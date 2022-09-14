>Seguros de Autos>Tennessee

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Nashville, Tennessee (2024)

Nashville drivers can secure affordable coverage through State Farm, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $25 per month.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Home to an electrifying music scene, Nashville residents have no shortage of live music to enjoy. As the capital of Tennessee and its most-populated city, Nashville also draws huge numbers of tourists. In 2022, a record-breaking 14.4 million people visited Music City — an increase of 13% over 2021.[1]

Having so many out-of-towners on the roads could partially explain why Nashville residents pay an overall average of $144 per month for car insurance — slightly more than the Tennessee average of $127 per month. But finding affordable rates is still possible.

Here’s what you should know about securing cheap car insurance in Nashville.

Datos Breves

  • Nashville is the largest city in Tennessee, with a population of 683,622.[2] A city’s size can affect how much its residents pay for car insurance.

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the three cheapest companies in Nashville.

  • Liability insurance in Nashville costs an average of $90 per month, and full coverage costs $198 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Nashville

When you’re shopping for car insurance in Nashville, it’s important to consider your budget as well as the type of coverage you need. Because Nashville — and Tennessee in general — has relatively affordable car insurance rates to begin with, shopping for coverage doesn’t have to be a headache.

To help make the process easier, Insurify rounded up a list of the three best car insurance companies in Nashville based on factors such as average rates, coverage, customer service, and Insurify Qualify (IQ) scores.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$46$22Overall
USAA4.5$55$26Military families
Mile Auto3.5$69$39Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer overall: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo

State Farm is a great option if you want a company that offers affordable rates, great coverage, and an excellent reputation in the industry. State Farm is the top insurance company in the country in terms of number of premiums written. It consistently ranks among the top companies for customer service, partially thanks to its large network of local agents.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Usage-based discount for safe drivers

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Relatively few discounts

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

USAA was created by military families for military families. Membership is limited to active-duty or former service members and their families. Once a member, you’ll have access to a wide variety of financial services, including affordable and highly-rated auto insurance. USAA has some of the cheapest rates and highest-rated customer satisfaction in the industry.

Ventajas

  • Full suite of financial services

  • SafePilot program rewards safe driving

Contras

  • Only for military members, veterans, and their families

  • 24/7 live customer support not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

Mile Auto may be right for you if you drive relatively few miles. The company offers pay-per-mile insurance, meaning, after a base rate, you only pay for the miles you drive. Low-mileage drivers can save 30% to 40% on their insurance premiums, according to the company’s website. But in exchange for the savings, you may not have access to the robust coverage, discount, and customer service options other companies offer.

Ventajas

  • Savings for low-mileage drivers

  • Doesn’t require a tracking app

Contras

  • No discounts available

  • Relatively few coverage options

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Nashville

Tennessee drivers already pay some of the lowest insurance premiums in the country. And you can save even more by taking a few extra steps when you’re signing up for a policy:[3]

  • Shop around. You can find the best rates by getting quotes from multiple insurance companies and choosing the one that offers you the best rate.

  • Bundle your policies. Many insurers offer savings when you bundle your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Save with discounts. In addition to the multi-policy discount, other popular insurer discounts include those for safe driving, vehicle safety features, and more. Ask your insurance company which discounts you may be eligible for.

  • Update your policy. You can lower your premiums by either reducing your coverage limits or raising your deductible. Just make sure you don’t increase your deductible so much that you can’t afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes in Nashville

Liability rates start at $25 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Nashville: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance refers to a policy that only includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. Nearly every state requires drivers to have liability coverage, and Tennessee is no exception. This coverage pays for injuries and damage to other people and property when you’re at fault for an accident. A liability-only policy is also the cheapest type of policy you can get.

“This [coverage] pays if a driver damages another vehicle or injures another person,” says Nick Schrader, an insurance agent with Second Western Insurance. But keep in mind that this type of coverage won’t pay for your own injuries or damage that you cause in an accident.

The average monthly rate for liability coverage in Nashville is $90, and you can see how rates vary from top insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm25
USAA30
GEICO33
Auto-Owners34
Travelers34
Erie38
Mile Auto45
Allstate47
Farmers50
Safeco54
Nationwide62
Progressive67
Chubb72
Midvale Home & Auto80
Dairyland81
National General83
State Auto85
Liberty Mutual88
Elephant96
Direct Auto103
GAINSCO117
The General137
Bristol West165
Foremost174
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Nashville: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance isn’t as affordable as a liability-only policy, but it’s a better option for many drivers. Full coverage includes coverages to protect your vehicle, including collision coverage, which pays for damage to your vehicle from an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage caused by something other than an accident.

