Rhode Island Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Rhode Island may be the second smallest state, but the number and quality of Medicare Advantage plans available rival those in much larger states.
These plans are part of the government’s health insurance program for seniors and offer Medicare coverage for people age 65 and over. Medicare Advantage provides all the benefits of Original Medicare but with additional features.
What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Rhode Island?
All the top Medicare Advantage plans in Rhode Island rate a solid four stars based on what they offer, their availability, and customer service. Each plan is available in all five counties and offers Medicare Advantage prescription drug coverage.
Plans differ in their prices; some are premium-free, while others aren’t. Costs are important, but the best plan is the one that will meet your healthcare needs. For some, access to a wellness plan and preventive care is essential. Those who get regular medical care might want a plan that allows them to continue with their doctor.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Rhode Island
1. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
2. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
3. Aetna Medicare Value Plan
4. BlueCHiP for Medicare Advance
5. BlueCHiP for Medicare Extra
6. BlueCHiP for Medicare Plus
7. BlueCHiP for Medicare Preferred
8. BlueCHiP for Medicare Standard
Now let’s take a closer look at each of the top plans.
#1: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H1944-016 ( HMO – POS )
Annual Premium: $0
Deductible: $150
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,100
Counties: Washington, Providence, Newport, Kent, Bristol
Low-cost prescription drugs and no annual deductible make this an attractive healthcare plan. Doctor visits are $0, and specialists are $40. This plan includes all the essential benefits you want in a plan, including comprehensive dental.
#2: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H1944-014 ( HMO – POS )
Annual Premium: $228
Deductible: $75
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
Counties: Newport, Providence, Washington, Bristol, Kent
With a low monthly premium of $19, no co-pay for primary care physician visits, and a five-tiered prescription drug plan, this health plan gives you affordable access to the care you need. It covers vision, dental, and hearing services with no or low co-payments.
#3: h2 H5793-016 ( HMO )
Annual Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900
Counties: Bristol, Kent, Providence, Newport, Washington
Aetna’s plan has the highest deductible among the top-rated plans but no monthly premium or deductible to meet. This makes it a great choice if you want to keep monthly expenses low and have savings set aside to cover the costs until you reach your out-of-pocket maximum.
This plan does offer one of the lowest costs for in-hospital care. It’s $295 per night for the first seven nights. Also included are hearing, dental, and vision services.
#4: BlueCHiP for Medicare Advance H4152-017 ( HMO )
Annual Premium: $0
Deductible: $200
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000
Counties: Bristol, Washington, Kent, Providence, Newport
This BlueCHiP plan is the first of the five Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans that make the top eight list. It offers tiered prescription drug coverage and $5 co-pays for diagnostic tests and procedures, lab services, and outpatient X-rays.
Vision and hearing services are covered, but dental is not. There’s an optional supplement dental package that is available for $19.60 per month.
#5: BlueCHiP for Medicare Extra H4152-018 ( HMO – POS )
Annual Premium: $1,188
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,125
Counties: Washington, Newport, Kent, Bristol, Providence
This local HMO has a $99 monthly premium but offers excellent benefits, no deductible, and a low annual out-of-pocket limit. There is no co-pay for diagnostic tests, lab services, or outpatient X-rays.
Coverage includes dental, hearing, and vision services, most having a $0 co-pay. This plan offers a low co-pay on ground ambulance services, and transportation services are $0 in-network.
#6: BlueCHiP for Medicare Plus H4152-005 ( HMO )
Annual Premium: $1,932
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,800
Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington
There’s a lot to love about this plan, including low inpatient hospital costs ($190 for the first five days), a five-tier prescription drug plan, doctor visits that range from $0 to $5, and specialist visits that are just $25.
Preventive care and diagnostic tests have no co-pay. Wellness programs are covered, and foot care is a $25 co-pay. Vision, hearing, and dental, ground ambulance, and transportation are covered as well.
#7: BlueCHiP for Medicare Preferred H4152-007 ( HMO – POS )
Annual Premium: $3,192
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,250
Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington
This is a plan to consider if you would rather pay a monthly premium and receive lower-cost services. The monthly premium is $266, but the plan has a low out-of-pocket limit.
Your co-pays and coinsurance on generic prescription drugs, diagnostic services, lab tests, hearing, vision, dental, and transportation are minimal.
#8: BlueCHiP for Medicare Standard with Drugs H4152-013 ( HMO )
Annual Premium: $732
Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Washington, Providence
Modest monthly premiums, no deductible, and a low out-of-pocket limit plus low-cost Tier 1 preferred generic drugs are some of the highlights of the final Medicare Advantage plan in the top eight. Diabetes supplies are $0, wellness programs are covered, and foot care is a $35 co-pay. Vision, hearing, and both preventive and comprehensive dental care are covered.
What Is Medicare Advantage?
Even if you want a Medicare Advantage plan, you have to enroll in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B during your eligibility period. If you have Original Medicare, you can switch to MA during the Open Enrollment Period. Choose between PPO plans or HMO plans from top healthcare insurers like Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island or AARP.
When you chose a MA plan, you do not need to enroll in the following:
Medicare Part D plan
Medicare supplement plans
This is because MA is Medicare Part C, which replaces Part D prescription drug coverage and Medigap plans.
All Medicare Advantage plans are required to meet the federal Medicare program guidelines and offer essential Medicare benefits.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Rhode Island?
Medicare Advantage costs vary by person, depending on the plan you choose. Here are some of the expenses you may have:
Medicare Part B premium
Medicare Advantage premium
Co-payments
Coinsurance
Deductible
Out-of-pocket maximum
Some Rhode Island residents are eligible for Extra Help benefits to reduce their Medicare costs.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in Rhode Island?
Like in most states, insurance companies in Rhode Island offer various types of Medicare Advantage insurance plans. Here’s a quick look at four kinds of plans and how they are unique.
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO ): To keep costs low, you need to stay within the care provider’s network. You choose a primary care physician (PCP) and need to get a referral to see a specialist.
Preferred Provider Organization (PPO ): These also use a network of doctors and hospitals, but you have the flexibility to go out of network for slightly higher fees. You don’t need a PCP or a referral to see specialists.
Special Needs Plan (SNP ): An SNP is for a specific healthcare need that a person has, such as diabetes or living in a skilled nursing facility or nursing home.
Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS ): This type of plan generally flexible in which healthcare providers it allows you to see. The caveat is that the provider must accept the payment terms set by the PFFS plan’s insurers.
FAQ: Rhode Island Medicare Advantage
Any Medicare beneficiary can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan. The only stipulation is that you enroll in Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B first. You can register the month you turn 65, the three months prior, and the three months after.
Some Medicare Advantage plans are free. Three of the top Rhode Island plans are premium-free, meaning you only pay for the cost of Medicare Part B. Other plans do charge a monthly premium, which generally correlates with the benefits received.
You can contact your local Social Security office to enroll in or ask questions about the Medicare program. Information on the program is on their website, Medicare.gov. You can also call 1 (800) 633-4227, and TTY users can call 1 (877) 486-2048 for more details.
Conclusion: Save Money by Comparing Medicare Advantage Plans
While most Medicare Advantage plans are similar, it pays off (in time and money) to make an online comparison.
First, consider the main factors you want in a plan. Ask yourself these questions to help you narrow down your plan options:
Does a medical condition like end-stage renal disease ( ESRD ) qualify you for a special needs plan?
Are you generally healthy and prefer access to preventive services and coverage for over-the-counter products?
Is there a family history of a specific medical condition? If so, a plan that offers excellent coverage for treatment plans related to that health issue should be your primary concern.
