New Hampshire Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Updated October 29, 2021
Reading time: 6 minutes
From eligibility requirements to top plans in New Hampshire, find the answers you need to compare Medicare Advantage plans and find your best match.
Sometimes, Original Medicare ( Medicare Part A and Part B) isn’t enough to meet your healthcare needs. If that’s your situation, you may be weighing the pros and cons of enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan.
Also known as Medicare Part C, an MA plan is an alternative that can offer additional health benefits, such as Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. If you’re a Medicare beneficiary looking to enroll in an MA plan, you may have a number of options available in your county. Closely comparing your options will help you pick the best match for your healthcare needs and budget.
Researching health insurance plans on your own can be confusing and time-consuming. View and compare all your options at once using the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in New Hampshire?
MA plans are provided by private insurers instead of the federal government. Comparing plans on your own will help you be more prepared if you decide to speak with a licensed insurance agent about a plan.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In New Hampshire
1. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Prime
2. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Value Plus
3. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Select
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice
5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
6. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 4
7. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan
8. Harvard Pilgrim Stride Basic
Below are the top eight MA plan options in New Hampshire with prescription drug coverage. These MA plans were ranked by comparing a number of factors such as premiums, co-payments, deductibles, covered healthcare services for enrollees, and the plans’ Medicare star rating.
#1 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Prime H5591-001 ( HMO -POS)
Monthly premium: $89
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,850
Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Coos
This five-star plan’s Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$12. In-network primary care has a $0 co-pay, and specialist care co-pays are $40 in-network. The in-network hearing exam co-pay is $40, and all covered vision benefit co-pays are $0. Many preventive dental benefits are completely covered, and comprehensive dental in-network co-pays are $50 or 50 percent coinsurance.
#2 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Value Plus H5591-013 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $275
Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550
Counties where plan is available: Strafford, and Hillsborough
Another five-star plan, this one also has $0–$12 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Doctor visits have a low $0–$10 co-pay for primary care and $50 for specialist visits. A hearing exam has a $50 co-pay, and all covered vision benefits have a $0 co-pay. Unfortunately, no dental benefits are covered.
#3 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Select H1365-001 ( PPO )
Monthly premium: $99
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,300
Counties where plan is available: Strafford, Sullivan, Cheshire, Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack
The only 4.5-star plan on the list, this one also has $0–$12 Tier 1 drug co-pays. In-network doctor visits will have low $0–$20 co-pays for primary care and reasonable $40 co-pays for specialist care. All covered vision benefits have a $0 co-pay, and a vision exam will cost you $40. Like the previous Martin’s Point plan, this one does not offer dental benefits, either.
#4 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice R5329-001 (Regional PPO )
Monthly premium: $64
Annual deductible: $295
Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550
Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, Sullivan
Tier 1 drug co-pays for this four-star plan are $0–$9. An in-network doctor visit co-pay will cost you just $10 for primary care and $45 for specialist care. Co-pays for hearing exams and vision exams (the only vision benefit) are $0, and no dental benefits are covered.
#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H1944-017 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $42
Annual deductible: $350
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Counties where plan is available: Coos, Cheshire, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, Hillsborough, Grafton, Rockingham, Sullivan, Strafford
Another four-star plan, this one also has $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Primary care visits don’t require a co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $45. Hearing exams and vision exams (the only vision benefit) both have a $0 co-pay, but there are no dental benefits.
#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 4 H1944-031 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Counties where plan is available: Carroll, Coos, Cheshire, Belknap, Grafton, Strafford, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Rockingham, Merrimack
Like the previous four-star plans, this plan’s Tier 1 drug costs are $0–$9. Doctor visits have low co-pays, with $0 for primary care and $30 for specialist care. A hearing exam, all covered vision benefits, and preventive dental care have $0 co-pays, and covered comprehensive dental benefits require 0–50 percent coinsurance.
#7 Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5793-015 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550
Counties where plan is available: Rockingham, Belknap, Merrimack, Carroll, Grafton, Coos, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Strafford
This four-star plan’s Tier 1 drug costs are higher than previous plans, with $0–$45 co-pays. Primary care visits have a $0 co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. A hearing exam requires a $40 co-pay, all dental benefits require 50 percent coinsurance, and most vision benefits have $0 co-pays.
