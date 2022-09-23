What is SR-22 insurance in North Dakota, and when do you need it?

You may see SR-22 referred to as insurance, but it’s not a type of insurance coverage. It’s a form that proves you meet the state-minimum insurance requirements.

“SR-22 and FR-44 forms are not insurance policies,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute. “Rather they are certificates of financial responsibility which must be filed with your state’s motor vehicle department if you are deemed a high-risk driver.”

SR-22 forms are required for certain higher-risk drivers, like people who have driving-related convictions. In North Dakota, you’ll need an SR-22 if you were:[1]

Convicted of driving under the influence or of actual physical control

Convicted of driving with a revoked or suspended license (suspensions of 91 days or more)

In a crash and had no insurance at the time

The recipient of a civil judgment due to a motor vehicle crash

Convicted of manslaughter or negligent homicide by motor vehicle

Convicted of a felony in which a motor vehicle was used

While some states also require an FR-44 form in certain situations, North Dakota only requires an SR-22. In Virginia and Florida, there are both SR-22 and FR-44 forms, with the latter requiring a higher amount of insurance coverage.[2] [3]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in North Dakota?

To get an SR-22 in North Dakota, you’ll need to purchase the minimum liability insurance that the state requires, which is:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident for property damage liability

You’ll then need to ask your insurance company to file an SR-22 with North Dakota’s transportation department.[4]

Some high-risk drivers may find it hard to get insurance, according to the North Dakota Insurance Department. In this case, you may be able to provide a cash deposit in the amount of the damage (if an accident was involved) or a cash bond for $25,000 in lieu of insurance coverage.[4]

How long is SR-22 insurance required in North Dakota?

If you need an SR-22 in North Dakota, you’ll need it for at least one full year from when your license is reinstated, a temporary restricted license (TRL) is issued, or the date of the crash in which you had no insurance.[1]

Additionally, if you need the form due to driving without insurance, you’ll need to show proof of liability insurance for at least three years.[4]