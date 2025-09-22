Progressive Business Insurance Review (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Progressive, the No. 1 commercial auto insurer in America, also offers business insurance.[1] Besides commercial auto insurance, its business insurance options include general liability, professional liability, business owners policies (BOPs), workers’ compensation, cyber insurance, and specialized coverage through direct underwriting and partnerships with other insurers.
For small businesses, contractors, or gig workers needing business insurance, Progressive’s flexible lineup could be a strong fit. Learn what makes the company stand out and whether Progressive is the best choice for your business coverage.
Quick Facts
Progressive business insurance lets you bundle multiple coverages with customized limits.
You can manage your commercial auto insurance on Progressive’s website or app.
Progressive commercial auto insurance receives more customer complaints than its workers’ comp or general liability coverage.
Our take on Progressive business insurance
We recommend Progressive’s business insurance because it lets small businesses match their coverage to their risks instead of settling on a one-size-fits-all package. The flexibility to customize protection and add specialized policies is especially valuable for companies with risks that standard packages don’t address.
While Progressive underwrites its own commercial auto policies, it works with other insurers for general liability insurance and workers’ compensation policies. Additionally, non-auto claims may go through those partner insurers rather than Progressive.
This approach works well if your business requires only commercial vehicle coverage or you want to bundle coverage with an existing Progressive policy. But if you need a BOP, general liability, or workers’ comp, you may get a better experience going directly to the underwriting insurer.
Pros and cons of Progressive business insurance
Pros
Commercial auto insurance covers vehicles for both business and personal use.
Customers receive bundling discounts for combining commercial and personal auto coverage.
Specialized business coverage options include liquor liability and inland marine insurance.
Cons
Pricing varies based on whether you purchase business insurance online, by phone, or through an agent.
Other insurers underwrite Progressive’s general liability and workers’ comp policies.
Progressive handles only commercial auto insurance and some BOP claims — general liability and workers’ comp claims go through partner insurers.
How Progressive business insurance works
The best small-business insurance protects companies from potentially devastating financial losses. It does this by covering accidents, business property damage, liability claims, employee injuries, and more.[2] With Progressive, you can get a business insurance quote online, by phone, or through an agent, and policy changes can usually take effect the same day.
For broader protection, Progressive offers a BOP, which includes business property insurance and business liability coverage in one convenient package.
A BOP can reduce your business insurance costs, and you can add additional coverages like workers’ comp, commercial auto insurance, and specialized endorsements with customized limits to match your business operations. Depending on the coverage type, Progressive may issue the policy or work with a partner insurer.
Types of business insurance Progressive offers
Progressive’s business insurance includes general liability, commercial auto, and workers’ comp. It also offers specialized coverage for businesses with unique risks.
Here are some types of business insurance Progressive offers:
General liability insurance
Liability insurance covers third-party injuries, such as slip-and-fall accidents, and property damage, such as a worker accidentally damaging a client’s property during a service call.
Professional liability (errors and omissions) insurance
Commercial auto insurance provides liability and physical damage protection for business vehicles, with higher liability limits than personal auto policies.
Business owners policy (BOP)
A BOP combines property insurance and liability coverage into a single policy.
Workers’ compensation
Workers’ compensation insurance covers medical expenses and lost wages for injured employees.
Cyber insurance
Cyber insurance protects against data breaches and electronic threats and pays for breach notification costs, credit monitoring, and legal expenses.
Progressive also provides liquor liability insurance for restaurants, inland marine insurance, employment practices liability for discrimination claims, and rideshare insurance. It also offers an employee pet insurance benefit.
How much does Progressive business insurance cost?
Progressive’s business insurance premiums vary based on your business and coverage needs. The company’s 2024 data indicates that new customers paid averages of $66 per month for professional liability insurance and $125 for workers’ comp coverage.
Business Policy Type
Average Monthly Cost
Business owners policy (BOP)
$118
General liability insurance
$85
Professional liability insurance
$66
Workers’ compensation
$125
While these typical business insurance costs are a good starting point, your rate depends on several variables. For instance, a freelance graphic designer faces a much different set of risks than a roofing contractor. Company size, employee count, location, and claims history also play a role.
Good to Know
Your policy type and coverage levels affect your rate. Higher liability limits and lower deductible options increase policy costs, while bundling multiple coverages through a BOP may reduce your total expenses.[3]
How customers feel about Progressive business insurance
Although Progressive holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it’s not accredited. On Trustpilot, Progressive commercial auto insurance earns 1.5 out of 5 stars. Customers report frustrations about price increases, claims-processing delays, customer service issues, and unexpected policy changes.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports that Progressive has a 2.51 overall complaint index rating. The baseline is 1.00, indicating customers file more complaints than expected for a company of its size.
But complaints across coverage types show dramatically different patterns. For example, Progressive’s commercial auto and commercial property policies have higher complaint index scores of 2.96 and 3.04, respectively. Conversely, its commercial liability and workers’ compensation insurance have 0.00 scores, indicating that customers have far fewer complaints about these business insurance coverages.
Is Progressive business insurance worth it?
Progressive business insurance makes sense for many small businesses, particularly those needing commercial auto insurance, where Progressive dominates the market. Many small businesses, contractors, and gig workers may find Progressive business insurance practical and affordable, with a BOP costing an average of $118 per month.[4]
But if you need only general liability insurance or workers’ comp, consider looking elsewhere. Progressive’s partner insurers, rather than Progressive itself, issue policies and handle claims. And since Progressive commercial auto insurance has mixed customer reviews and more complaints, it’s worth it to shop around.
Progressive business insurance FAQs
These answers to frequently asked questions can help you decide if Progressive is the best choice for your small-business insurance.
Does Progressive underwrite commercial policies, or is it a broker?
Both. While Progressive underwrites commercial auto insurance, it works as a broker for most other business coverages, connecting you with its partner insurers.
Does Progressive really find the best rates for you?
No. Progressive works with several affiliated and partner insurers to offer business insurance coverage. It doesn’t comparison shop across all available insurers in the market, though.
Can you bundle coverages with Progressive to get a lower rate?
Yes. For potential cost savings, you can bundle multiple coverages, like commercial auto with general business liability or a business owners policy (BOP). You may also get a discount if you choose Progressive to insure your commercial and personal vehicles.
Can you manage your Progressive business insurance entirely online?
You can manage your Progressive commercial auto insurance policy online. But other business insurance types require you to work with Progressive’s partnered business insurance companies instead.
What types of businesses is Progressive best for?
Progressive business insurance works well for small businesses, contractors, gig workers, retailers, restaurants, and businesses that use vehicles in their operations or need bundled coverage.
