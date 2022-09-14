Cheapest Auto Insurance in Clarksville, Tennessee (2024)
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $24 per month.
Located along Interstate 24 at the Kentucky and Tennessee border, Clarksville is one of Tennessee’s oldest cities. Clarksville drivers pay an overall average of $139 per month for car insurance — slightly higher than the statewide average of $127 per month but lower than the nationwide monthly average of $158.
Home to more than 170,000 people, Clarksville is the fifth-largest city in the state, which could partly explain its higher rates.
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the three of the cheapest companies in Clarksville.
Liability insurance in Clarksville costs $88 per month, and full coverage costs $190 per month.
Clarksville drivers pay a yearly average of $2,279 for full-coverage insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Clarksville
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville will depend on factors like your age, driving history, and coverage needs. State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the area’s most affordable insurers. While you may ultimately choose a different insurance company, it doesn’t hurt to start your search with these three.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$46
$22
Low rates
GEICO
4.2
$60
$29
Drivers with an accident
Mile Auto
3.5
$69
$39
Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo
State Farm offers emergency roadside services and rental car coverage. It also offers discounts for bundling insurance and practicing safe driving habits and has some of the lowest rates in Clarksville for liability and full coverage.
Ventajas
Several discounts
Emergency roadside assistance available
Contras
Gap insurance and accident forgiveness not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
GEICO is an auto insurance company with cheap rates in Clarksville. If you’ve gotten into an accident, your insurance rates could increase, but GEICO offers personalized auto insurance policy options so you can pick and choose your coverages. GEICO also offers several discounts to customers who bundle coverage and complete a defensive driving course.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
Car insurance rates are higher for teens and drivers younger than 25. Mile Auto can help offset those costs and maintain coverage so long as teens drive fewer than 10,000 miles annually. Mile Auto offers mileage-based car insurance options, allowing you to pay based on how often you drive.
Ventajas
Option to send a monthly photo of your odometer instead of participating in telematics programs
Offers “storage insurance” to cover your vehicle when it’s not being driven
Contras
Must send a photo of odometer each month
Must stick under a certain annual mileage to maintain insurance coverage
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville will depend on many factors, including your driving record, age, ZIP code, and credit. While many of the deciding factors are out of your control, you can do some things to get the cheapest car insurance policy for your situation:
Avoid violations. Practice safe driving habits so you can avoid violations like speeding tickets and other infractions. In doing so, you’ll naturally avoid at-fault accidents and maintain a clean driving record.
Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies in Tennessee can use your credit history to determine the likelihood that you’ll file a claim, so it’s important to maintain a good credit score to keep your rates lower.
Ask about discounts. Insurers offer several types of discounts, from bundling coverage and multi-policy discounts to having a vehicle with certain anti-theft protection or driving safely. Be sure to ask about which discounts you may qualify for.
Shop around and compare quotes. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best price. You can talk to insurance agents or get a quote online.
Find Car Insurance in Clarksville, Tennessee
Liability rates start at $24 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Clarksville: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is the most basic type of coverage, so it usually costs less. Liability insurance only covers the other person’s vehicle after an accident and their medical expenses through the bodily injury portion of your liability insurance.
If you drive an older car and can afford to pay for repairs out of pocket, liability insurance may make sense. If you’re just looking for basic coverage to avoid paying fees or penalties for not meeting your state’s minimum insurance requirements, it may be a good idea to start with liability coverage.
The average rate for liability coverage in Clarksville is $88 per month. Hereare some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Clarksville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
24
USAA
29
GEICO
32
Auto-Owners
33
Travelers
33
Erie
36
Mile Auto
43
Allstate
45
Farmers
49
Safeco
52
Nationwide
60
Progressive
65
Chubb
70
Midvale Home & Auto
77
Dairyland
78
National General
81
State Auto
82
Liberty Mutual
85
Elephant
93
Direct Auto
99
GAINSCO
113
The General
132
Bristol West
159
Foremost
168
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Clarksville: State Farm
Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage but also extends to cover damages to your vehicle or your medical expenses after an accident. Full coverage typically costs more, but it’s ideal if you want to protect your own vehicle. If you have a car loan or lease, your lender may require that you carry full-coverage insurance.
