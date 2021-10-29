Washington Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Washington State?

Kaiser Permanente offers many great Medicare Advantage plans to Washingtonians. Of the top eight plans, seven are from Kaiser Permanente, and three are rated five stars. Here’s a look at how the plans stack up to one another.

Whether you’re in Spokane, Snohomish, Pierce, Whatcom, Thurston county, or somewhere in between, there’s a plan that’s right for you!

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Arkansas 1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Value (HMO) - Score: 73.84 (Tie) 1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Standard (HMO) - Score: 73.84 (Tie) 1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced (HMO) - Score: 73.84 (Tie) 4. Regence BlueAdvantage HMO (HMO) - Score: 73.01 5. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Vital (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 5. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Key (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 5. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Harbor (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 5. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Columbia (HMO) - Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Let’s take a closer look at each of the top plans in Washington.

#1: Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Value

Insurify Composite Score: 73.84

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,600

With no monthly premium or deductible, this plan includes an easy-to-understand prescription drug plan with reasonable rates. Inpatient hospital costs are $335 per day for the first six days. Full coverage kicks in from day seven.

As with the previous KP plans, you need to add the supplemental benefits package for $44 per month to get preventive dental, comprehensive dental, eyewear, and hearing aids.

#2: Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Standard

Insurify Composite Score: 73.84 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $44

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

This plan is similar to the Senior Advantage Enhanced plan above but with a less expensive monthly premium. The prescription drug pricing is straightforward, with most medications being a flat dollar amount rather than a percentage and dollar amount. The stipulation is that you pay the greater amount.

Inpatient hospital stays are $265 for the first six days. From day seven through 90, the cost is $0. Medicare Part B drugs follow the co-pay or coinsurance model and range from $0 to $45 or 0 to 15 percent. Like the previous plan, you will need to add the supplemental package for $44 a month to get the best coverage for dental, vision, and hearing.

#3: Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced

Insurify Composite Score: 73.84 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $127

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,000

With a good Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan, this five-star plan also has low co-pays of $5 for primary care doctors and $25 for specialists. Inpatient hospital stays are $200 per day for the first six days; day seven and beyond cost $0.

There is excellent coverage for mental health services, with group therapy only $2 and individual therapy $5 per visit. This plan lacks good coverage for hearing, dental, and vision services, but an optional supplemental benefits package is available for an additional $44 per month.

#4: Regence BlueAdvantage

Insurify Composite Score: 73.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,500

This BlueCross BlueShield plan offers a lot of low-cost care. You’ll find $0 to $24 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also find $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, many diagnostic procedures, preventive dental visits, and routine vision care.

Costs for specialists, mental health, and podiatry are at $40 per visit. Admittedly this isn’t the lowest rate we’ve seen, but it’s still affordable. Not to mention a fairly low out-of-pocket threshold.

#5: Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Vital

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $28

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,800

With this plan, you get some fairly low prescription rates. You’ll pay $3 to $21 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs whether you use a preferred retailer or not. Preventive care is $0 per visit, while primary care is $5. Specialists are $35 per visit. Urgent care and most diagnostic needs are $25 or less. Hearing and vision exams are $ to $35.

The main drawback of this plan is that beyond basic exams, there is no vision or hearing coverage. You also won’t find any coverage for preventive or comprehensive dental.

#6: Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Key

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $100

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,600

Though this plan has a lower monthly premium, you should note the higher out-of-pocket limit. While you may not reach that limit given a good health year, you are making the bet that you won’t need a lower limit.

Odds aside, this plan still offers a lot to love. That includes low or no copays for primary and preventive care visits, hearing and exams, urgent care and most diagnostic procedures. Though again, this plan offers limited coverage for hearing and vision, and no coverage for any dental care.

You can still buy stand-alone vision, dental, and hearing coverage to bridge that gap. Just be sure to keep those costs in mind when weighing the total cost of your healthcare.

#7: Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Harbor

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $48

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,950

This plan offers similar low rates for prescriptions. You’ll also find low or no-cost copays for preventive and primary care, vision and hearing exams, and most diagnostic services.

But this plan does offer extended hearing and vision benefits. Plus it includes preventive and comprehensive dental coverage often with $0 copays.

#8: Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Columbia

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $48

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,800

This plan pairs a modest monthly premium and out-of-pocket limit with very low-cost services. Included for $0 are primary care visits, diagnostic procedures, lab services, outpatient X-rays, dental services, and transportation services (excluding ground ambulance).

Coverage for vision and hearing plus mental health services, rehabilitation services, and foot care is included with minimal co-pays.

