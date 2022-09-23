>Seguros de Autos>North Dakota

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota (2024)

You may need an SR-22 insurance form if you have serious accidents or DUIs in your driving history.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Dakota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $60/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en North Dakota.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 29 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

An SR-22 is an insurance form that most states require. Certain high-risk drivers must file them to certify that they have the proper amount of liability insurance — which can sometimes be twice as much as other state minimums. North Dakota requires drivers to file an SR-22 form to reinstate their license after certain driving violations.

Here’s what you need to know about filing an SR-22 in North Dakota and how long you have to keep it on file.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers with DUI or uninsured driving charges may need to file an SR-22.

  • Your insurance company can file the SR-22 form with the state on your behalf.

  • In addition to the increased insurance costs associated with an SR-22, your insurance company may charge a filing fee.

What is SR-22 insurance in North Dakota, and when do you need it?

You may see SR-22 referred to as insurance, but it’s not a type of insurance coverage. It’s a form that proves you meet the state-minimum insurance requirements.

“SR-22 and FR-44 forms are not insurance policies,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute. “Rather they are certificates of financial responsibility which must be filed with your state’s motor vehicle department if you are deemed a high-risk driver.”

SR-22 forms are required for certain higher-risk drivers, like people who have driving-related convictions. In North Dakota, you’ll need an SR-22 if you were:[1]

  • Convicted of driving under the influence or of actual physical control

  • Convicted of driving with a revoked or suspended license (suspensions of 91 days or more)

  • In a crash and had no insurance at the time

  • The recipient of a civil judgment due to a motor vehicle crash

  • Convicted of manslaughter or negligent homicide by motor vehicle

  • Convicted of a felony in which a motor vehicle was used

While some states also require an FR-44 form in certain situations, North Dakota only requires an SR-22. In Virginia and Florida, there are both SR-22 and FR-44 forms, with the latter requiring a higher amount of insurance coverage.[2] [3]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in North Dakota?

To get an SR-22 in North Dakota, you’ll need to purchase the minimum liability insurance that the state requires, which is:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

You’ll then need to ask your insurance company to file an SR-22 with North Dakota’s transportation department.[4]

Some high-risk drivers may find it hard to get insurance, according to the North Dakota Insurance Department. In this case, you may be able to provide a cash deposit in the amount of the damage (if an accident was involved) or a cash bond for $25,000 in lieu of insurance coverage.[4]

How long is SR-22 insurance required in North Dakota?

If you need an SR-22 in North Dakota, you’ll need it for at least one full year from when your license is reinstated, a temporary restricted license (TRL) is issued, or the date of the crash in which you had no insurance.[1]

Additionally, if you need the form due to driving without insurance, you’ll need to show proof of liability insurance for at least three years.[4]

How much is SR-22 insurance in North Dakota?

You may experience higher premiums than prior to your crash or DUI charge, as insurance companies may see you as a high-risk driver.[5] 

“Most likely, you will be paying 50% to 100% or more for auto insurance compared to the average drivers in your state if you have an SR-22 or FR-44 on your record,” Friedlander says. “For drivers who have committed a DUI, DWI, or OWI, you may have a very difficult time finding insurance as many standard auto insurers will not cover you.”

Your insurer may also charge a fee for filing your SR-22 — usually between $15 and $25 — though this varies by insurance company.

Check Out: Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota

Cheapest insurance companies in North Dakota with SR-22 by city

The North Dakota Insurance Department releases annual surveys that detail what typical insurance companies charge in the state. The cheapest car insurance companies in North Dakota for people who need SR-22 forms are Progressive, Nodak Insurance Company, and USAA. However, Nodak and USAA offer rates about twice as much as Progressive in cities like Fargo and Grand Forks.[6]

The following is a look at the 10 cheapest six-month premiums by city for a single male, age 40, with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and annual mileage of 15,000. He also requires an SR-22 and has excellent credit.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Premium
FargoProgressive$104
FargoNodak Mutual$201
FargoUSAA$244
FargoNational Farmers Union$261
FargoAmerican Standard$265
FargoCenter Mutual$326
FargoGarrison Property & Casualty$330
Bismarck / MandanProgressive$102
Bismarck / MandanNodak Mutual$177
Bismarck / MandanUSAA$210
Bismarck / MandanCenter Mutual$223
Bismarck / MandanAmerican Standard$261
Bismarck / MandanGarrison Property & Casualty$284
Bismarck / MandanNational Farmers Union$289
Grand ForksProgressive$113
Grand ForksNodak Mutual$205
Grand ForksUSAA$211
Grand ForksCenter Mutual$218
Grand ForksAmerican Standard$281
Grand ForksGarrison Property & Casualty$289
Grand ForksNational Farmers Union$290
MinotProgressive$117
MinotNodak Mutual$174
MinotUSAA$201
MinotCenter Mutual$218
MinotAmerican Standard$263
MinotGarrison Property & Casualty$273
MinotSafeco$302
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in North Dakota

Many of the scenarios that can lead to an SR-22 requirement are serious and remain on your driving record for some time. A DUI, for example, stays on your record for at least seven years, at which point you can request to seal the charge under certain circumstances.[7]

These marks on your records generally affect your insurance rates, both now and years into your future. Insurance companies consider your driving history when determining your premiums, so serious driving infractions and traffic violations will likely increase your rates.[5]

You can minimize higher insurance costs from your negative driving record in a few ways:[8]

  1. Shop around. Insurance premiums vary by insurance provider, so you can often get lower rates by comparing several car insurance options. While comparing, ask each company about its discounts. Many insurers offer rate discounts for seniors, students, cars with anti-theft devices, and more.

  2. Bundle your policies. Many insurance companies offer reduced premiums to customers with multiple insurance lines with them. This means you could get a discount if you have both your car and home insurance with the same company.

  3. Increase your deductible. Higher deductibles mean less risk for the insurer — and lower premiums. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce your insurance costs by up to 30%, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

  4. Reduce your comprehensive and collision insurance. You won’t be able to cut back on liability insurance. But if you have an older car, reducing your comprehensive and collision coverage might reduce your costs.

  5. Keep your credit score high. Your credit score plays a big role in your premiums, so always pay your bills on time and keep your credit card balances low. This will help keep your score as high as possible.

You might also take a defensive driving course, as some insurers offer lower premiums to drivers who complete them. Check with your insurance company for a list of approved courses before signing up for one.

North Dakota SR-22 insurance FAQs

Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about SR-22 forms and insurance in North Dakota. If you need more information on how an SR-22 can affect your insurance, check out Insurify’s guides on what to do when your insurance drops you and what a DUI means in each state.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in North Dakota?

    In North Dakota, you need to have your SR-22 for one full year from the date your driving privileges are reinstated, the date your temporary restricted license is issued, or the date of the car crash in which you had no insurance.[1]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in North Dakota?

    You’ll need to call your insurance company and ask it to remove the SR-22 form from your policy, once you know you’re no longer required to have one.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in North Dakota if you don’t have a car?

    It depends. If you want to retain driving privileges, you’ll need to get what’s called nonowner SR-22 insurance. This essentially means you carry the property amount of liability insurance as a driver. Without this, you won’t be able to drive rental cars or borrow vehicles.

