Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Home to an electrifying music scene, Nashville residents have no shortage of live music to enjoy. As the capital of Tennessee and its most-populated city, Nashville also draws huge numbers of tourists. In 2022, a record-breaking 14.4 million people visited Music City — an increase of 13% over 2021.[1]
Having so many out-of-towners on the roads could partially explain why Nashville residents pay an overall average of $144 per month for car insurance — slightly more than the Tennessee average of $127 per month. But finding affordable rates is still possible.
Nashville is the largest city in Tennessee, with a population of 683,622.[2] A city’s size can affect how much its residents pay for car insurance.
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the three cheapest companies in Nashville.
Liability insurance in Nashville costs an average of $90 per month, and full coverage costs $198 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Nashville
When you’re shopping for car insurance in Nashville, it’s important to consider your budget as well as the type of coverage you need. Because Nashville — and Tennessee in general — has relatively affordable car insurance rates to begin with, shopping for coverage doesn’t have to be a headache.
To help make the process easier, Insurify rounded up a list of the three best car insurance companies in Nashville based on factors such as average rates, coverage, customer service, and Insurify Qualify (IQ) scores.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$46
$22
Overall
USAA
4.5
$55
$26
Military families
Mile Auto
3.5
$69
$39
Low-mileage drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
State Farm is a great option if you want a company that offers affordable rates, great coverage, and an excellent reputation in the industry. State Farm is the top insurance company in the country in terms of number of premiums written. It consistently ranks among the top companies for customer service, partially thanks to its large network of local agents.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo
USAA was created by military families for military families. Membership is limited to active-duty or former service members and their families. Once a member, you’ll have access to a wide variety of financial services, including affordable and highly-rated auto insurance. USAA has some of the cheapest rates and highest-rated customer satisfaction in the industry.
Ventajas
Full suite of financial services
SafePilot program rewards safe driving
Contras
Only for military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
Mile Auto may be right for you if you drive relatively few miles. The company offers pay-per-mile insurance, meaning, after a base rate, you only pay for the miles you drive. Low-mileage drivers can save 30% to 40% on their insurance premiums, according to the company’s website. But in exchange for the savings, you may not have access to the robust coverage, discount, and customer service options other companies offer.
Ventajas
Savings for low-mileage drivers
Doesn’t require a tracking app
Contras
No discounts available
Relatively few coverage options
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Nashville
Tennessee drivers already pay some of the lowest insurance premiums in the country. And you can save even more by taking a few extra steps when you’re signing up for a policy:[3]
Shop around. You can find the best rates by getting quotes from multiple insurance companies and choosing the one that offers you the best rate.
Bundle your policies. Many insurers offer savings when you bundle your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Save with discounts. In addition to the multi-policy discount, other popular insurer discounts include those for safe driving, vehicle safety features, and more. Ask your insurance company which discounts you may be eligible for.
Update your policy. You can lower your premiums by either reducing your coverage limits or raising your deductible. Just make sure you don’t increase your deductible so much that you can’t afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Nashville: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance refers to a policy that only includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. Nearly every state requires drivers to have liability coverage, and Tennessee is no exception. This coverage pays for injuries and damage to other people and property when you’re at fault for an accident. A liability-only policy is also the cheapest type of policy you can get.
“This [coverage] pays if a driver damages another vehicle or injures another person,” says Nick Schrader, an insurance agent with Second Western Insurance. But keep in mind that this type of coverage won’t pay for your own injuries or damage that you cause in an accident.
The average monthly rate for liability coverage in Nashville is $90, and you can see how rates vary from top insurers below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
25
USAA
30
GEICO
33
Auto-Owners
34
Travelers
34
Erie
38
Mile Auto
45
Allstate
47
Farmers
50
Safeco
54
Nationwide
62
Progressive
67
Chubb
72
Midvale Home & Auto
80
Dairyland
81
National General
83
State Auto
85
Liberty Mutual
88
Elephant
96
Direct Auto
103
GAINSCO
117
The General
137
Bristol West
165
Foremost
174
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Nashville: State Farm
Full-coverage insurance isn’t as affordable as a liability-only policy, but it’s a better option for many drivers. Full coverage includes coverages to protect your vehicle, including collision coverage, which pays for damage to your vehicle from an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage caused by something other than an accident.
“It is recommended that a consumer purchases full coverage when they finance a vehicle and/or if the vehicle is worth repairing and replacing after a major loss,” Schrader says.
