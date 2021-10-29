Virginia Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Best Medicare Advantage Providers in Virginia

As mentioned previously, there are dozens of Medicare plans coming from a handful of providers. The top providers include Erickson and Kaiser Permanente. While these two sources are great places to start looking, check out the list below to get a feel for some of the highest-rated plans available in Virginia. These plans are rated using a combination of factors including CMS scoring and pricing.

Of course, while these plans seem great, you’ll definitely want to read the finer details and make sure that these plans are right for you.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Virginia 1. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Value VA (HMO) - Score: 66.90 2. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Standard VA (HMO) - Score: 66.90 3. Huana Gold Plus H6622-005 (HMO) - Score: 66.02 4. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage w/o Part D (HMO) - Score: 64.81 5. Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 64.81 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 (HMO) - Score: 63.94 7. Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage High VA (HMO) - Score: 63.19 8. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 63.19

Also, as a disclaimer, this list is not intended as an endorsement of these plans or their providers. This is intended as a list of the top-rated MA plans in West Virginia.

#1 Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Value VA

Insurify Composite Score: 66.90

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,900

For $0 a month, this plan has a lot to give. You’ll find low cost office visits for primary care, preventive, and specialist visits. And you’ll get low cost prescriptions for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred providers.

Add to that standard hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. Plus low-cost mental health copays and a covered wellness program.

#2 Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage Standard VA

Insurify Composite Score: 66.90

Monthly Premium: $22

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,900

With a fairly low monthly premium, this plan has a lot to offer. Including a robust wellness program. You’ll also find $3 to $9 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions from preferred providers. Plus )4 copays for preventive office visits, $5 for primary care, and $35 to see a specialist.

There’s also low-cost diagnostic and lab services. Plus low-cost hearing, preventive dental, and vision exams.

#3 Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 66.02

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Given its monthly premium and drug plan deductible of $0, this plan seems affordable, despite its moderate out-of-pocket maximum. This plan does have fairly competitive prescription drug co-pays and coinsurance rates but does not offer optional supplemental benefits. However, the doctor and specialist co-pays are fairly low, and the plan offers some hearing, dental, and vision coverage, among other benefits. With all of that considered, this plan earns four stars out of five.

#4Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage w/o Part D

Insurify Composite Score: 64.81

Monthly Premium: $10

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: n/a

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,900

Before we begin, we need to point out that, as the name implies, this plan does not cover prescriptions. That means that you’ll need to purchase a stand-alone Part D plan for coverage.

That being said, there’s a ton of low-cost care to love in this plan. For office visits you’ll pay $0 for preventive care, $10 for primary care, and $35 for specialist care visits. You’ll also get $0 lab and diagnostic services, except for MRI and radiology imaging. Hearing exams, preventive dental, and routine vision are also covered at a low cost.

#5 Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 64.81

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $400

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

This plan comes highly rated by its customers and from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. You’ll find some low-cost prescription copays, especially if you get them from a preferred mail-order provider.

You’ll also get low-cost visits to the doctor’s office— $0 for preventive visits, $0-$30 for primary care, and $50 for specialists. You can also access out-of-network care at 30 percent coinsurance. Plus, you’ll get low-cost diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision care.

#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 H8211-002

Insurify Composite Score: 63.94

Monthly Premium: $23

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900

This plan has a very wide service area, along with a fairly moderate monthly premium. This plan also offers basic vision, dental, mental health, hearing, and wellness benefits. With other plan aspects carrying hefty costs (such as those for ambulances services and out-of-network medical supplies), this plan earns a score of 63.94 out of 100.

#7 Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage High VA

Insurify Composite Score: 63.19

Monthly Premium: $142

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,700

Though this plan has a hefty monthly premium— which should still be lower than premiums paid by non-medicare beneficiaries— this plan packs a lot of low costs into things you actually use.

That includes low-cost prescriptions from preferred providers, low-cost doctor visits, and diagnostic care. You’ll get $30 copays to use urgent care. And you’ll find $30 hearing exams, preventive dental visits, and $5 to $30 routine vision coverage.

#8 Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 63.19

Monthly Premium: $199

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,600

Though the monthly premium is high, this plan lowers costs for actual use. First, you should take note of the very low out-of-pocket maximum limit. That will certainly help you keep your health costs in check.

You’ll also find low-cost doctor’s visits— $0 for primary and preventive care and just $20 to see a specialist in-network. Plus some of the lowest-cost diagnostic services around. You also have access to $0 hearing exams, $0 preventive dental, and $0 routine vision care.

