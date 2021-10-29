Mississippi Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
When it comes to healthcare, Mississippi seniors have many options for getting Medicare coverage. Insurance companies work with healthcare providers to create Medicare Advantage plans that fit the federal Medicare program and are an alternative to Original Medicare.
Medicare enrollees can join an MA plan during the Open Enrollment Period (October 15 to December 7). You can see the many health plan options online. Some plans have a better formulary, while others cater to specific needs, such as seniors requiring nursing home care.
What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Mississippi?
Mississippi has many great Medicare Advantage plans from private insurance companies. Four of the top eight plans are premium-free. The remaining four have premiums that are relatively low compared to the best MA plans in other states. The trade-off is that the cap on out-of- pocket costs is a bit higher than Medicare beneficiaries in other states pay.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Mississippi
1. Humana Gold Plus
2. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice
3. Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan
4. Cigna Preferred Medicare
5. Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare
6. HumanaChoice
7. Humana Gold Plus
8. Humana Value Plus
Here is a closer look at the top eight Medicare Advantage plans in Mississippi:
#1: Humana Gold Plus H1036-151 ( HMO )
This HMO plan offers low-priced prescription drugs through its four-tiered plan. Inpatient hospital stays are $295 a day for days one through six. Primary care visits cost $0, and specialists are a $40 co-pay.
Other coverage includes hearing, preventive dental, vision, and podiatry services. Medical equipment, including diabetes supplies, is covered on a per-item basis. A comprehensive dental package is available for $25.30 a month.
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $400
Out-of-pocket max: $6,700
#2: AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H8768-029 ( PPO )
This plan is a local PPO with a monthly premium of $40. It has a tiered prescription drug plan (PDP), with preferred generic drugs costing $0. Hospital coverage for in-network hospitals is $275 per day for days one through six. Days seven and beyond are free.
Other coverage includes emergency care, preventive care, and diagnostic procedures. Hearing exams, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and vision services are free. This plan offers affordable mental health services, including outpatient group and individual therapy sessions.
Monthly premium: $40
Annual deductible: $295
Out-of-pocket max: $6,700
#3: Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan H5521-218 ( PPO )
This is a PPO plan. Prescription drugs are priced affordably, with some as low as $0. As with most of these plans, inpatient hospital coverage is excellent. This plan charges $295 per day for days one through seven; days eight and beyond are $0.
Primary care doctor visits are $5, and specialists are $40. Diagnostic procedures, lab services, and X-rays vary in price. This plan includes hearing, all dental, vision, and mental health services.
Other features of this plan are skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, medical equipment, and wellness programs.
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $195
Out-of-pocket max: $7,550
#4: Cigna Preferred Medicare H4407-026 ( HMO )
This local HMO plan covers multiple counties in Mississippi. The tiered PDP offers low-cost prescription drugs. Hospital coverage is $295 per day for days one through six and $0 from day seven to 90.
This plan is unique in that both primary care physician visits and specialist visits are $0. Also priced at $0 are preventive medicine, lab, hearing exams, hearing aids, preventive and comprehensive dental, vision, and mental health services.
Medical equipment and supplies have a 20 percent coinsurance, with diabetes supplies ranging from 0 to 20 percent coinsurance per item.
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket max: $6,100
#5: Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare H4407-027 ( HMO )
Another local HMO, this plan from Cigna has a monthly premium of $29. It offers the lowest cost of inpatient hospital coverage, coming in at $225 per day for days one through six. There’s no charge for days seven through 90.
This plan also features no co-pay for primary care doctors or specialists within the plan’s network. Preventive care, lab services, and hearing exams are also free.
Stays in a skilled nursing facility are free for days one through 20 and then $184 per day for days 21 through 100. Medicare Part B drugs, including chemotherapy, cost 20 percent coinsurance.
