Pennsylvania Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Pennsylvania?

The MA plans available to you will vary depending on your county of residence. However, knowing the top eight plans in the state can help you determine if you’re getting a good deal with the plans you’re interested in.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Pennsylvania 1.Complete Blue PPO Distinct (PPO) - Score: 76.76 2. Community Blue Medicare PPO Signature (PPO) - Score: 76.76 3. Community Blue Medicare PPO Distinct (PPO) - Score: 76.76 4. Community Blue Medicare Plus PPO Signature (PPO) - Score: 76.76 5. Community Blue Medicare Plus PPO Distinct (PPO) - Score: 76.76 6. Aetna Medicare PennHighlands Prime (HMO) - Score: 74.68 7. Aetna Medicare Beaver Valley Prime (HMO) - Score: 74.68 8. Aetna Medicare Advantra Washington Prime (HMO) - Score: 74.68

The plans below were selected based on a few factors, including their Medicare star ratings, monthly premium and deductible costs, and out-of-pocket maximums. Plan benefits were also considered in the rankings. To learn more about each plan, visit the provider’s website, where you’ll find a list of benefits and possible requirements, such as seeking care from the plan’s network of providers.

#1 Complete Blue PPO Distinct

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Premium: $35

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,500

This plan offers $0 copays for Tier 1 generic prescriptions. And you’ll get $0 office visits for preventive and primary care, whether you go in-network or out-of-network. There’s also generous coverage for in-network hearing, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision care.

Add to that low copays for specialist visits, foot care, and emergency care —p lus covered wellness programs and high customer service marks. And you can see why this plan made the top of the list.

#2 Community Blue Medicare PPO Signature

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Here’s another plan with $0-$15 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs. And you’ll find a lot of low-cost care for office visits out of network. Plus $0 visits for preventive and primary care and low cost diagnostics and lab services.

You’ll get hearing coverage for $35 copays, preventive dental at $15 per office visit, and $0 copays for vision care. Plus low-cost mental health, foot care, and covered wellness programs.

#3 Community Blue Medicare PPO Distinct

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Premium: $35

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,500

This plan has $0–$15 co-pays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs. For in-network doctor visits, expect to pay $0 for primary care and preventive care. It’s just $25 for specialist care. And doctor visit rates are the same whether you work in or out-of-network.

Your hearing exams will cost just a $25 copay. Preventive dental and routine vision have $0 copays. And you’ll get low copays for diagnostic services, mental health, and foot care.

#4 Community Blue Medicare Plus PPO Signature

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that another Blue Cross plan is going to offer you low costs on most common care. Plus low cost on office visits even when they’re out of network. This plan is no different.

You’ll get low copays for prescriptions, doctor visits, emergency care, and diagnostic services. The same goes for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. Plus covered wellness programs like your gym membership and a nursing hotline.

#5 Community Blue Medicare Plus PPO Distinct

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Premium: $35

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,550

Here’s the final Blue Cross plan to make it to the list. This plan offers similar bells and whistles as the previous plans. That includes low-cost prescriptions, low-cost doctor visits in and out of network, and low-cost diagnostic services.

Plus hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision all at reasonable rates. You also get $40 copays for mental health and rehabilitation services. Plus a covered wellness program.

#6 Aetna Medicare PennHighlands Prime

Insurify Composite Score: 74.68

Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Unlike the Blue Cross plans, Aetna plans don’t offer out-of-network coverage. But, that may be the reason Aetna plans are able to offer so much low-cost care. For example $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs when you use a preferred provider. A $0 health plan deductible. And $0 for primary and preventive care doctor visits, lab services, and diagnostic services (except diagnostic radiology).

Hearing exams are $35, but fittings and hearing aids have a $0 copay. And you’ll get $0 copays for preventive dental and routine vision care.

#7 Aetna Medicare Advantra Gold H3959-001

Insurify Composite Score: 74.68

Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs in this plan require $0 co-pays when you use a preferred retailer. D octor visits require $5 co-pays for primary care and $40 for specialist care. But preventive care doctor visits are $0.

A hearing exam co-pay is $40. Most routine vision and preventive dental benefit co-pays are $0. For most comprehensive dental benefits, expect to pay 20–50 percent coinsurance.

#8 Aetna Medicare Advantra Washington Prime

Insurify Composite Score: 74.68

Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

With as low a monthly premium as you could get, this plan offers a ton of other low-cost benefits. That includes $0 copays for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions so long as you use a preferred retailer. There are $0 copays for preventive and primary care doctor visits. And just $30 to see a specialist.

You’ll also get low or no-cost copays for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. Low cost rehabilitation services and foot care. Plus a covered wellness program.

