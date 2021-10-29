Utah Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Utah?

Utah Medicare beneficiaries have many Medicare Advantage plan options from which to choose. Here are the top eight, ranked according to factors such as prescription drug plan, monthly premiums, customer service, and out-of-pocket maximums. These eight plans all have a four- star rating or higher.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Utah 1. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Choice 2. AARP Medicare Advantage 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens 6. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan (101) 7. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan (196) 8. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan

Let’s take a look at each of the top plans.

#1: UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Choice H2001-017 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $38

Deductible: $175

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,500

Counties: Washington

Tier 1 generic prescription drugs are all under $10, and even the preferred brands are affordable on this four-and-a-half-star plan. All vision care is free, as are essential dental services. Transportation services in-network are free of charge. Medicare Part B drugs, like chemotherapy, cost 20 percent coinsurance.

#2: AARP Medicare Advantage H4604-016 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $25

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000

Counties: Iron, Washington

For a minimal monthly premium of $25, this plan provides many benefits. Primary care physician visits are $0, and specialists are $35. Vision, dental, and hearing services have a $0 co-pay, but some things like hearing aids have a variable co-pay. A supplemental dental policy that provides more coverage is available for $38 a month.

#3: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H4604-003 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $39

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

Counties: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber

This plan has reasonable costs, plus it has the lowest out-of-pocket maximum of the top Medicare Advantage plans in Utah. It offers prescription drug coverage, $0 co-pays for your primary care doctor, and low- or no-cost diagnostic services. Diabetes supplies are fully covered, and other medical equipment and supplies cost just 20 percent coinsurance per item.

#4: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H4604-011 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000

Counties: Tooele, Wasatch, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber, Summit, Utah, Cache, Davis, Box Elder

No monthly premiums plus great benefits make this one plan that you shouldn’t overlook if you live within the coverage area. Lab services, hearing, vision, and dental exams cost nothing. Rehabilitation services have a $20 co-payment, and mental health services have $15 to $25 co-pays. One drawback is that transportation services are not covered.

#5: AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens H4604-018 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $225

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties: Davis, Morgan, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Salt Lake, Tooele, Weber, Wasatch, Utah

This is another premium-free plan, one that has a tiered prescription drug plan with Tier 1 and Tier 2 preferred retail cost-sharing generic medications for $0. Preventive care and wellness programs are fully covered, as are vision, dental, and hearing. Specialist visits are $45, but regular primary care physician visits are $0.

#6: Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-101 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $39

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties: Weber, Salt Lake, Davis, Utah

This plan from Aetna offers you the freedom to see doctors outside of your network, but you will pay a slightly higher price. Some of the coinsurance costs are as much as 20 percent higher for going to an out-of-network care provider. That said, coverage is good and includes Medicare Part D drugs, diabetes supplies, and mental health services.

#7: Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-196 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $79

Deductible: $300

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties: Iron, Washington

With the highest monthly premiums and deductible of the top eight Utah Medicare Advantage plans, this PPO plan offers good coverage. You get full dental coverage, $10 primary care physician visits, and $0 lab services. The co-pays and coinsurance are reasonably priced, even when you go out of network.

#8: Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5521-246 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties: Utah, Weber, Salt Lake, Davis

This plan is not only premium-free but also has no deductible and offers excellent coverage for those who choose it. Within the first two tiers, generic drugs have no co-pay, and preferred brands have co-pays starting at $47. Emergency room and urgent care is always covered and is billed at a flat rate, whether you’re in-network or not. Diagnostic tests, lab work, and X-rays are $0.

