Progressive Business Insurance Review (2025)

Our take on Progressive business insurance

We recommend Progressive’s business insurance because it lets small businesses match their coverage to their risks instead of settling on a one-size-fits-all package. The flexibility to customize protection and add specialized policies is especially valuable for companies with risks that standard packages don’t address.

While Progressive underwrites its own commercial auto policies, it works with other insurers for general liability insurance and workers’ compensation policies. Additionally, non-auto claims may go through those partner insurers rather than Progressive.

This approach works well if your business requires only commercial vehicle coverage or you want to bundle coverage with an existing Progressive policy. But if you need a BOP, general liability, or workers’ comp, you may get a better experience going directly to the underwriting insurer.

Pros and cons of Progressive business insurance