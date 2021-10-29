Utah Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 29, 2021
Entering your “golden years” can sometimes feel anything but golden. Among everything you have to do as you enter this new season of life, you need to sign up to receive your Social Security payment and enroll in Medicare.
But with so many acronyms and letters, it can be confusing. Why would you need Parts A, B, and D, but not Part C? Do you need an insurance agent to find a plan? And what is Medicare Advantage?
Don’t worry! You’ll get all the answers below.
What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Utah?
Utah Medicare beneficiaries have many Medicare Advantage plan options from which to choose. Here are the top eight, ranked according to factors such as prescription drug plan, monthly premiums, customer service, and out-of-pocket maximums. These eight plans all have a four- star rating or higher.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Utah
1. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Choice
2. AARP Medicare Advantage
3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
5. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens
6. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan (101)
7. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan (196)
8. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan
Let’s take a look at each of the top plans.
#1: UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Choice H2001-017 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $38
Deductible: $175
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,500
Counties: Washington
Tier 1 generic prescription drugs are all under $10, and even the preferred brands are affordable on this four-and-a-half-star plan. All vision care is free, as are essential dental services. Transportation services in-network are free of charge. Medicare Part B drugs, like chemotherapy, cost 20 percent coinsurance.
#2: AARP Medicare Advantage H4604-016 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $25
Deductible: $200
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000
Counties: Iron, Washington
For a minimal monthly premium of $25, this plan provides many benefits. Primary care physician visits are $0, and specialists are $35. Vision, dental, and hearing services have a $0 co-pay, but some things like hearing aids have a variable co-pay. A supplemental dental policy that provides more coverage is available for $38 a month.
#3: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H4604-003 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $39
Deductible: $200
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
Counties: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber
This plan has reasonable costs, plus it has the lowest out-of-pocket maximum of the top Medicare Advantage plans in Utah. It offers prescription drug coverage, $0 co-pays for your primary care doctor, and low- or no-cost diagnostic services. Diabetes supplies are fully covered, and other medical equipment and supplies cost just 20 percent coinsurance per item.
#4: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H4604-011 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $200
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000
Counties: Tooele, Wasatch, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber, Summit, Utah, Cache, Davis, Box Elder
No monthly premiums plus great benefits make this one plan that you shouldn’t overlook if you live within the coverage area. Lab services, hearing, vision, and dental exams cost nothing. Rehabilitation services have a $20 co-payment, and mental health services have $15 to $25 co-pays. One drawback is that transportation services are not covered.
#5: AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens H4604-018 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $225
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700
Counties: Davis, Morgan, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Salt Lake, Tooele, Weber, Wasatch, Utah
This is another premium-free plan, one that has a tiered prescription drug plan with Tier 1 and Tier 2 preferred retail cost-sharing generic medications for $0. Preventive care and wellness programs are fully covered, as are vision, dental, and hearing. Specialist visits are $45, but regular primary care physician visits are $0.
#6: Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-101 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $39
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
Counties: Weber, Salt Lake, Davis, Utah
This plan from Aetna offers you the freedom to see doctors outside of your network, but you will pay a slightly higher price. Some of the coinsurance costs are as much as 20 percent higher for going to an out-of-network care provider. That said, coverage is good and includes Medicare Part D drugs, diabetes supplies, and mental health services.
#7: Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-196 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $79
Deductible: $300
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
Counties: Iron, Washington
With the highest monthly premiums and deductible of the top eight Utah Medicare Advantage plans, this PPO plan offers good coverage. You get full dental coverage, $10 primary care physician visits, and $0 lab services. The co-pays and coinsurance are reasonably priced, even when you go out of network.
#8: Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5521-246 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
Counties: Utah, Weber, Salt Lake, Davis
This plan is not only premium-free but also has no deductible and offers excellent coverage for those who choose it. Within the first two tiers, generic drugs have no co-pay, and preferred brands have co-pays starting at $47. Emergency room and urgent care is always covered and is billed at a flat rate, whether you’re in-network or not. Diagnostic tests, lab work, and X-rays are $0.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Utah?
Since private insurance companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, costs vary from person to person. You will have the fixed cost of Medicare Part B, but the price of a Medicare Advantage varies, with some being premium-free.
Other costs that will influence your Medicare costs in Utah are:
Monthly premiums
Deductibles
Out-of- pocket costs
Your healthcare needs
It’s advantageous to compare the different plans and takes just minutes to find an affordable plan with a high star rating with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
What Is Medicare Advantage?
Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare that’s open to all Medicare beneficiaries. Rather than adding Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage and Medigap, Medicare Advantage plans are an all-in-one alternative. However, to enroll, you must have Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B.
Offered by private insurance companies, these plans may provide significant cost savings on medicine and medical care. The downside is that some have monthly premiums or a limited coverage area.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in Utah?
Unlike Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage offers a combination of Part A, Part B, and Medicare Part D plans. With a Medicare Advantage healthcare plan (also known as Medicare Part C), plan members get coverage from private insurance companies. Here’s a look at the four main types of plans.
Health Maintenance Organization ( HMO ): One of the two most common types of MA plans, an HMO offers low-cost healthcare when you stay in-network. Going out-of-network will cost significantly more. You will need to choose a primary care physician and get referrals to see specialists.
Preferred Provider Organization ( PPO ): You get more flexibility and freedom with PPO plans. You can get care out-of-network, though in-network co-pays and coinsurance will be cheaper. Unlike an HMO, you don’t need to select a primary doctor or get a referral for a specialist.
Special Needs Plan ( SNP ): Each SNP is different and created to meet the needs of specific groups of people. A plan for people with end-stage renal disease ( ESRD ) will offer different benefits from those for people who are dual-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.
Private Fee-for-Service ( PFFS ): When you have a PFFS plan, there are no network restrictions. You can receive care from any doctor. The caveat is that the doctor or hospital must agree to the terms of your PFFS plan. Unfortunately, not all healthcare providers accept the payment rates offered by the insurance company.
FAQ: Utah Medicare Advantage
The best Medicare Advantage plan is the one that meets your unique health needs. A basic plan that offers preventive care and wellness programs might be best for those who are generally healthy. If you are on medications, look for a plan that covers your prescription drugs in the formulary. Comparing plans is a surefire way to find the one that’s right for you.
You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan when you first reach Medicare eligibility. You can also join during the Open Enrollment Period, every year from October 15 to December 7. If you already have a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch plans, you can do so between January 1 and March 31.
Among the advantages of MA insurance plans are that there are many available to Utah residents. Many people like the convenience and cost savings they offer. A disadvantage is that you may be outside of a plan’s service area. Some might find that the monthly premiums are not worth it for the benefits they use. Others may find the provider network too restrictive and prefer to use Original Medicare and pair it with Medicare Supplement Insurance.
Conclusion: Compare Utah Medicare Advantage Plans to Save Time and Money
Finding the right Medicare coverage doesn’t have to be complicated. As you search for the right health insurance plan, keep in mind the most important factors to you. For some, this is having Medicare prescription drug coverage for all of their medications. Others may want nursing home coverage. Maybe it’s keeping your out-of- pocket costs to a minimum.
There’s no one-size-fits-all plan, so take a few minutes to compare plans and save money now with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool. Uncover health plans in your area at no cost to you. Try it today!