“It is recommended that a consumer purchases full coverage when they finance a vehicle and/or if the vehicle is worth repairing and replacing after a major loss,” Schrader says.

For Nashville drivers, full coverage costs a monthly average of $198. Here’s a collection of quotes from top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm53
USAA63
GEICO69
Auto-Owners72
Erie78
Mile Auto79
Travelers95
Allstate97
Farmers104
Safeco120
Nationwide127
Progressive141
Midvale Home & Auto143
Chubb150
Elephant151
Liberty Mutual184
State Auto190
National General192
Direct Auto223
The General226
Dairyland227
GAINSCO310
Foremost329
Bristol West397
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Nashville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee requires all drivers to have a certain amount of liability coverage to legally operate a vehicle in the state. This coverage protects other drivers from losses if you cause an accident, and it protects you from paying for those losses out of pocket. If you’re caught driving without the minimum insurance in Tennessee, you’ll be subject to fines and registration suspension.

Here’s the minimum insurance coverage you’ll need in Tennessee:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the coverage the state of Tennessee requires, many other coverages are available that you may decide to add to your policy to further protect you from losses. Those optional coverages include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your car if you collide with another car or object, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage that doesn’t result from a car accident, such as theft and weather-related events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Also known as PIP or no-fault coverage, personal injury protection usually covers medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also known as MedPay, this optional add-on can help pay for hospital visits, surgeries, funeral expenses, and more for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident (even if you’re at fault).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Exact coverages vary by insurer, but roadside assistance generally covers towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your car but still owe money on it, gap insurance will cover the difference between your outstanding loan balance and what insurance pays you for the car.

Cheapest car insurance for Nashville drivers with an incident

When insurance companies calculate your insurance premiums, your driving history is one of the biggest factors they consider. Incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents on your driving record can increase your rates.

“Moving violations and at-fault accidents increase the operator’s insurance rate because it shows poor driving experience,” says Schrader. “Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents typically remain on the driving record for three years, while a DUI can be rated for 10 years.”

Shop for Car Insurance in Nashville, TN

Monthly rates start at $30 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket will cost you in terms of the fine you’re charged and the points added to your driving history — between one and eight points in Tennessee — but it’ll also cost you on your insurance premiums.[5] The effect of a speeding ticket on your insurance rates depends on several factors, including how fast you were going. A ticket can influence your insurance premiums for several years, but it’s most impactful shortly after you get it.

Nashville drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $278 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Nashville with speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2531
USAA3038
GEICO3342
Auto-Owners3445
Travelers3444
Erie3853
Mile Auto4564
Allstate4760
Farmers5064
Safeco5475
Nationwide6280
Progressive6789
Chubb7293
Dairyland81107
National General83106
Liberty Mutual88121
Elephant96123
Direct Auto103135
GAINSCO117146
The General137181
Bristol West165214
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

A car accident can have a major effect on your insurance premiums. Not only does it show that you’re a higher-risk driver, but it often costs your insurance company money. An accident has the greatest effect on your insurance premiums when you’re the one at fault. But your rates could also increase slightly after an accident where you weren’t at fault.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $290 per month in Nashville. The table below highlights the cheapest insurers for Nashville drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2533
USAA3040
GEICO3345
Auto-Owners3446
Travelers3446
Erie3855
Mile Auto4568
Allstate4763
Farmers5067
Safeco5479
Nationwide6284
Progressive6794
Chubb7298
Dairyland81112
National General83114
Liberty Mutual88127
Elephant96131
Direct Auto103144
GAINSCO117155
The General137191
Bristol West165223
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the most serious driving offenses. It’s also one that affects your insurance premiums the most. Unfortunately, a DUI will also remain on your record longer than most other violations, meaning it could cost you for years. And in some cases, an insurance company may even deny you coverage.

It’s worth noting that higher insurance premiums could be the least of your worries if you get a DUI in Tennessee. Penalties for a first offense can include jail time, license revocation, fines, restitution, and mandated participation in an alcohol-and-drug-treatment program.[6]

Full-coverage car insurance in Nashville for drivers with a DUI conviction is $330 on average, per month. This table shows average monthly rates from insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm2540
USAA3048
GEICO3353
Auto-Owners3455
Travelers3455
Erie3856
Mile Auto4575
Allstate4776
Farmers5080
Safeco5487
Nationwide62100
Progressive67108
Chubb72116
Dairyland81130
National General83133
Liberty Mutual88141
Elephant96154
Direct Auto103166
GAINSCO117188
The General137220
Bristol West165265
Foremost174280
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

There’s a strong correlation between risk and age when it comes to car insurance. Generally speaking, drivers see their premiums decrease consistently as they get older. But this trend shifts when a driver reaches their 70s, as the risk of an accident increases around this age.[7] The good news is that even if your rates increase in your 70s, you’ll still pay less than young drivers.

