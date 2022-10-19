Is Pet Insurance Really Worth It?

Whether you’re the proud parent of a dog, cat, horse, or exotic animal, we at Insurify , know that you would do anything for your pet. Between finding the best-rated groomer in your city, hunting down their new favorite toy, and spending hours researching the best treats, pet owners dedicate large portions of their time and money to their beloved pets.

We know that you want the best for your pet, and that includes the best possible veterinary care.

But as veterinary medicine continues to advance, the prices also continue to increase. This can put many pet parents in unexpected, difficult situations. Although many pet parents would be willing to pay for costly treatments, some simply don’t have thousands of dollars in their savings account to spend on unexpected injuries or health problems. This can result in improper medical care, increased suffering in your pet, and even economic euthanasia.

Here are some other common health issues your pet could face, along with how much it would cost to treat these issues without insurance:

Pet Condition Expense Dog Ear infection $149 per visit Dog Allergies $235 per visit Dog Sprain $250 Dog Bladder issues $625 Cat Urinary tract infection $295 Cat Upset stomach $385 Cat Seizures $2,000 Cat Renal failure $15,000 Dog and cat Cancer treatment ~$10,000

This is why so many pet owners turn to pet insurance policies to guarantee financial accessibility when it comes to vet care. Depending on your policy, pet insurance can mean the difference between paying $4,000 out of pocket for an unexpected car accident or paying $800 out of pocket with a good policy.

Depending on the company, pet owners can find policies that cover accidents, illnesses, emergencies, and specialist or routine care. Finding the best policy comes down to what you can afford and what kind of coverage fits you and your pet best.