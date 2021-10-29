Wisconsin Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin has some great Medicare Advantage plans. Of the top eight, they all have a five-star rating. Three of them are premium-free, and four have monthly premiums of $100 or less. Here’s a closer look at these plans from top healthcare providers: Aurora Health, Gundersen, and UW Health.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Wisconsin 1. Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Core 2. Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Elite 3. Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Value 4. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Core 5. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Elite 6. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Value 7. UW Health Quartz Med Advantage Core 8. UW Health Quartz Med Advantage Elite

Here are some of the plans that are highly rated:

Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Core D (w/Rx) H5262-012 ( HMO )

This plan has a tiered prescription drug plan with affordable rates. Dental, vision, hearing, and mental health services are covered. Doctor visits are $0 for your primary care physician and $50 for a specialist.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Max: $5,900

Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Elite D (w/Rx) H5262-024 ( HMO )

This plan offers low-cost fees and low coinsurance for lab fees and diagnostic tests. There’s a $0 co-pay for tier-one prescription drugs. Hearing, dental, vision, wellness, and mental health services are covered.

Monthly Premium: $70.90

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Max: $3900

Aurora Health Quartz Med Advantage Value D (w/Rx) H5262-011 ( HMO )

With a low monthly premium and deductible, this plan offers many benefits, including $0 doctor visits, $35 co-pay for specialists, and $265 per day for inpatient hospital care for days one through seven (from day eight to 90, there is no charge). Like most plans, dental, hearing, vision, wellness, and mental health services are covered.

Monthly Premium: $31

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Max: $4900

Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Core D (w/Rx) H5262-021 ( HMO )

With no deductible or monthly premiums, this plan has a lot to offer. Prescription drugs within tier one are less than $10, with reasonable pricing for higher tiers. Doctor visits are $25 for your PCP and $50 for a specialist. Wellness, mental health, vision, dental, and hearing services are covered.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Max: $5900

Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Elite D (w/Rx) H5262-001 ( HMO )

Although this plan comes with a higher monthly premium, it features very low co-payments and coinsurance. Visits to your PCP cost $5, and specialists cost $30. Inpatient hospital stays are $250 per stay. Lab fees and diagnostic tests are $2. Medicare Part B drug co-payments, including chemotherapy, are 10 percent.

Monthly Premium: $143

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Max: $3000

Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Value D (w/Rx) H5262-003 ( HMO )

This health plan has great Medicare benefits, including a low $15 co-pay for doctor visits and $40 for specialists. Many of the hearing, vision, dental, and mental health services have a low or no co-pay.

Monthly Premium: $40

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Max: $3,450

UW Health Quartz Med Advantage Core D (w/Rx) H5262-023 ( HMO )

All the tier one medications in this MA-PD are under $10. There’s no co-payment for vision or basic dental care. Doctor visits are $15, and specialists are $50.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Max: $5,600

UW Health Quartz Med Advantage Elite D (w/Rx) H5262-007 ( HMO )

The monthly premium is offset by low prices on the services you need most. Lab services are $5, as are visits to your primary care physician. Seeing a specialist costs $25. The prescription drug plan offers affordable prices on medication.