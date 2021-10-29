Nevada Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
Nevada is the home of “Sin City”—but it’s also home to great, affordable Medicare. See Nevada ‘s top-rated Medicare Advantage plans here!
Finding the right health insurance plan can feel like a tiring chore, especially when you’re ready to relax and enjoy your retirement. In the past, scheduling time with a licensed insurance agent was the natural first step, but now, seniors can take charge of their own healthcare decisions and easily find the best options thanks to online tools. If you’re enrolled in Original Medicare (a.k.a. Medicare Part A and Part B ) and want the extra benefits that typically come with Medicare Advantage (a.k.a. Medicare Part C ), finding a new plan available in your area of Nevada is easy.
In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about Medicare Advantage plans in Nevada —from the eight highest-rated plans to enrollment dates and more.
What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Nevada?
Nevada has tons of Medicare Advantage plans to choose from. Although having lots of plan options may seem confusing at first, the variety of plans available is a really good thing. If you consider some of your top needs and preferences, narrowing them down to the best option becomes easy.
To help get you started, here’s a list of the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in Nevada.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Nevada
1. AARP Medicare Advantage
2. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Premier
5. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 1
6. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan
7. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan
8. Aetna Medicare SelectPlan
All of these health insurance plans were ranked by a number of factors, including premiums, drug plan deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings. One of these plans may just be the perfect fit for you. If these plans don’t quite fit the bill or if they’re not offered in your county, finding one available in your area is as simple as entering your ZIP code in the Insurify Medicare comparison tool. You’ll get matched with options in mere minutes.
#1 AARP Medicare Advantage H0609-028 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $25
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
This plan is rated four stars and is an affordable option that covers many bases. It includes coverage for routine hearing and vision exams and has low co-pays for generic drugs, ranging from $0 to $10. Mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation, and wellness programs are also covered, and preventive and comprehensive dental coverage can be added on for an additional $38 per month.
#2 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H0609-033 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $25
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
This Medicare Advantage plan also offers an affordable monthly premium and low deductibles. It offers a little more coverage for vision and hearing services and also some coverage for preventive and comprehensive dental. All the great extras, like mental health services, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs, are also included in this plan. If you want even greater coverage for dental services, a supplemental benefits package can be added on for just $38 per month.
#3 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H0609-040 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900
This four-star plan is premium-free, which makes it an attractive option for those who are on a tight budget and don’t foresee needing extensive services covered. With this plan, beneficiaries get coverage for routine vision and hearing exams, along with preventive dental services. Co-pays for in-network primary care physicians are $0, and to see an in-network specialist, it is a $45 co-pay. This plan also offers coverage for mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs—which are definitely nice to have.
#4 AARP Medicare Advantage Premier H0609-031 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $26.50
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $1,000
This four-star plan offers excellent prescription drug coverage. There is a $0 deductible, and co-pays for generic drugs are as little as $0 to $24, depending on which tier your medications fall into on the insurance provider’s formulary. The co-pay to see your primary care physician or specialist is $0, and you’ll receive great coverage for vision, hearing, and preventive and comprehensive dental services. Other services like mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs are also included.
#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 1 H0609-038 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $1,000
This premium-free Medicare Advantage plan offers low prescription drug co-pays, $0 co-pays for doctor and specialist visits, and a $0 deductible. It also provides coverage for vision, hearing, dental (both preventive and comprehensive), mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs. The breadth of coverage, low co-pays, and $0 premium definitely make this plan a strong contender.
#6 Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-055 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $500
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500
For those who want a little more flexibility in the healthcare providers they can see, this Medicare Advantage plan is a solid option. In-network specialists have a co-pay of $45 per visit, and out-of-network specialists have a 40 percent coinsurance. Since this is a PPO plan rather than an HMO, you have more freedom in choosing the providers you want to see. Beneficiaries of this plan also receive excellent coverage for vision, hearing, and dental—with $0 co-payments for most of the services within these areas.
#7 Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5521-299 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Deductible: $1,000
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500
This PPO plan is rated four stars and provides excellent coverage for additional benefits such as hearing, vision, and dental—all with very low to no co-payments. Generic drugs are also very affordable at just $0. This is an overall solid option that provides extensive coverage at an affordable price.
#8 Aetna Medicare Select Plan H5521-022 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $67
Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,000
Although this plan has a higher premium than others, the $0 deductible is great if you expect to be using medical services several times a year or regularly take prescription medication. Since this is a PPO plan, you will also receive some form of coverage for out-of-network healthcare providers—likely in the form of coinsurance rather than a low, flat co-pay. This plan covers many benefits like hearing, vision, dental, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Nevada?
