim, this choice can lead to savings.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Laredo: State Farm

Liability car insurance can help you pay for the damage and injuries suffered by others in an accident you cause. While this type of car insurance is usually the cheapest option, it doesn’t offer any protection to cover your repair costs. Liability-only policies in Laredo cost $106 per month, on average.

Here, you can see some of the cheapest car insurance options for liability coverage in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO39
Hugo49
Mile Auto49
Allstate50
USAA63
Safeco73
Nationwide84
Mercury86
Midvale Home & Auto89
Progressive89
Dairyland96
Clearcover97
Chubb107
National General111
Liberty Mutual115
Elephant117
Commonwealth Casualty120
Direct Auto122
21st Century124
The General135
GAINSCO137
Bristol West150
State Auto161
AssuranceAmerica167
Infinity174
Foremost198
Hallmark209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Laredo: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability insurance, and it includes collision and comprehensive coverages. If your vehicle is damaged in an accident or another event, this type of coverage can help pay for the repairs you need to get back on the road.

Many auto lenders require borrowers to carry this coverage before they grant a loan. However, even drivers without an auto loan might benefit from carrying this enhanced protection. Drivers in Laredo pay an average of $233 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage quotes in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
GEICO64
Allstate83
Mile Auto97
USAA105
Clearcover129
Hugo132
Mercury137
Travelers147
Nationwide150
Progressive158
Midvale Home & Auto159
Safeco159
Chubb178
Elephant190
21st Century206
AssuranceAmerica217
Liberty Mutual235
Direct Auto241
Dairyland242
National General245
Infinity265
The General273
Bristol West283
State Auto295
GAINSCO297
Commonwealth Casualty309
Foremost399
Hallmark415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Laredo car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance to drive legally on public roadways. Below is a breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

Texas also requires insurers to include personal injury protection (PIP) with every policy, but drivers can opt out of this coverage by writing to their insurer. While the figures listed above comprise the minimum coverage requirements you must meet, you may also look to acquire coverage that goes beyond the minimum. If that sounds appealing to you, you may want to consider the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident that damages your own car, collision insurance kicks in to cover the cost of your repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision event damages your car, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough car insurance or any car insurance, this coverage will pay for the cost of your repairs and medical bills.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you make a mistake on the road, you could end up with a traffic violation on your record. Some of the most serious driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence. Insurers view these incidents as an indication you’re more likely to engage in future risky behavior, and they’ll often raise your rates to protect against your increased likelihood of filing a claim.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates in Laredo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket usually comes with a fine. But after you pay the fine, you might also face higher car insurance costs. The good news is that the increase might not be significant and your rates should lower again once the ticket leaves your record.

The average rate with a speeding ticket in Laredo is $331 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability only. Here, you can see quotes from top insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3645
GEICO3950
Hugo4969
Mile Auto4970
Allstate5064
USAA6381
Safeco73102
Nationwide84109
Mercury86127
Progressive89119
Dairyland96127
Clearcover97134
Chubb107139
National General111143
Liberty Mutual115159
Elephant117151
Commonwealth Casualty120150
Direct Auto122161
21st Century124166
The General135180
GAINSCO137172
Bristol West150196
AssuranceAmerica167229
Infinity174230
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Insurance companies tend to associate at-fault accidents with riskier behavior. This all translates into higher car insurance premiums. The average rate in Laredo for full-coverage insurance with an at-fault accident on your record is $352 per month, and the average for liability-only coverage is $160.

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3649
GEICO3954
Hugo4967
Mile Auto4975
Allstate5069
USAA6386
Safeco73109
Nationwide84116
Mercury86134
Progressive89127
Dairyland96134
Clearcover97157
Chubb107148
National General111155
Liberty Mutual115169
Elephant117162
Commonwealth Casualty120166
Direct Auto122173
21st Century124175
The General135191
GAINSCO137185
Bristol West150206
AssuranceAmerica167239
Infinity174229
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurers see DUIs as a very serious moving violation, and if you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically. Some insurers may drop your coverage altogether, and if you aren’t dropped, you may pay $399 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only, on average.

