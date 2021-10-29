New Mexico Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in New Mexico?

When it comes to healthcare, the best plan is the one that meets your needs. With so many options, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. For some, low monthly premiums are essential; for others, it’s having affordable access to lifesaving medication. Determine what you need most from your Medicare Advantage plan, and it will be much easier to find the right one.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In New Mexico 1. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 2. HumanaChoice 3. Humana Gold Plus 4. Humana Value Plus 5. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Basic 6. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice Plus 7. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Select 8. Humana Gold Choice

So, what determines a Medicare plan’s ranking? The star ratings are determined by various factors, including the price of monthly premiums, benefits offered, customer service, and the service area. Below is a brief look at the top eight MA plans in New Mexico.

#1: AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H2228-023 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900

If you’re looking for a premium-free plan with a low deductible and low out-of-pocket limit, this is a must-see! The prescription drug plan offers excellent prices, and Tier 2 drugs in the gap coverage phase are a $14 co-pay. All others cost the usual 25 percent coinsurance.

Other services with a $0 co-pay include diagnostic testing, lab tests, X-rays, hearing exams, preventive dental, and vision. Comprehensive dental is available for an additional monthly premium of $38.

#2: HumanaChoice H5216-137 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $445

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Like the first, this plan is also premium-free, but both the deductible and out-of-pocket max are higher. Hospital stays are pretty expensive, coming in at $445 per day for the first three days. For days four and beyond, there is no charge.

Seeing your primary care physician costs $20, and specialists are $50. Lab services, diagnostic tests, and radiology range between $0 and $50 per item. This plan does not have dental, but there are two supplement packages you can add on for $28.50 or $29.90 to receive dental coverage.

#3: Humana Gold Plus H0028-019 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,000

This plan comes out on top when you consider monthly and out-of- pocket costs. With no premium and no deductible, savings will add up quickly.

Tier 1 and 2 drugs are under $10, and inpatient hospital stays are relatively inexpensive compared to other plans. For days one to six, you pay $195 per day. Day seven through 90 is fully covered. Dental exams, cleanings, and X-rays, eye exams, and transportation to medical facilities are $0.

#4: Humana Value Plus H5216-199 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $28.20

Deductible: $435

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

This plan is unique because it charges inpatient hospital stays on a per-visit basis, $1,665 for each stay. Seeing your primary doctor or a specialist is a 20 percent co-payment.

Preventive dental and comprehensive dental are covered on this plan with $0 co-pays, whether you use an in-network or out-of-network care provider. Vision care is also free.

#5: Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Basic H3822-002 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $10

Deductible: $250

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,100

This three-and-a-half-star plan has a low $10 monthly premium that gives you prescription drug coverage. Medications in the Tier 1 formulary cost $0 when you reach gap phase coverage, not the typical 25 percent coinsurance.

Seeing your primary care doctor is free, as are hearing exams and vision exams. Unfortunately, nothing beyond the exams, like hearing aids or glasses, is insured with this plan.

#6: Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice Plus H8634-002 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $40

Deductible: $350

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Like the previous Blue Cross plan, this one also has Tier 1 preferred generic drugs for $0 when you reach gap coverage phase. Doctor visits are $20, and specialists are $40.

Both group and individual mental health therapy are $30 per session. There’s an optional package, for $24 per month, which gives you coverage for hearing aids, dental, and eyewear.

#7: Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Select H3251-002 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

Like the first plan, this one features no monthly premiums, plus a low deductible and out-of-pocket max. The prescription drug plan offers affordably priced medications, with a $0 co-pay for Tier 1 preferred generics.

Mental health group and individual therapy cost $25, and vision exams are $0. For hearing exams, hearing aids, and preventive and comprehensive dental coverage, you can purchase a supplemental package for $23.70 per month.

#8: Humana Gold Choice H8145-123 ( PFFS )

Monthly Premium: $59

Deductible: $300

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Humana ’s plan is a private fee-for-service ( PFFS ) plan that gives you coverage without network restrictions. Doctor visits cost $15, and specialists cost $50. Preventive dental care is free.

There are optional supplemental packages that you can add to your plan to get vision, comprehensive dental, and wellness coverage. However, the price of all three plans plus your monthly premium will exceed $100.

