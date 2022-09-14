>Seguros de Autos>New Mexico

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Farmington, New Mexico (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Farmington, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $24 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located in northwestern New Mexico, in San Juan County and the Four Corners region, Farmington is known as a commercial hub for its area. The average monthly rate for car insurance in Farmington is $52 for liability only and $149 for full coverage.

Those rates are lower than the New Mexico state averages of $70 for liability and $193 for full coverage. The cheaper car insurance rates in Farmington could be due to its lower population density compared to other cities.

As you look for your own car insurance policy in Farmington, here’s what you need to know to find the lowest rates.

Datos Breves

  • The lowest rates for liability and full coverage in Farmington are $24 and $47, respectively.

  • Farmington drivers pay an average of $1,792 per year for a full-coverage car insurance policy.

  • Car insurance rates in Farmington are lower than both the state and national averages.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Farmington

Since Farmington has many car insurance companies, it’s a good idea to shop around for the best deal. The right insurer for you will depend on your individual situation and coverage requirements. State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer some of the best rates in Farmington, according to Insurify data.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these insurers and their statewide rates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$62$32Discounts
USAA4.5$75$38Military members
GEICO4.2$77$39Low rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score4.5
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power842
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only$24/mo
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage$47/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo

State Farm is a worthy option for New Mexico drivers looking to save money on auto insurance. State Farm offers many ways to save, including its Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25 and its Drive Safe & Save discounts, which can help you save up to 30% on your car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for driving a safe vehicle, purchasing multiple policies, and remaining accident-free

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Coverage options vary by state

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score4.5
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power880
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only$29/mo
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage$57/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo

USAA offers quality car insurance policies at an affordable price. That’s good news for the roughly 2,600 veterans who call Farmington home.[1] USAA offers various discounts and perks for military members as well, including up to 60% off for garaging your vehicle during deployment or for any other reason.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Discount for garaging your car on a military base

Contras

  • 24/7 customer service not available

  • Only active-duty military members, veterans, and their families are eligible for membership

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for low rates: GEICO

IQ Score4.2
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power835
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only$30/mo
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage$59/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

GEICO offers some of the cheapest rates for Farmington drivers. The company also offers numerous discounts, including discounts based on safe driving habits and customer loyalty.

Ventajas

  • Simple application process

  • Various discounts

Contras

  • Might be more expensive for drivers with incidents

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Farmington

The rate you pay for car insurance depends on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, the year, make, and model of your car, and more.

Though not every factor is in your control, here are a few ways you can reduce your insurance expense in Farmington:

  • Compare quotes. Quotes can vary between companies since every insurer calculates rates slightly differently. Comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal for you.

  • Raise your deductible. One of the easiest ways to lower your car insurance premium is to raise your deductible. For example, if your deductible is $500, raising it to $1,000 might lower your bill. Keep in mind this may lead to higher out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim, so you should never set your deductible to a figure you can’t afford.

  • Pay in advance. Many insurance companies offer a premium discount for paying your insurance in advance. If you can afford the up-front payment, it may be worth considering.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Farmington: State Farm

If you cause a car accident, liability-only car insurance can help cover the other driver’s costs. Liability insurance covers bodily injury and property damage-related claims, such as medical bills and vehicle repairs. Liability insurance doesn’t cover injuries or damage to you or your property.

The average monthly rate for liability car insurance in Farmington is $52, and here are some average rates offered by area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm24
USAA29
GEICO30
Hallmark43
Midvale Home & Auto44
The General47
Allstate48
Progressive51
Safeco55
Dairyland57
Farmers57
Nationwide58
GAINSCO62
Bristol West70
Foremost76
Liberty Mutual82
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Farmington: State Farm

For stronger protection, many drivers opt for full-coverage auto insurance. Full coverage typically includes comprehensive and collision coverage, which extends protection to you and your property in case of an accident.

Whether to purchase liability insurance or full coverage depends on your specific needs and budget. If you own a newer vehicle that would be expensive to repair or replace, full coverage might make sense.

The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Farmington is $149, and here are some average rates offered by area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm47
USAA57
GEICO59
Midvale Home & Auto92
Allstate93
Progressive100
Safeco101
Farmers112
Nationwide114
The General115
Hallmark120
Dairyland132
GAINSCO148
Liberty Mutual165
Foremost187
Bristol West199
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Farmington car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

New Mexico follows a traditional fault-based system when it comes to car accidents.[2] This means the person determined to be at fault for an accident is financially responsible for the resulting losses.

Like most states, New Mexico requires drivers to have car insurance and sets specific minimum-coverage requirements. The minimum car insurance coverage requirements in New Mexico are listed below:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

While the figures above meet minimum state requirements, you may want to improve your protection with these additional optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your car, gap insurance can help cover the difference between what your car’s currently worth and the amount left on your car loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps cover repair costs if your car is damaged due to a non-collision event, such as theft or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare coverage

    You may need rideshare insurance to protect yourself while driving for Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other incidents that occur on the road can cause your car insurance to go up. Since insurance premiums are based on risk, being involved in an incident may cause insurers to view you as a higher risk and adjust rates accordingly. The amount your premium will go up after an incident depends on your specific insurance company and state laws.

In the table below, you can see how different incidents affect your rates in Farmington.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm24303340
USAA29374048
GEICO30384250
The General47636878
Allstate48616779
Progressive51687484
Safeco55778391
Dairyland57768194
Farmers57737994
Nationwide58758196
GAINSCO627885102
Bristol West709297116
Liberty Mutual82113122135
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age can have a significant effect on the price you pay for car insurance. Rates tend to decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. The higher costs for older drivers could be due to reduced faculties and the higher likelihood of increased medical bills in the event of a crash.

Teens pay the most for car insurance because statistics show they have higher crash rates than other age groups.[4] Some companies, such as State Farm and Travelers, offer good student discounts and other ways to help manage car insurance costs for young adults.

Here are average monthly car insurance quotes for different age groups in Farmington.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$282
20s$349
30s$326
40s$276
50s$207
60s$145
70s$108

Farmington car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of New Mexico allows car insurance companies to consider a driver’s credit history when setting rates.

Since drivers with excellent or good credit scores are perceived as less risky to insure, they typically receive lower rates. On the other hand, insurers often view someone with a poor credit score as more of an insurance risk and offer them higher rates.

Here are the average monthly quotes for each credit tier in Farmington.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Farmington car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance rates in Farmington? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Farmington?

    The average rate for car insurance in Farmington is $101 per month. The average rate for liability insurance is $52, and the average rate for full coverage is $149.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Farmington?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Farmington, with rates of $24 per month. USAA and GEICO also offer low rates in the area, with monthly rates of $29 and $30, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Farmington?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are three of the leading insurers in Farmington. These national insurers offer low rates and have been recognized for their wide offerings, customer service, and financial stability. Keep in mind, however, that the best insurer for you may differ. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers through the use of a price comparison platform before making your final selection.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

