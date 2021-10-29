South Carolina Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in South Carolina?

Just like any other healthcare decision, finding the right Medicare Advantage plan is a highly personal one. Because each person’s priorities and wants will differ from the next, it’s difficult to say which health insurance plan is “the best.”

The best plan for you may not be the best plan for your friend or neighbor—so it’s highly recommended to create a personal list of benefits you need covered, your top healthcare priorities, your budget, and your preferences. Once you have a clear idea of must-haves, it becomes easier to find which healthcare plan is the best match for you.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In South Carolina 1. HumanaChoice (PPO) - Score: 71.34 (Tie)

1. Humana Gold Plus (HMO) - Score: - Score: 71.34 (Tie)

1. Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO) - Score: - Score: 71.34 (Tie)

1. Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) - Score: - Score: 71.34 (Tie)

5. Aetna Medicare Premier Plus Plan (PPO) - Score: 69.26

6. Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO) - Score: - Score: 67.18 (Tie)

6. Aetna Medicare Value Plan (PPO) - Score: 67.18 (Tie)

6. Aetna Medicare Premier Plan (PPO) - Score: 67.18 (Tie)

It’s also helpful to learn which plans are the top-rated in the state. Here, we’ll review the top eight highest-rated plans in South Carolina based on the Medicare star rating system. This system takes into consideration factors like monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of- pocket costs, and customer services. Even if these plans aren’t your ideal match, it’s beneficial to know what types of plan coverage are generally available in your area.

#1 HumanaChoice

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $70

Deductible: $500

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $340

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties Covered: Charleston, Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester

This healthcare plan offers affordable co-pays for in-network doctor and specialist visits and a 50 percent coinsurance for out-of- network providers.

While hearing, dental, and vision aren’t covered in this plan, you’ll receive coverage for a variety of other benefits, like mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation services. Wellness programs are also included.

#1 Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $14

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Richland, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Pickens, Oconee, Laurens, Anderson, Lancaster, Abbeville, Greenville, Cherokee, Chester, Spartanburg, York, Williamsburg, Sumter, Dillon, Darlington, Marion, Lee, Florence, Clarendon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Hampton, Jasper, Greenwood, Bamberg, Fairfield, Calhoun, Georgetown, Beaufort, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick, Kershaw, Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Orangeburg, Allendale, Aiken

Humana has one of the largest healthcare networks in the country, so it’s no wonder the network reaches many counties within the state.

Along with that large network comes a lot of low costs. You’ll get $4 to $36 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also get $0 copays for preventive care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision care.

We should also note that costs may vary depending on the county you live in.

#1 Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $29

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

Counties Covered: Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chester, Greenville, Lancaster, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, York

Rated four out of five stars, this healthcare plan has an affordable monthly premium and attractive $0 deductibles. With this plan, you’ll receive great coverage on hearing, dental, vision, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services. You’ll also be able to take advantage of extra nice-to-haves, like wellness programs.

#1 Cigna Preferred Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties Covered: Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chester, Greenville, Lancaster, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, York

With this HMO plan, beneficiaries can only receive coverage for in-network healthcare providers —though the coverage offered for in- network providers is excellent.

Co-payments for doctor visits and generic prescription drugs are low, and there are $0 co-pays across the board for hearing, dental, and vision services. You’ll also receive great coverage for mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services with this plan.

#5 Aetna Medicare Premier Plus Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500

Counties Covered: Laurens, Greenville, Cherokee, Anderson, Spartanburg

This four-star plan has an attractive $0 monthly premium and $0 deductible. With this plan, you’ll enjoy low co-payments on generic prescription drugs and in-network doctor visits. While co-pays are on the higher side for out-of- network providers (in the $55–$60 range), it is still fairly affordable in lieu of coinsurance coverage.

You’ll also receive great hearing, dental, vision, mental health, skilled nursing home, rehabilitation, and podiatry services. Wellness programs, like fitness incentives and nursing hotlines, are also included.

#6 Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 67.18 (Tie)

Monthly Premium : $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,950

Counties Covered: Greenville, Spartanburg, York

Although this plan offers limited coverage for hearing and no vision benefits, beneficiaries will find great coverage in other areas. Doctor visits have a $0 co-pay, and seeing a specialist involves just a $30 co-pay.

You’ll also receive coverage for mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and some podiatry services. Wellness programs are also included in this healthcare plan as an added bonus.

#6 Aetna Medicare Value Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 67.18 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $16

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Darlington, Orangeburg, Richland, Colleton, Calhoun, Clarendon, Chesterfield, Chester, Charleston, Chester, Marlboro, Marion, Newberry, Lexington, Greenwood, Dillon, Georgetown, Dorchester, Florence, Fairfield, Lancaster, Lee, Kershaw, Horry, Williamsburg, Union, Berkeley, Saluda, Sumter

Available in nearly 30 South Carolina counties, this Medicare Advantage plan has great service area coverage. Low co-pays for in-network and out-of-network doctor visits and for generic drugs back up this plan’s four- star rating..

Plan beneficiaries also receive great coverage for hearing, vision, dental, mental health, skilled nursing home, rehabilitation, and podiatry services.

#6 Aetna Medicare Premier Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 67.18 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500

Counties Covered: Pickens, Laurens, Spartanburg, Oconee, Cherokee, Anderson, Greenville, York

This four-star plan is offered in eight South Carolina counties and offers an affordable prescription drug plan. The deductible is fairly low, at $150, and co-payments for Tier 1 and Tier 2 generic drugs are as low as $0. With this plan, you’ll get dental, vision, mental health, rehabilitation, and podiatry services covered.

A hearing exam and evaluation are also covered, but you won’t receive coverage for hearing aids. Overall, this is a solid Advantage plan option with its $0 monthly premium and breadth of benefits.

