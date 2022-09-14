Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Bartlesville is known as a cultural hub in Oklahoma, offering museums, festivals, and a vibrant downtown area.
Auto insurance in this small city is around $121 per month, on average. To put that figure in perspective, Oklahomans pay an average of $147 per month, while drivers in the U.S. pay an average of $158 per month. Bartlesville’s population of less than 38,000 could contribute to its lower car insurance costs. Fewer cars on the road mean a lower risk of accidents and car insurance claims.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance coverage in Bartlesville.
Datos Breves
Bartlesville drivers pay an average of $76 per month for liability coverage and $165 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in Bartlesville.
Full-coverage car insurance in Bartlesville costs an average of $1,977 per year.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bartlesville
If you’re a Bartlesville driver shopping for affordable car insurance, State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest policies on average.
While these companies are a good starting point if you’re seeking a new car insurance policy, the cost of your coverage will depend on your driving record, age, gender, and other factors.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$61
$32
Cheap coverage
USAA
4.5
$76
$40
Veterans
Allstate
4.2
$84
$44
Discounts
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$26/mo
Full Coverage
$49/mo
State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance coverage in Bartlesville, so it’s a good option if your top priority is saving money on your auto policy. In addition to affordable coverage, State Farm offers a series of discounts that could further lower your insurance rates. Bartlesville drivers can get several discounts for safe driving, vehicle safety features, and bundling policies.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$33/mo
Full Coverage
$61/mo
Oklahoma is home to eight military installations, and Bartlesville itself is home to 2,213 veterans.[1] This financial services company specializes in offering insurance, banking, and investing products to current and former military members. Its insurance products include auto, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, small-business insurance, life insurance, and more.
The company also offers many discounts, including up to 30% off if you enroll in the USAA Safepilot program and maintain safe driving habits.
Ventajas
Offers low rates
Many available discounts
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and eligible family members
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
While Allstate’s premiums are slightly higher on average than State Farm and USAA, this insurer also offers a broader range of discounts. You can get the best deal by bundling your coverage, insuring multiple vehicles, driving a new vehicle, or having specific safety and security features in your car.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bartlesville
If you’re in the market for a new car insurance policy, it can help to understand the things car insurance companies consider when determining your rates. Your insurer will take your driving record, gender, age, vehicle, credit score, and more into account.
But you can take some steps to lower your insurance costs:[2]
Improve your credit. Excellent credit benefits you in many ways, including reducing your insurance costs. If you’re planning to get a new auto policy, improving your credit could boost your savings.
Shop around. Car insurance premiums and exclusions vary by company, which is why it’s important to shop around for new coverage. Consider working with insurance agencies or brokers or getting quotes from multiple insurers on your own to find the cheapest option.
Opt for a safe vehicle. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts if you drive a safe vehicle and have certain security features, such as a car alarm or anti-lock brakes.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Bartlesville
Minimum-coverage rates start at $26 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Bartlesville: State Farm
Liability-only insurance is bare-bones coverage that meets state-minimum requirements and pays for others’ injuries and damages if you’re at fault in an accident. But it doesn’t pay for your injuries and damages.
Drivers in Bartlesville pay an average of $76 per month for liability coverage.
Here are some top companies in the insurance industry offering affordable liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
26
USAA
33
Allstate
36
Safeco
46
GEICO
52
Farmers
55
Mercury
55
Clearcover
60
Progressive
62
National General
65
Liberty Mutual
73
CSAA
74
Direct Auto
77
Shelter
78
GAINSCO
83
Midvale Home & Auto
83
The General
86
Hallmark
92
Foremost
99
Bristol West
120
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Bartlesville: State Farm
Full-coverage auto insurance provides more protection than liability-only coverage. Drivers with full coverage typically have liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance pays for damage to your car after an accident, while comprehensive insurance pays for your car repairs or personal property if they’re damaged due to an incident other than a collision, such as vandalism, theft, or hitting an animal.
Full-coverage insurance in Bartlesville costs an average of $165 per month. Below are the most affordable full-coverage car insurance policies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
49
USAA
61
Allstate
67
GEICO
97
Clearcover
103
Farmers
103
Mercury
107
Safeco
116
Progressive
117
Direct Auto
123
National General
132
Shelter
145
CSAA
156
Midvale Home & Auto
165
The General
182
Liberty Mutual
185
GAINSCO
190
Hallmark
199
Foremost
212
Bristol West
245
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
Oklahoma requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. You’ll need both bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning you’ll be responsible for paying for damage to another driver’s vehicle or their injuries if you cause an accident.
The state requires the following minimum-coverage amounts:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
But minimum coverage may not be enough protection if you’re involved in a motor vehicle accident. Additional coverage could be beneficial. Non-required coverage options include:
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments insurance covers medical bills for you and your passengers if you’re hurt in a car accident. It can also cover funeral costs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have a past incident on your driving record, your insurance company may charge you higher car insurance premiums. Incidents could include at-fault accidents, driving under the influence charges, speeding tickets, and other moving violations. These make you a higher risk to insure, so your insurer makes up for this risk by increasing your premiums.
The table below shows how your liability-only rates can change if you have an incident on your driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
26
34
35
43
USAA
33
44
46
54
Allstate
36
48
50
59
Safeco
46
66
69
75
GEICO
52
69
72
85
Farmers
55
73
76
90
Mercury
55
84
86
92
Clearcover
60
86
98
98
Progressive
62
86
89
101
National General
65
87
91
106
Liberty Mutual
73
104
108
119
CSAA
74
102
108
121
Direct Auto
77
106
110
126
Shelter
78
114
117
120
GAINSCO
83
108
113
136
The General
86
119
123
141
Bristol West
120
163
165
196
Average cost of car insurance by age
In general, car insurance rates dip in your 30s and start increasing for senior drivers in their 70s. Bartlesville drivers in their 60s get the best rates, on average, followed by those in their 50s.
The highest rates are reserved for new drivers due to their inexperience behind the wheel. Insurance companies typically view teen drivers as a higher risk to insure because they’re statistically more likely to be involved in a car accident.[4]
Here’s a look at average insurance costs by age in Bartlesville.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$297
20s
$206
30s
$153
40s
$139
50s
$124
60s
$120
70s
$128
Shop for Car Insurance in Bartlesville, OK
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Bartlesville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers can factor in your credit history when setting insurance rates in Oklahoma. Companies may deem drivers with poor credit scores as riskier to insure, while they consider drivers with excellent credit a lower risk.
The chart below shows how your credit could affect your insurance rates as a Bartlesville driver.
Rates by Credit Tier
Bartlesville car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Bartlesville?
Car insurance in Bartlesville costs an average of $76 per month for liability coverage and $165 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Bartlesville?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Bartlesville, with monthly liability rates of $26. You can also find affordable coverage from USAA and Allstate, which have monthly liability rates of $33 and $36, respectively.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on multiple factors, such as your age, gender, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Bartlesville?
State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Bartlesville. It has an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings.
Other top insurers in the city include Allstate and USAA.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