Since Medicare Advantage is offered by private insurance companies rather than through the federal government, the cost of your plan will vary depending on the insurance company, plan coverage details, and your service area.
Remember, while Medicare Advantage is required to cover everything that Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B cover, not all Medicare Advantage plans will offer the same set of additional benefits. One may offer great vision coverage, while another doesn’t offer vision benefits at all. Even though two plans may seem similar, it’s important to read the complete description of benefits before making a final decision.
In general, Medicare Advantage health plans in Nevada are pretty affordable. In 2021, over 500,000 Nevada residents are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, and the average monthly premium is $58.16.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in Nevada?
In our breakdown of the eight highest-rated plans, we mentioned the flexibility of PPO plans compared to HMO plans. These strings of letters at the end of each health insurance plan look like nonsense at first, but they actually indicate the health plan type. Each type of plan has different rules, advantages, and disadvantages. Here’s a breakdown of the four most common Medicare plan types.
Health Maintenance Organization ( HMO ) Plans
These plans typically require you to have a primary care physician, and you must receive a referral from that physician before seeing a specialist. These plans also usually require you to see a doctor within the insurer’s provider network, except in a medical emergency.
Pros: typically more affordable, more HMO plans available to choose from, typically provides prescription drug coverage
Cons: limitations on which providers you can see, must get a referral to see a specialist
Preferred Provider Organization ( PPO ) Plans
These plans offer more freedom and flexibility. They have a network of healthcare providers just like an HMO, but a PPO allows you to see an out-of-network healthcare provider (albeit at a higher cost).
- Pros: still receive coverage for out-of-network providers, can see a specialist directly without a referral, typically provides prescription drug coverage
- Cons: usually more expensive than an HMO, not as many PPO plans available as HMO plans
Private Fee-for-Service ( PFFS ) Plans
These plans allow you to see any provider so long as they accept the terms of the insurance plan.
Pros: offers the greatest amount of flexibility and freedom
Cons: not many PPFS plans are available, may not include prescription drug coverage
Special Needs Plans ( SNPs )
These plans are designed to fit the needs of a special group of people who qualify. You may be eligible for an SNP plan if you are diagnosed with a chronic illness, live in an institution, or have low income. Since these plans are available only to a select group of people, it’s hard to break down the pros and cons in comparison with other Medicare Advantage plan types.
Am I Eligible for Medicare in Nevada?
Medicare is a federal program, which means that any U.S. citizen or permanent resident 65 years of age or older is eligible for Medicare.
There are some unique circumstances where you may qualify for Medicare coverage even if you are under 65, which include:
Being diagnosed with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
Receiving Social Security disability or Railroad Retirement Board benefits for 24 consecutive months
If you have questions about your Medicare eligibility, you can call 1 (800) MEDICARE; TTY users can call 1 (877) 486-2048.
How Do I Enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan in Nevada?
To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, you must first be a Medicare beneficiary enrolled in Original Medicare. It’s important to be aware of your Initial Enrollment Period, which begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after. During that time, you should enroll in Original Medicare to take advantage of your Medicare benefits and to avoid any late penalties on your premiums.
After you’ve enrolled in Original Medicare, you can choose to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan during one of the following enrollment periods:
- Open Enrollment Period: Every year from October 15 to December 7
- Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period: Every year from January 1 to March 31
FAQ: Nevada Medicare Advantage
Yes. If you are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, you can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan and still receive Medicaid services.
Most Medicare Advantage plans will include a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, and the exact coverage details will vary from plan to plan.
Medigap is Medicare Supplement Insurance, and it is designed to help fill the gaps that Original Medicare does not cover. It can only be used with Original Medicare and cannot be combined with a Medicare Advantage plan.
Conclusion: Comparing Medicare Advantage Plans Online Is Simple
Now that you’ve seen what the top plans in your state have to offer, you’re well on your way to finding the best Medicare Advantage plan for you. To help you narrow down your choices, take some time to consider your medical needs, preferences, and budget. Some factors you may want to consider are:
Prescription drug plan coverage
Size of your insurer’s healthcare provider network
Monthly premiums
Annual deductibles and out-of-pocket limits
Once you’ve figured out your preferences for factors like these, finding the best Medicare Advantage plan is a breeze!
