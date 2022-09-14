>Seguros de Autos>Pennsylvania

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Allentown, Pennsylvania (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Allentown, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $59 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Residents of Allentown pay average car insurance rates of $87 per month for minimum coverage and $231 per month for full coverage. Liability coverage in Allentown is cheaper than the national average of $104 per month, but its full-coverage car insurance is on par with the rest of the country, at $213 per month.

Drivers in Pennsylvania often receive better rates on liability car insurance because people generally file fewer claims after an accident, and when they do, medical expenses tend to be less.[1]

But many other factors come into play when determining the best car insurance companies for your individual situation. Here’s how to keep your costs low in Allentown.

Datos Breves

  • The average rate for car insurance in Allentown is $159 per month.

  • Many of Allentown’s employers may offer cheap car insurance with low rates through group savings plans.[2]

  • Lower crime rates in Allentown compared to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia push premiums lower in the area.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Allentown

The most affordable car insurance for you may be offered by a different car insurance company than for your neighbor. The quotes you receive are determined by a number of factors, and each insurer calculates these factors a little differently. That’s why it’s important to compare rates from several insurers to ensure you’re getting the best policy possible.

As you begin your search, keep these insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Mile Auto3.5$72$53Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$103$55One-stop insurance shopping
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_PA_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_PA_PRICE}Fast claims processing
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$140/mo

If you’re lucky enough to work from home or you just don’t drive much, Mile Auto may offer the most affordable car insurance due to its unique pricing structure. You’ll pay a low base monthly rate, and each month you’ll snap a photo of your odometer for Mile Auto to calculate your rates.

It can be a bit of a hassle, but according to the company, customers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year often save up to 40% off the cost of standard car insurance. If you don’t drive much, that makes Mile Auto just about the best deal around.

Ventajas

  • Mileage-based pricing

  • No tracking device needed

Contras

  • No mobile app

  • Clunky way to report monthly miles driven

Best insurer for one-stop insurance shopping: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

State Farm is the largest insurance agency in the country, underwriting about 17% of all passenger cars on the road in 2022.[3] In addition to car insurance, it offers just about everything else you might need, including business insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and more.

Allentown drivers can also take advantage of available discounts, including savings for being a good student, installing anti-theft protection devices, bundling several insurance policies together, and more.

Ventajas

  • Large, reputable insurer

  • Wide range of insurance products

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap coverage

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Best insurer for fast claims processing: Clearcover

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

Clearcover is a bit mum about which types of insurance coverage you can purchase, and it has about three times as many customer complaints recorded with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as many similar-sized companies, but it does one thing really well: paying claims quickly.[4]

Clearcover uses an AI-powered model to do this. It’s a relatively new company and is only available in a handful of states (including Pennsylvania). Interestingly, Pennsylvania is one of the few states where the company is rolling out its free Car Care program for current customers, offering discounts of up to 25% off routine maintenance services at many chain auto repair shops.

Ventajas

  • Pays claims in as quickly as seven minutes

  • Discount program for car maintenance and rentals

Contras

  • High amount of customer complaints with the NAIC

  • No list of available insurance products

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Allentown

Car insurance companies charge different rates based on factors such as your marital status, gender, driving history, and age. Some of these factors are outside of your control.

But you can lower your car insurance rates by following these tips:

  • Get multiple quotes when renewing your current policy or shopping for a new one.

  • Drive safely by avoiding accidents and staying under the speed limit.

  • Choose the highest deductible you can pay out of pocket, since insurers charge lower premiums if you select a higher deductible.

  • See if your employer or any organizations you belong to offer insurance discounts, such as Lehigh Valley Health Network’s insurance discount program.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Allentown: Mile Auto

The state of Pennsylvania requires all drivers to purchase at least $15,000 in bodily injury liability coverage (up to $30,000 per accident) and $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.[5]

Liability coverage protects other drivers by ensuring you’re able to pay if you injure someone else or cause property damage, up to the limits of your policy.

Liability coverage doesn’t pay for damage above the predetermined limits, however. It also doesn’t do anything to protect you, your passengers, or your own car against injuries or damages to personal items.

The average rate for liability car insurance in Allentown is $87, and you can see a collection of rates available from top companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto59
State Farm62
Foremost65
Erie72
National General73
Auto-Owners77
Safeco81
Midvale Home & Auto92
Travelers93
GEICO96
Progressive96
The General107
Allstate109
Plymouth Rock113
Direct Auto115
Liberty Mutual116
Dairyland123
Nationwide123
USAA127
State Auto130
Bristol West146
Chubb146
CSAA191
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Allentown: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance adds onto a minimum-coverage policy by adding protection for your own car. Collision coverage repairs or replaces your vehicle if it’s involved in a car accident, regardless of who was at fault, while comprehensive coverage offers the same benefits if your car is damaged in other ways, such as from weather events or a collision with wildlife.