#8 Harvard Pilgrim Stride Basic Rx H6750-005 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $445
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Sullivan
Tier 1 drugs in this four-star plan have $0 co-pays. Primary care is low-cost, with a $10 co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. The hearing exam co-pay is $40, and all covered vision and dental benefits have $0 co-pays.
Looking for more options in your service area, such as UnitedHealthcare and Anthem Medicare Advantage plans? See all the options in your ZIP code with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in New Hampshire?
In 2021, New Hampshire ’s 306,948 Medicare beneficiaries have access to 39 Medicare Advantage health plans. The average monthly premium for these MA plans is $26.11, down from $32.85 in 2020.
With some of the state’s MA plan options, including half of the plans above, you’ll find $0 monthly plan premiums. While the premiums are $0, keep in mind that you may have other deductibles, co-payments, and coinsurance that you’re responsible for paying.
What Is Medicare Advantage?
Medicare Advantage is an alternative to traditional Medicare coverage. MA plans often have additional benefits, such as Medicare Part D plans, vision, dental, hearing, mental health services, and nursing home care. In 2021, New Hampshire also offers five MA plans with wellness and healthcare planning, reduced cost-sharing, and rewards and incentives programs.
If you enroll in a plan, you’ll have to purchase it from a private insurance company, usually either when you first become eligible for Medicare or during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (October 15–December 7). There’s also a special Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1–March 31), where you can switch your MA plan or go back to Original Medicare.
Usually, the requirements for enrolling are that you must first have Medicare Part A and Part B, and the plan you’re interested in has to be available in your ZIP code. However, beginning January 1, 2021, those with end-stage renal disease can enroll in an MA plan without having Original Medicare first.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in New Hampshire?
When looking at your MA plan options from the federal Medicare program, keep in mind that different plan types have different benefits and requirements. Determining the right plan type for you will help you narrow down your options.
The four most common MA plan types are health maintenance organization ( HMO ) plans, preferred provider organization ( PPO ) plans, private fee-for-service ( PFFS ) plans, and special needs plans ( SNPs ).
HMO plans:
Require you to see in-network providers
Provide prescription drug coverage
Require you to choose a primary care doctor
Require referrals for specialist visits
PPO plans:
In-network care is more affordable
Cover prescription drug costs
Won’t require you to choose a primary care doctor
Won’t require referrals for specialist visits
PFFS plans:
May or may not have a provider network
If there’s a network, in-network care with providers who agree to treat plan members is cheaper
May or may not provide drug plan coverage
Don’t require you to select a primary care doctor
Don’t require referrals for specialist visits
SNPs:
Only offer membership to people with certain diseases or characteristics
Require beneficiaries to see in-network providers
Typically require a primary care doctor or care coordinator
Usually require referrals for specialist visits
FAQ: New Hampshire Medicare Advantage
If you’re looking to find an MA plan with drug plan coverage, you can try the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to find options in your service area. If you’re looking for specific details about a plan, such as covered drugs and their co-pays, visit the plan provider’s website for plan documents and a formulary with drug coverage details.
If you receive Medicaid services and meet eligibility requirements for Original Medicare benefits, you may be eligible for dual enrollment in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage. For extra help determining if you’re dual-eligible, visit Medicare.gov and contact a representative (with phone support for TTY users).
Unfortunately, you’ll need to choose. An MA plan won’t pay any of your co-payments, deductibles, or premiums if you’re receiving benefits from a Medigap plan. Consider dropping the Medigap plan if you’d rather have the extensive benefits of an MA plan.
Conclusion: Compare Your Plan Options to Save Time and Money
Now that you know the top plans in New Hampshire, as well as the average premiums you can expect to pay, you have a benchmark for comparing the options in your ZIP code. When comparing plans, keep in mind that you’ll need to meet any other eligibility requirements that the private insurer might have, too.
Be sure to consider plan type, costs, and benefits to find the best plan to support your health needs and budget. The more time you spend comparing plans now may lead to huge savings later.
Comparing plans doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. Try the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to quickly see your MA plan options.