On average, Clarksville-based drivers pay $190 for full-coverage car insurance per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Clarksville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
51
USAA
61
GEICO
66
Auto-Owners
70
Erie
75
Mile Auto
76
Travelers
92
Allstate
94
Farmers
100
Safeco
116
Nationwide
122
Progressive
136
Midvale Home & Auto
138
Chubb
145
Elephant
146
Liberty Mutual
178
State Auto
183
National General
185
Direct Auto
215
The General
218
Dairyland
220
GAINSCO
299
Foremost
318
Bristol West
383
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Most states require drivers to have minimum or liability coverage insurance. In Tennessee, you must meet certain minimum-coverage limits or risk paying fines or losing your vehicle registration.[1] Below are the minimum car insurance requirements for the state of Tennessee:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Depending on your needs, you may want to consider getting optional insurance coverage as well, including:
As a result, insurance companies tend to charge higher rates when you have infractions on your record. If you’re wondering how much your rates could increase with an incident on your record, here are some updated quotes from insurers serving the Clarksville area.
Shop for Car Insurance in Clarksville, TN
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Receiving a speeding ticket in Tennessee is a traffic violation that adds points to your driving record. Different types of speeding violations exist, such as speeding in a construction zone or reckless driving. But regardless of the violation type, a speeding ticket can raise your car insurance rates.[2]
Clarksville drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $267 per month for full coverage. Here are some monthly quotes for insurers in Clarksville that offer the best deal when you have a speeding ticket on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
24
30
USAA
29
37
GEICO
32
41
Auto-Owners
33
43
Travelers
33
43
Erie
36
50
Mile Auto
43
61
Allstate
45
57
Farmers
49
62
Safeco
52
72
Nationwide
60
77
Progressive
65
86
Chubb
70
91
Dairyland
78
103
National General
81
104
Liberty Mutual
85
117
Elephant
93
119
Direct Auto
99
130
GAINSCO
113
141
The General
132
175
Bristol West
159
206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
No one wants to be involved in an accident, but if you’re in an at-fault accident, it can raise your insurance rates significantly. An accident can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, so you may see increased rates for a while.[3] But it’s always important to compare quotes to see what you actually could be paying and what different insurers offer.
The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record in Clarksville is $279 per month. Here are some monthly rates from Clarksville insurers when you have an at-fault accident on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
24
32
USAA
29
39
GEICO
32
43
Auto-Owners
33
45
Travelers
33
45
Erie
36
52
Mile Auto
43
65
Allstate
45
61
Farmers
49
66
Safeco
52
76
Nationwide
60
82
Progressive
65
91
Chubb
70
95
Dairyland
78
108
National General
81
111
Liberty Mutual
85
123
Elephant
93
127
Direct Auto
99
138
GAINSCO
113
150
The General
132
184
Bristol West
159
215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A violation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime that can result in the loss of your license in Tennessee. Insurers also see a DUI as serious, and obtaining car insurance after a DUI will cost you more money. But you still have some options.
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Clarksville for drivers with a DUI conviction is $317. Here are some of the monthly rates insurers are offering Clarksville drivers who have a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
24
39
USAA
29
47
GEICO
32
51
Auto-Owners
33
53
Travelers
33
53
Erie
36
53
Mile Auto
43
72
Allstate
45
72
Farmers
49
79
Safeco
52
84
Nationwide
60
96
Progressive
65
105
Chubb
70
113
Dairyland
78
125
National General
81
130
Liberty Mutual
85
137
Elephant
93
150
Direct Auto
99
159
GAINSCO
113
182
The General
132
212
Bristol West
159
256
Foremost
168
270
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates can increase for seniors as well as young drivers since insurers view these age groups at a greater risk to insure. But seniors can still find cheap insurance rates by keeping a clean driving record and taking advantage of discounts.