For Nashville drivers, full coverage costs a monthly average of $198. Here’s a collection of quotes from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
53
USAA
63
GEICO
69
Auto-Owners
72
Erie
78
Mile Auto
79
Travelers
95
Allstate
97
Farmers
104
Safeco
120
Nationwide
127
Progressive
141
Midvale Home & Auto
143
Chubb
150
Elephant
151
Liberty Mutual
184
State Auto
190
National General
192
Direct Auto
223
The General
226
Dairyland
227
GAINSCO
310
Foremost
329
Bristol West
397
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Tennessee requires all drivers to have a certain amount of liability coverage to legally operate a vehicle in the state. This coverage protects other drivers from losses if you cause an accident, and it protects you from paying for those losses out of pocket. If you’re caught driving without the minimum insurance in Tennessee, you’ll be subject to fines and registration suspension.
Here’s the minimum insurance coverage you’ll need in Tennessee:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
In addition to the coverage the state of Tennessee requires, many other coverages are available that you may decide to add to your policy to further protect you from losses. Those optional coverages include:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damages to your car if you collide with another car or object, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage that doesn’t result from a car accident, such as theft and weather-related events.
Personal injury protection coverage
Also known as PIP or no-fault coverage, personal injury protection usually covers medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in an accident, regardless of fault.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, this optional add-on can help pay for hospital visits, surgeries, funeral expenses, and more for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident (even if you’re at fault).
Roadside assistance coverage
Exact coverages vary by insurer, but roadside assistance generally covers towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and more.
Gap coverage
If you total your car but still owe money on it, gap insurance will cover the difference between your outstanding loan balance and what insurance pays you for the car.
Cheapest car insurance for Nashville drivers with an incident
“Moving violations and at-fault accidents increase the operator’s insurance rate because it shows poor driving experience,” says Schrader. “Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents typically remain on the driving record for three years, while a DUI can be rated for 10 years.”
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket will cost you in terms of the fine you’re charged and the points added to your driving history — between one and eight points in Tennessee — but it’ll also cost you on your insurance premiums.[5] The effect of a speeding ticket on your insurance rates depends on several factors, including how fast you were going. A ticket can influence your insurance premiums for several years, but it’s most impactful shortly after you get it.
Nashville drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $278 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Nashville with speeding ticket on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
25
31
USAA
30
38
GEICO
33
42
Auto-Owners
34
45
Travelers
34
44
Erie
38
53
Mile Auto
45
64
Allstate
47
60
Farmers
50
64
Safeco
54
75
Nationwide
62
80
Progressive
67
89
Chubb
72
93
Dairyland
81
107
National General
83
106
Liberty Mutual
88
121
Elephant
96
123
Direct Auto
103
135
GAINSCO
117
146
The General
137
181
Bristol West
165
214
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
A car accident can have a major effect on your insurance premiums. Not only does it show that you’re a higher-risk driver, but it often costs your insurance company money. An accident has the greatest effect on your insurance premiums when you’re the one at fault. But your rates could also increase slightly after an accident where you weren’t at fault.
The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $290 per month in Nashville. The table below highlights the cheapest insurers for Nashville drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
25
33
USAA
30
40
GEICO
33
45
Auto-Owners
34
46
Travelers
34
46
Erie
38
55
Mile Auto
45
68
Allstate
47
63
Farmers
50
67
Safeco
54
79
Nationwide
62
84
Progressive
67
94
Chubb
72
98
Dairyland
81
112
National General
83
114
Liberty Mutual
88
127
Elephant
96
131
Direct Auto
103
144
GAINSCO
117
155
The General
137
191
Bristol West
165
223
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the most serious driving offenses. It’s also one that affects your insurance premiums the most. Unfortunately, a DUI will also remain on your record longer than most other violations, meaning it could cost you for years. And in some cases, an insurance company may even deny you coverage.
