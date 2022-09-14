Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you make a mistake on the road, you could end up with a traffic violation on your record. Some of the most serious driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence. Insurers view these incidents as an indication you’re more likely to engage in future risky behavior, and they’ll often raise your rates to protect against your increased likelihood of filing a claim.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates in Laredo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket usually comes with a fine. But after you pay the fine, you might also face higher car insurance costs. The good news is that the increase might not be significant and your rates should lower again once the ticket leaves your record.

The average rate with a speeding ticket in Laredo is $331 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability only . Here, you can see quotes from top insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 36 45 GEICO 39 50 Hugo 49 69 Mile Auto 49 70 Allstate 50 64 USAA 63 81 Safeco 73 102 Nationwide 84 109 Mercury 86 127 Progressive 89 119 Dairyland 96 127 Clearcover 97 134 Chubb 107 139 National General 111 143 Liberty Mutual 115 159 Elephant 117 151 Commonwealth Casualty 120 150 Direct Auto 122 161 21st Century 124 166 The General 135 180 GAINSCO 137 172 Bristol West 150 196 AssuranceAmerica 167 229 Infinity 174 230

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Insurance companies tend to associate at-fault accidents with riskier behavior. This all translates into higher car insurance premiums. The average rate in Laredo for full-coverage insurance with an at-fault accident on your record is $352 per month, and the average for liability-only coverage is $160 .

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 36 49 GEICO 39 54 Hugo 49 67 Mile Auto 49 75 Allstate 50 69 USAA 63 86 Safeco 73 109 Nationwide 84 116 Mercury 86 134 Progressive 89 127 Dairyland 96 134 Clearcover 97 157 Chubb 107 148 National General 111 155 Liberty Mutual 115 169 Elephant 117 162 Commonwealth Casualty 120 166 Direct Auto 122 173 21st Century 124 175 The General 135 191 GAINSCO 137 185 Bristol West 150 206 AssuranceAmerica 167 239 Infinity 174 229

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurers see DUIs as a very serious moving violation, and if you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically. Some insurers may drop your coverage altogether, and if you aren’t dropped, you may pay $399 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only, on average.

Here’s a look at the most affordable rates in Laredo for drivers with a DUI.