Some insurers offer specific discounts for seniors or usage-based coverage, allowing you to lower your premium by driving fewer miles per year. For Clarksville seniors, the overall average monthly cost for car insurance is $97. Here are some of the best monthly insurance quotes for seniors in Clarksville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
36
17
USAA
45
21
GEICO
48
23
Auto-Owners
51
24
Erie
53
25
Mile Auto
54
30
Travelers
67
24
Allstate
70
34
Farmers
72
35
Nationwide
84
42
Progressive
90
43
Safeco
91
41
Chubb
97
47
Elephant
106
68
Liberty Mutual
135
64
National General
138
61
Direct Auto
153
70
Dairyland
164
58
The General
165
100
GAINSCO
227
86
Bristol West
284
118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teens and young drivers also pay higher car insurance rates because insurers find that young adults under age 25 are more likely to get into an accident, and this raises the company’s financial risk. Teen drivers in Clarksville pay an overall average of $227 per month for car insurance.
But if you’re a young driver, you still have some ways to save on your insurance premiums.
Start by inquiring about a discount if you’re a student and have at least a 3.0 GPA. You’ll likely need to submit your grades for verification, but it could be worth the savings. Other insurers also offer discounts to teens who complete a driver safety course. And if you’re a college student who won’t be driving during the semester, see if your insurance company can provide a discount based on this. Finally, young drivers may also be able to save by remaining on their parents’ insurance for a while, if it makes sense.
Here are some of the best monthly car insurance quotes for young drivers in Clarksville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
84
39
USAA
97
46
GEICO
100
48
Auto-Owners
112
53
Erie
132
63
Mile Auto
141
80
Allstate
159
76
Travelers
160
57
Farmers
167
82
Safeco
199
89
Nationwide
201
99
Elephant
232
148
Progressive
235
112
Chubb
258
125
Liberty Mutual
288
138
The General
334
202
National General
339
148
Dairyland
342
121
Direct Auto
377
174
GAINSCO
515
195
Foremost
546
289
Bristol West
611
254
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Clarksville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Many states, including Tennessee, allow insurers to use your credit history as a factor when determining your car insurance policy rates. Insurance companies use your credit history, in part, to predict the likelihood that you’ll file an insurance claim. This helps them assess risk.
An excellent credit score is considered anything above 720, and typically, the higher your credit score, the better chance you have of getting a lower insurance rate. If you have a lower credit score, you can always work to improve your credit and be mindful that insurers consider several other factors as well.
Here are the average monthly quotes in Clarksville based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Clarksville?
The average car insurance cost in Clarksville is $190 per month for full coverage, compared to the average cost for the state of Tennessee, which is $176 per month.
Sometimes, car insurance costs can be higher in cities with more traffic, an increased number of road accidents, higher crime rates, or higher car repair costs.
More cities in Tennessee
Here’s how the average monthly car insurance quote differs in other Tennessee cities compared to Clarksville.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Clarksville car insurance FAQs
Looking to find more information about cheap car insurance in Clarksville? The answers presented below can help you in your search to find the most affordable car insurance rates possible.
How much is car insurance in Clarksville, Tennessee?
Residents of the Clarksville area pay $88 per month for liability-only coverage and $190 per month for full coverage, on average.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Clarksville, with monthly liability rates as low as $24. USAA and GEICO also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $29 and $32.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Clarksville?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto rank as some of the best insurers in Clarksville. State Farm has a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and GEICO has a strong IQ Score of 4.2. It’s also among the leaders in digital offerings with robust web and mobile support. Mile Auto, meanwhile, allows you to customize your auto insurance payments based on the amount you drive. The less time you spend in your vehicle, the lower your rate will be.
How much car insurance is required in Tennessee?
In Tennessee, you’re required to carry insurance that meets the minimum requirements of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. You must also carry property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.
Is Tennessee a no-fault state?
No. Tennessee is an at-fault state. This means if you’re involved in an accident and the other driver is determined to be at fault, you may have the right to sue them for damages you incurred or injuries you suffered.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.