The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Allentown is $231, and you can see a collection of rates available from top insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto81
State Farm112
Erie130
Travelers132
Safeco134
Auto-Owners140
Plymouth Rock153
Midvale Home & Auto156
Nationwide161
Liberty Mutual169
Foremost175
GEICO175
Progressive176
Direct Auto184
Allstate197
State Auto217
National General225
CSAA230
USAA230
The General252
Chubb265
Infinity266
Bristol West270
Dairyland289
Estimate your Allentown car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is one of a few states where drivers generally have the right to sue someone else in court for any and all eligible damages. It’s a system known as “full tort,” but you can also choose to purchase a “limited-tort” policy that doesn’t allow you to receive compensation for any pain and suffering stemming from an accident.[6]

The average cost is a bit lower on limited-tort policies since your insurer may not have to pay as much. This makes such policies attractive options for people seeking cheap car insurance rates.

After deciding on whether a full-tort or limited-tort policy is best for your specific needs, you’ll need to decide on what types of add-ons and additional coverage options you want. At a minimum, Pennsylvania state law requires your coverage to meet these thresholds:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

While the figures above comprise the minimum state requirements, you may also want to consider any of the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the remainder of your vehicle loan if your car is totaled and you still have an outstanding balance on your debt.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides help when you need it on the go, including fixing a flat tire or getting a tow to the repair shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage steps in to fill any liability coverage if you’re hit by someone without insurance or enough insurance to pay for the damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP insurance covers any medical expenses, funeral costs, and lost wages for you and your passengers if you’re involved in a car crash.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with negative marks on their driving record generally pay the highest rates on their auto insurance policies. As the seriousness of the infraction increases, so do your average annual rates. At-fault accidents are more serious than speeding tickets, and being convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) usually results in the biggest price increase of all. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

An insurance agency will typically charge more for coverage (if it even offers you a policy at all) in case you repeat the same mistake again, potentially costing it more money in payouts. The company passes that cost onto you in the form of higher rates.

The table below shows how different incident types affect the rates you’ll pay for insurance in Allentown.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto59788595
State Farm62727996
Erie7294100101
National General738796113
Auto-Owners7794100119
Safeco81105114125
Travelers93112121144
GEICO96114124148
Progressive96119128148
The General107132143165
Allstate109129140168
Direct Auto115141153178
Liberty Mutual116149161179
Dairyland123151162190
Nationwide123148160190
USAA127151163196
Bristol West146177188226
Chubb146176189226
CSAA191236260295
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another key factor that affects your car insurance rates, and insurance companies typically charge higher rates for the youngest and oldest motorists. That’s because your likelihood of getting into a car accident is typically at its lowest between ages 35 and 70, when you’re mature enough to make good decisions and physically and mentally sound enough to act on them.

Here, you can see how age affects your rates in Allentown.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$373
20s$462
30s$431
40s$365
50s$273
60s$192
70s$144
Allentown car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance agents will also review your credit history when you apply for car insurance, because statistically speaking, people with good credit tend to drive better compared to people with poor credit.

The following table shows the average rates for Allentown drivers based on their credit profiles. Drivers with excellent credit pay about half as much as drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Allentown car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the cheapest car insurance in Allentown? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Allentown?

    The average rate for car insurance in Allentown is $159. The average rate for liability car insurance is $87 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $231 per month.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Allentown?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest auto insurance in Allentown, at a rate of $59 per month. State Farm and Foremost also offer cheap car insurance in Allentown, with monthly rates of $62 and $65, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Allentown?

    Mile Auto, State Farm, and Clearcover are three of the top insurers in Allentown.

    Mile Auto can offer big savings for people who drive infrequently, and Clearcover is known for its fast claims processing. The company can pay your claim in as little as seven minutes. State Farm is the nation’s largest insurer and has been recognized for its financial stability and customer service.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Research Council. "Auto Insurance Affordability: Countrywide Trends and State Comparisons."
  2. Pennsylvania Dept. of Labor and Industry. "Lehigh County Combined Government Ownerships."
  3. NAIC. "PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE INDUSTRY 2022 TOP 25 GROUPS AND COMPANIES BY COUNTRYWIDE PREMIUM."
  4. NAIC. "Results by Complaint Index."
  5. PennDOT. "Insurance Overview Financial Responsibility."
  6. Pennsylvania Insurance Department. "Automobile Insurance in Pennsylvania."

