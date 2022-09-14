Cheapest car insurance for Clarksville drivers with an incident

An incident, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or driving under the influence, shows insurers you present an increased risk.

As a result, insurance companies tend to charge higher rates when you have infractions on your record. If you’re wondering how much your rates could increase with an incident on your record, here are some updated quotes from insurers serving the Clarksville area.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Receiving a speeding ticket in Tennessee is a traffic violation that adds points to your driving record. Different types of speeding violations exist, such as speeding in a construction zone or reckless driving. But regardless of the violation type, a speeding ticket can raise your car insurance rates.[2]

Clarksville drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $267 per month for full coverage. Here are some monthly quotes for insurers in Clarksville that offer the best deal when you have a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 24 30 USAA 29 37 GEICO 32 41 Auto-Owners 33 43 Travelers 33 43 Erie 36 50 Mile Auto 43 61 Allstate 45 57 Farmers 49 62 Safeco 52 72 Nationwide 60 77 Progressive 65 86 Chubb 70 91 Dairyland 78 103 National General 81 104 Liberty Mutual 85 117 Elephant 93 119 Direct Auto 99 130 GAINSCO 113 141 The General 132 175 Bristol West 159 206 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

No one wants to be involved in an accident, but if you’re in an at-fault accident, it can raise your insurance rates significantly. An accident can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, so you may see increased rates for a while.[3] But it’s always important to compare quotes to see what you actually could be paying and what different insurers offer.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance with an accident on your record in Clarksville is $279 per month . Here are some monthly rates from Clarksville insurers when you have an at-fault accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 24 32 USAA 29 39 GEICO 32 43 Auto-Owners 33 45 Travelers 33 45 Erie 36 52 Mile Auto 43 65 Allstate 45 61 Farmers 49 66 Safeco 52 76 Nationwide 60 82 Progressive 65 91 Chubb 70 95 Dairyland 78 108 National General 81 111 Liberty Mutual 85 123 Elephant 93 127 Direct Auto 99 138 GAINSCO 113 150 The General 132 184 Bristol West 159 215 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A violation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime that can result in the loss of your license in Tennessee. Insurers also see a DUI as serious, and obtaining car insurance after a DUI will cost you more money. But you still have some options.

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Clarksville for drivers with a DUI conviction is $317. Here are some of the monthly rates insurers are offering Clarksville drivers who have a DUI on their record.