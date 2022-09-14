>Seguros de Autos>Delaware

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Dover, Delaware (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Dover, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $52 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Delaware

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $55/mes para solo responsabilidad y $80/mes para cobertura total en Delaware.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Dover, Delaware, is $160 per month, which is similar to the state average of $168.

Dover’s number of car crashes may contribute to its near-average car insurance premiums. Delaware’s capital reported more than 1,200 car crashes in 2022, according to Delaware State Police.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance, comparing quotes, and getting cheap coverage in Dover.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Dover is $126 per month for liability insurance and $194 per month for full coverage.

  • USAA offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dover.

  • Dover drivers must purchase and maintain personal injury protection (PIP) coverage as part of minimum requirements.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dover

Some of the best car insurance companies in Dover are USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. But while all these insurers offer relatively affordable premiums, they aren’t the right fit for everyone. The best insurance policy for you will depend on your situation, goals, budget, and needs.

USAA4.5$80$55Veterans and military members
State Farm4.5$123$86Customer satisfaction
GEICO4.2$154$107Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for veterans and military members: USAA

4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

About 8% of Dover’s population are veterans, and for these drivers — as well as their spouses, children, and immediate family members — USAA can be a smart choice for car insurance. The company is known for its affordable rates, good customer service, and membership perks. USAA also offers discounts for bundling your policy, maintaining a clean driving record, and getting good grades.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Mid-Atlantic region

  • Many policy discounts and perks

Contras

  • Only veterans, military members, and their families are eligible

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo

Dover drivers who want top-notch customer service and support should look to State Farm. The insurance company has one of the highest Insurify Quality Scores and is known for its strong ratings and reviews. State Farm also has one of the lowest average full-coverage premiums in Dover.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Mid-Atlantic region

  • Low full-coverage premiums

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Can’t get quotes online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$148/mo

GEICO is a smart option for Dover drivers seeking policy discounts. The company offers more than a dozen discounts, including ones for having anti-lock brakes, airbags, good grades, insuring multiple cars with GEICO, and bundling policies. It also boasts one of the lowest average liability rates among Dover insurers.

Ventajas

  • Many policy discounts

  • Low liability premiums

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • No rideshare insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dover

Many factors influence car insurance premiums — including the type of car you drive, your age, your ZIP code, and your credit.

Here are some steps you can take to get cheap car insurance:

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is how much money you agree to pay before insurance kicks in. The higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay in premiums. Just make sure you can afford the deductible if you ever file a claim.

  • Reconsider coverage options. If you drive a low-value, older vehicle, you may not need optional coverages like collision or comprehensive. Reducing your coverage can help you save money on your car insurance premiums.

  • Look for discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for bundling insurance policies, maintaining a clean driving record, getting good grades, and more. Ask your insurance agent what discounts you qualify for to lower your rates.

  • Get quotes. Because car insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s important to compare as many rates as possible before buying a policy. Get quotes from at least three insurers to find the lowest rates for your coverage needs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dover: USAA

Liability insurance covers other parties’ damages and injuries from a car accident you cause. Most states, including Delaware, require a minimum amount of liability insurance.

USAA is currently Dover’s cheapest option for liability-only insurance, with a rate of $52 per month.

See the table below for the most affordable liability-only insurers in Dover.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA52
State Farm81
GEICO101
National General122
Travelers125
Midvale Home & Auto129
Progressive146
Liberty Mutual150
CSAA160
Nationwide170
Allstate172
Direct Auto194
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dover: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision and comprehensive coverage pay for your vehicle damages, regardless of fault.

USAA is currently Dover’s cheapest option for full-coverage car insurance, with premiums of $76 per month. See below for the most affordable full-coverage insurance companies in Dover.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA76
State Farm117
GEICO148
Midvale Home & Auto180
Travelers181
Progressive211
National General212
CSAA221
Liberty Mutual245
Nationwide246
Allstate250
Direct Auto297
Estimate your Dover car insurance costs

Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Delaware

Delaware requires a minimum amount of liability insurance and personal injury protection (PIP), which covers medical expenses if you’re hurt in an accident — regardless of fault.

Delaware drivers who can’t secure this insurance coverage from a private insurance company can seek a policy through the Delaware Automobile Insurance Plan (DAIP). To do this, you’ll need to work with a DAIP-certified insurance agent.

Here are Delaware’s minimum insurance requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000
Personal injury protection$15,000 for any one person / $30,000 for all persons

However, these are just minimum requirements — you might need more coverages to have better protections on the road. In addition to these minimums, you might want to explore these optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs on your car if it’s damaged due to weather, theft, or another non-collision event.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan or lease and your insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage will help with towing, lockout services, and other help you might need if your vehicle breaks down on the road.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    With this coverage, your policy will pay for a rental car — up to a certain amount — if your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if a driver without insurance or without enough insurance hits you.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with violations on their records — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges (DUIs or DWIs), and more — usually pay higher premiums than people with clean driving records. Incidents like these make drivers riskier to insure and signal a higher chance of insurers paying for a claim in the future.

In Dover, an at-fault accident can raise average premiums from $126 per month to $169 per month. But a DUI increases rates to $175 per month, on average. Here’s how average car insurance quotes in Dover change based on driving history.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA52656776
State Farm81100103119
GEICO101127130148
National General122155160179
Travelers125160163184
Progressive146192195215
Liberty Mutual150204208220
CSAA160209218235
Nationwide170216221250
Allstate172216221253
Direct Auto194252258285
Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance rates are more expensive for young drivers, as teen drivers tend to have higher rates of accidents. Drivers 16 to 19 years old account for just less than 4% of all drivers but 9.3% of all car crashes, according to the National Safety Council.[3]

Premiums tend to drop by the time a driver reaches 35 years but then rise again around age 70 as their risk of injury in an accident increases.

Here are the average car insurance quotes in Dover for each age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$346
20s$429
30s$400
40s$339
50s$254
60s$178
70s$133
Dover car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies often use credit history when pricing insurance policies, as worse credit may correlate with higher rates of filing a claim. While not all states allow this, Delaware does — so your credit could affect your premiums.[4]

When companies use credit history, drivers with excellent or good credit typically get the best rates, while drivers with poor credit get higher premiums.

Here’s how credit scores affect average Dover car insurance quotes.

Rates by Credit Tier

Dover car insurance FAQs

Here’s how to switch your car insurance in a few easy steps. You can also check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Dover below.

  • How much is car insurance in Dover?

    The average cost of car insurance in Dover is $126 per month for liability insurance and $194 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Dover?

    USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Dover, with premiums as low as $52, $81, and $101 per month, respectively. But the cheapest car insurance for you depends on your coverage needs and driver profile, which is why it’s important to compare quotes.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Dover?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Dover that Insurify identified include State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. These insurers have some of the lowest average premiums in the city, strong customer satisfaction scores, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Delaware State Police. "Delaware's Annual Traffic Statistical Report 2022."
  2. Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles. "Vehicle Services Registration."
  3. National Safety Council. "Age of Driver."
  4. Delaware Department of Insurance. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information."

