Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in New Jersey: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in New Jersey

How much is gap insurance in New Jersey? The average cost to insure a leased vehicle in New Jersey is about $250 per month. However, what you pay for gap insurance will largely depend on whether you buy gap insurance from your car dealership or from your insurance provider.

It’s important to shop around for car insurance before committing to one auto insurance company because car insurance costs can vary drastically from provider to provider. In New Jersey, average car insurance costs for leased vehicles can go as high as $377 and as low as $172, amounting to a $2,460 difference in annual premiums.

You can find more average monthly costs for some of the best car insurance companies in New Jersey below. This table shows data specifically for leased vehicles.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in New Jersey Plymouth Rock $172 Travelers $183 Midvale Home & Auto $283 Liberty Mutual $296 Mercury $297 Bristol West $377

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey