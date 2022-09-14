Cheapest car insurance for Nashville drivers with an incident

When insurance companies calculate your insurance premiums, your driving history is one of the biggest factors they consider. Incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents on your driving record can increase your rates.

“Moving violations and at-fault accidents increase the operator’s insurance rate because it shows poor driving experience,” says Schrader. “Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents typically remain on the driving record for three years, while a DUI can be rated for 10 years.”

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket will cost you in terms of the fine you’re charged and the points added to your driving history — between one and eight points in Tennessee — but it’ll also cost you on your insurance premiums.[5] The effect of a speeding ticket on your insurance rates depends on several factors, including how fast you were going. A ticket can influence your insurance premiums for several years, but it’s most impactful shortly after you get it.

Nashville drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $278 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Nashville with speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 25 31 USAA 30 38 GEICO 33 42 Auto-Owners 34 45 Travelers 34 44 Erie 38 53 Mile Auto 45 64 Allstate 47 60 Farmers 50 64 Safeco 54 75 Nationwide 62 80 Progressive 67 89 Chubb 72 93 Dairyland 81 107 National General 83 106 Liberty Mutual 88 121 Elephant 96 123 Direct Auto 103 135 GAINSCO 117 146 The General 137 181 Bristol West 165 214

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

A car accident can have a major effect on your insurance premiums. Not only does it show that you’re a higher-risk driver, but it often costs your insurance company money. An accident has the greatest effect on your insurance premiums when you’re the one at fault. But your rates could also increase slightly after an accident where you weren’t at fault.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record is $290 per month in Nashville . The table below highlights the cheapest insurers for Nashville drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 25 33 USAA 30 40 GEICO 33 45 Auto-Owners 34 46 Travelers 34 46 Erie 38 55 Mile Auto 45 68 Allstate 47 63 Farmers 50 67 Safeco 54 79 Nationwide 62 84 Progressive 67 94 Chubb 72 98 Dairyland 81 112 National General 83 114 Liberty Mutual 88 127 Elephant 96 131 Direct Auto 103 144 GAINSCO 117 155 The General 137 191 Bristol West 165 223

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the most serious driving offenses. It’s also one that affects your insurance premiums the most. Unfortunately, a DUI will also remain on your record longer than most other violations, meaning it could cost you for years. And in some cases, an insurance company may even deny you coverage.

It’s worth noting that higher insurance premiums could be the least of your worries if you get a DUI in Tennessee. Penalties for a first offense can include jail time, license revocation, fines, restitution, and mandated participation in an alcohol-and-drug-treatment program.[6]

Full-coverage car insurance in Nashville for drivers with a DUI conviction is $330 on average, per month. This table shows average monthly rates from insurers in the area.