Monthly premium: $29
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket max: $5,100
#6: HumanaChoice H5216-093 ( PPO )
Humana Choice is a local PPO serving four counties in Mississippi and includes Medicare prescription drugs. Inpatient hospital coverage is $285 per day for days one through six. Days seven and beyond are $0. Primary care physician visits cost $5, and specialists are $45. Preventive care is free.
This plan falls short of others in terms of additional benefits. Hearing exams have a $45 co-pay, but hearing aids are not covered. No dental is covered. Routine eye exams are free, but corrective lenses are not.
There’s an optional supplemental package, including preventive and comprehensive dental, which is $18.60 per month.
Monthly premium: $63
Annual deductible: $150
Out-of-pocket max: $6,700
#7: Humana Gold Plus H6622-047 ( HMO )
This plan is premium-free, with a $300 annual deductible and low-cost prescription drugs. In-network hospital stays cost $295 per day for days one through seven and $0 from day eight and beyond. Primary care visits are free, and specialists are $40.
This plan includes diagnostic procedures, including lab services, X-rays, and radiology. Mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation services are covered. Diabetes supplies are as low as $0, with some others ranging from 10 to 20 percent coinsurance.
Comprehensive dental is available for $18.80 a month.
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $300
Out-of-pocket max: $6,700
#8: Humana Value Plus H5216-160 ( PPO )
This is a local PPO available in several counties throughout Mississippi. The monthly premium is $27, with a $7,550 out-of-pocket maximum. This plan’s inpatient hospital coverage pricing makes short hospital stays expensive. It costs $600 per day for days one through three. Days four through 90 are $0.
Coverage and pricing for in-network and out-of-network services are very similar for hearing, dental, vision, and wellness services. This plan also includes transportation services.
Monthly premium: $27
Annual deductible: $435
Out-of-pocket max: $7,550
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Mississippi?
Several variables determine how much you pay for Medicare Advantage. First, there is Medicare Part A, which is premium-free for most people. Medicare Part B has a monthly premium that comes out of your Social Security payments.
Choosing a Medicare Advantage plan means that you won’t need Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage or a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan.
Medicare Advantage health insurance is also known as Medicare Part C. Some, but not all, Medicare Advantage plans are premium-free. With these plans you will also have to consider the following fees that you are responsible for:
Co-pays and coinsurance
Deductibles
Out-of-pocket maximums
FAQ: Mississippi Medicare Advantage
Most people are eligible to enroll in Medicare when they turn 65. You can apply up to three months before your birthday month, during the month you turn 65, and within the three months after your birthday. For example, if you turn 65 in June, you can enroll from March to September.
For additional questions on enrolling or a complete description of benefits, call 1 (800) MEDICARE, or 1 (800) 633-4227. TTY users call 1 (877) 486-2048. You can also visit Medicare.gov to enroll.
No, you don’t need an insurance agent to help you find and purchase your Medicare Advantage plan. You can compare and buy plans online through the comparison tool on Insurify.
There are five main types of MA plans available to Medicare beneficiaries. The two most common are health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and preferred provider organizations (PPOs). With both, you will get the lowest prices when you stay within your network. PPO plans offer more flexibility but cost more.
Special needs plans (SNPs) are available to specific groups. Customized plans meet a particular need, such as for those with end-stage renal disease. People who have dual-eligibility for Medicaid and Medicare can also use SNPs.
Less common are private fee-for-service (PFFS) plans and medical savings accounts (MSAs). PFFS plans let you go to any provider who accepts the payment terms. An MSA is a high-deductible insurance plan with a savings account for medical expenses.
Conclusion: Save Money and Time When You Compare Plans
When choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, you need to be sure it is the right one for your needs. Don’t only compare prices—though you usually can get a great rate by comparison shopping MA plans.
Consider the following as you look through your options:
Does it meet my health needs?
Are my medications covered?
Do I live within the coverage area?
Is my doctor or specialist in the provider network?
Are the associated costs—premiums, co-pays, deductibles —within my budget?