It’s worth noting that higher insurance premiums could be the least of your worries if you get a DUI in Tennessee. Penalties for a first offense can include jail time, license revocation, fines, restitution, and mandated participation in an alcohol-and-drug-treatment program.[6]
Full-coverage car insurance in Nashville for drivers with a DUI conviction is $330 on average, per month. This table shows average monthly rates from insurers in the area.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
25
40
USAA
30
48
GEICO
33
53
Auto-Owners
34
55
Travelers
34
55
Erie
38
56
Mile Auto
45
75
Allstate
47
76
Farmers
50
80
Safeco
54
87
Nationwide
62
100
Progressive
67
108
Chubb
72
116
Dairyland
81
130
National General
83
133
Liberty Mutual
88
141
Elephant
96
154
Direct Auto
103
166
GAINSCO
117
188
The General
137
220
Bristol West
165
265
Foremost
174
280
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
There’s a strong correlation between risk and age when it comes to car insurance. Generally speaking, drivers see their premiums decrease consistently as they get older. But this trend shifts when a driver reaches their 70s, as the risk of an accident increases around this age.[7] The good news is that even if your rates increase in your 70s, you’ll still pay less than young drivers.
The overall average monthly cost for car insurance is $101 for Nashville senior drivers. Here are some of the best monthly insurance quotes for seniors in Nashville.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
38
18
USAA
46
22
GEICO
50
24
Auto-Owners
53
25
Erie
55
27
Mile Auto
56
32
Travelers
69
25
Allstate
72
35
Farmers
75
36
Nationwide
88
43
Progressive
93
44
Safeco
95
43
Chubb
101
48
Elephant
110
70
Liberty Mutual
139
67
National General
144
62
Direct Auto
159
73
Dairyland
170
60
The General
171
104
GAINSCO
236
89
Bristol West
294
122
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
In most cases, young drivers pay the highest premiums of all because of their lack of driving experience and a higher likelihood of taking risks.[8] Teen drivers in Nashville pay an overall average of $236 per month for car insurance.
The good news is teen drivers have ways to save money on car insurance.
“It’s important for them to maximize their discounts, such as driver training and good grades,” says Schrader. “The pricing is better if they drive vehicles with safety features.”
Another way for young drivers to save money is to remain on their parents’ insurance policies for as long as possible. It’s almost always more affordable to add a teen to the policy of an adult than it is for that teen to sign up for their own coverage.
Here are some of the best monthly car insurance quotes for young drivers in Nashville.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
87
41
USAA
100
48
GEICO
104
50
Auto-Owners
115
54
Erie
137
67
Mile Auto
147
84
Allstate
164
79
Travelers
165
59
Farmers
174
84
Safeco
206
93
Nationwide
209
102
Elephant
240
152
Progressive
244
116
Chubb
267
128
Liberty Mutual
298
142
The General
346
210
National General
352
152
Dairyland
353
126
Direct Auto
392
181
GAINSCO
534
202
Foremost
565
299
Bristol West
633
263
Nashville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Credit scores and insurance risk generally have an inverse correlation. In other words, a poor credit score indicates a high likelihood of filing a claim, while an excellent or good credit score indicates a lower risk. As a result, the higher your credit score, the lower the insurance premiums you’re likely to get. Meanwhile, a low credit score is likely to increase your rates.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Nashville?
Tennessee drivers enjoy some of the lowest insurance premiums in the country. The average annual insurance premium in the United States was $1,047.11 in 2020, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In that same year, the average annual rate in Tennessee was nearly $200 lower.[9]
Insurance premiums can also vary within the state. You may find the average rate in one city or ZIP code is different than one in a different part of the state or even one nearby. Certain areas could pay higher premiums based on the local crime rate (especially vehicle thefts), rates of uninsured drivers, number of accidents, and more.
More cities in Tennessee
Here’s how average monthly car insurance quotes differ in other Tennessee cities compared to Nashville.
Nashville car insurance FAQs
If you’re getting ready to sign up for car insurance in Nashville, here are a few other things you might want to know.
How much is car insurance in Nashville?
The average car insurance premium in Nashville is $90 per month for liability-only coverage and $198 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Nashville?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Nashville, with monthly liability rates as low as $25. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $30 and $33.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Nashville?
State Farm is the best overall insurance company in Nashville thanks to its affordable premiums, highly rated customer service, and more. Some of the other best car insurance companies include USAA and Mile Auto.
Is it illegal to drive in Tennessee without insurance?
Yes. It’s illegal to drive without insurance in Tennessee. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could be subject to fines and suspension of your vehicle registration.
Does insurance follow the car in Tennessee?
Yes. Car insurance generally follows the car, rather than the driver, in Tennessee. So no matter who’s driving your car, your insurance should apply.
If someone drives your car regularly, you usually must list them as a driver on your policy, or your insurer could deny your claim if they cause an accident while driving your vehicle.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.