Here’s a look at the most affordable rates in Laredo for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3659
GEICO3964
Hugo4974
Mile Auto4983
Allstate5082
USAA63103
Safeco73119
Nationwide84137
Mercury86144
Progressive89145
Dairyland96157
Clearcover97158
Chubb107174
National General111181
Liberty Mutual115187
Elephant117191
Commonwealth Casualty120176
Direct Auto122199
21st Century124202
The General135220
GAINSCO137223
Bristol West150245
AssuranceAmerica167272
Infinity174284
Foremost198323
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Many insurance companies take your age into account when determining rates. In general, drivers enjoy gradually lower rates starting between the ages of 25 and 35. But after decades of lower rates, drivers hitting age 70 tend to face higher insurance costs. The average monthly rate for seniors is $166 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability only in Laredo

These higher rates are due, in part, to the reduced faculties of older drivers as well as the increased likelihood of costly medical bills should a senior be involved in an accident.

Below is a closer look at the average monthly quotes for senior drivers in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2642
GEICO2947
Mile Auto3569
Allstate3862
USAA4778
Safeco58127
Nationwide59105
Progressive59106
Mercury65104
Chubb72121
Dairyland72182
National General84185
Clearcover85113
Elephant86139
21st Century87144
Commonwealth Casualty88227
Direct Auto88173
Liberty Mutual88180
The General103208
GAINSCO105228
Bristol West112212
AssuranceAmerica115150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teen drivers have the least experience on the road and are more likely to engage in risky behavior, like driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding. Not surprisingly, then, young drivers face some of the highest car insurance costs on the market. Teens in Laredo pay average rates of $397 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only.

The good news is you can make sure you don’t overpay by shopping around for better rates, keeping teen drivers on their parents’ policy, choosing a higher deductible, and maintaining good grades.

Here, you can see the average quotes available for teens in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO6099
State Farm6099
Allstate86143
Hugo87234
Mile Auto93184
USAA102170
Safeco128279
Nationwide141252
Dairyland153385
Mercury155247
Progressive157278
Clearcover170226
Elephant190308
Liberty Mutual190389
Chubb194323
21st Century203337
Commonwealth Casualty206531
National General207457
The General212428
Direct Auto218431
GAINSCO241522
Bristol West244461
Infinity287436
AssuranceAmerica315410
Foremost347699
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Laredo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas, like most other states, allows insurers to look at your credit history when determining premiums. In Laredo, drivers with poor credit tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit.

If you want to improve your credit score, paying your bills on time and paying down high-interest debt can improve it.

Here, you can see how your credit affects the rates you might get in Laredo.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Laredo?

The average cost of a car insurance policy is $169 per month in Laredo. That’s a little more than the national average of $158 per month. But it’s cheaper than Texas’s overall average of $184 per month.

In general, cities with less traffic congestion and a lower population density see better rates than those with higher crime rates and more traffic.

More cities in Texas

Texas is a big state, and rates fluctuate across different areas. Below, you can see how the average quotes in other cities in Texas compare to Laredo.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Amarillo$105$242
Austin$129$235
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Galveston$123$239
Houston$170$315
Lubbock$108$238
San Antonio$125$244
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Laredo car insurance FAQs

Laredo’s car insurance rates are already very affordable, but you may be able to reduce the rates you pay even more with the information presented below.

  • How much is car insurance in Laredo, Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance is $233 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability coverage in Laredo. But your specific rates may differ based on your age, ZIP code, and driving history, among other things.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Laredo?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Laredo, with a monthly liability-only rate of $36. Other affordable insurers include GEICO and Hugo, with liability rates of $39 and $49 per month, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Laredo?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA rank as three of the top insurance companies in Laredo. All three have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.5, 4.2, and 4.5, respectively. In addition, these insurers are among the area leaders for low rates, and each has been recognized for its customer service and financial stability.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Laredo?

    Many things affect the rate you pay for car insurance, including your age, credit, marital status, driving history, and the vehicle you drive. Geography plays a role as well, and if you live in an area where accidents are more common or with a higher risk of crime, you’re apt to pay more for your car insurance.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. World Population Review. "Texas Cities by Population."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her on LinkedIn.

Más información
linkedin