The overall average monthly cost for car insurance is $101 for Nashville senior drivers. Here are some of the best monthly insurance quotes for seniors in Nashville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm3818
USAA4622
GEICO5024
Auto-Owners5325
Erie5527
Mile Auto5632
Travelers6925
Allstate7235
Farmers7536
Nationwide8843
Progressive9344
Safeco9543
Chubb10148
Elephant11070
Liberty Mutual13967
National General14462
Direct Auto15973
Dairyland17060
The General171104
GAINSCO23689
Bristol West294122
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

In most cases, young drivers pay the highest premiums of all because of their lack of driving experience and a higher likelihood of taking risks.[8] Teen drivers in Nashville pay an overall average of $236 per month for car insurance.

The good news is teen drivers have ways to save money on car insurance.

“It’s important for them to maximize their discounts, such as driver training and good grades,” says Schrader. “The pricing is better if they drive vehicles with safety features.”

Another way for young drivers to save money is to remain on their parents’ insurance policies for as long as possible. It’s almost always more affordable to add a teen to the policy of an adult than it is for that teen to sign up for their own coverage.

Here are some of the best monthly car insurance quotes for young drivers in Nashville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm8741
USAA10048
GEICO10450
Auto-Owners11554
Erie13767
Mile Auto14784
Allstate16479
Travelers16559
Farmers17484
Safeco20693
Nationwide209102
Elephant240152
Progressive244116
Chubb267128
Liberty Mutual298142
The General346210
National General352152
Dairyland353126
Direct Auto392181
GAINSCO534202
Foremost565299
Bristol West633263
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Nashville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Credit scores and insurance risk generally have an inverse correlation. In other words, a poor credit score indicates a high likelihood of filing a claim, while an excellent or good credit score indicates a lower risk. As a result, the higher your credit score, the lower the insurance premiums you’re likely to get. Meanwhile, a low credit score is likely to increase your rates.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Nashville?

Tennessee drivers enjoy some of the lowest insurance premiums in the country. The average annual insurance premium in the United States was $1,047.11 in 2020, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In that same year, the average annual rate in Tennessee was nearly $200 lower.[9]

Insurance premiums can also vary within the state. You may find the average rate in one city or ZIP code is different than one in a different part of the state or even one nearby. Certain areas could pay higher premiums based on the local crime rate (especially vehicle thefts), rates of uninsured drivers, number of accidents, and more.

More cities in Tennessee

Here’s how average monthly car insurance quotes differ in other Tennessee cities compared to Nashville.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Chattanooga$158$82
Clarksville$190$88
Knoxville$159$75
Memphis$235$114
Murfreesboro$183$85
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Nashville car insurance FAQs

If you’re getting ready to sign up for car insurance in Nashville, here are a few other things you might want to know.

  • How much is car insurance in Nashville?

    The average car insurance premium in Nashville is $90 per month for liability-only coverage and $198 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Nashville?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Nashville, with monthly liability rates as low as $25. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $30 and $33.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Nashville?

    State Farm is the best overall insurance company in Nashville thanks to its affordable premiums, highly rated customer service, and more. Some of the other best car insurance companies include USAA and Mile Auto.

  • Is it illegal to drive in Tennessee without insurance?

    Yes. It’s illegal to drive without insurance in Tennessee. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could be subject to fines and suspension of your vehicle registration.

  • Does insurance follow the car in Tennessee?

    Yes. Car insurance generally follows the car, rather than the driver, in Tennessee. So no matter who’s driving your car, your insurance should apply. 

    If someone drives your car regularly, you usually must list them as a driver on your policy, or your insurer could deny your claim if they cause an accident while driving your vehicle.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. VisitMusicCity.com. "Tourism Generates Record Economic Activity for City in 2022."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts: Nashville-Davidson metropolitan government."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  4. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance."
  5. Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. "Schedule of Points Values."
  6. Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. "DUI Offenses."
  7. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  9. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "2019/2020 Auto Insurance Database Report."
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers