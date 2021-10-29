Michigan Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Michigan?

The best Medicare Advantage plan for you is subjective—it all depends on your personal preferences and needs. And don’t forget your budget is also important! Once you’re crystal clear on your needs, you should then review the options available in your area. A good place to start your search is with the highest-ranked Michigan Medicare Advantage plans. Here, we’ll take a look at the top plans ranked 4.5 stars and up.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Michigan **1. Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs - Score: 64.81

**

2. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs - Score: 63.19 3. BCN Advantage Prime Value - Score: 62.73 4. HAP Senior Plus Medical Only - Score: 61.48 5. HAP Senior Plus - Score: 61.48 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Open - Score: 61.48 7. HAP Choice Medicare - West Michigan Option 1 - Score: 61.48 8. HAP Choice Medicare - West Michigan Option 2 - Score: 61.48

Let’s take a closer look at each of these plans.

#1. Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drug Coverage

Insurify Composite Score: 64.81

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $400

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

The Erickson Advantage Liberty plan comes with a prescription drug plan and coverage for popular services like hearing, preventive dental, vision, and more. It’s important to note that while preventive dental coverage is covered, comprehensive dental services are not. This includes services like restorative services, extractions, and oral surgery. If you’d like those services covered, you can select an optional supplemental package that includes comprehensive dental for $40 per month.

#2. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drug Coverage

Insurify Composite Score: 63.19

Monthly Premium: $199

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,600

This zero- deductible plan offers low co-pays, a prescription drug plan, and additional sought-after benefits, like hearing, preventive dental, vision, mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation services, and more. You can upgrade this plan to also cover comprehensive dental services (extractions, oral surgery, etc.) for an additional $40 per month.

#3. BCN Advantage Prime Value

Insurify Composite Score: 62.73

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $50

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

This plan, with it’s low monthly premium, drug deductible, and out-of-pocket limit, comes with a lot of other low-cost coverage. You get $0 to $11 copays on Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. And you’ll get $0 copays for primary or preventive care doctor visits whether you choose in-network or out-of-network. Seeing a specialist is $45 in or out-of-network. That’s a lot of flexibility.

And you’ll also find low cost diagnostic services, urgent care visits, and copays for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision care.

#4. HAP Senior Plus Medical Only

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: n/a

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,000

First, we should note that this plan does not offer prescription drug coverage. That means you’ll need to purchase a stand-alone Part D plan, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Shopping a la carte can be a great advantage for some beneficiaries. And this plan packs in a ton of coverage otherwise.

Doctor visit costs are quite low, with $0 copays for primary and preventive care visits. Specialists are just $20 a visit. If you need to stay in the hospital for an extended period, you’ll be relieved to know that your $200 copay per night only lasts for the first week. It’s $0 for days eight through 90!

You’ll also find affordable coverage for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision services.

#5. AARP Medicare Advantage Open

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $175

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

This plan offers a prescription drug plan with a low deductible and generally low co-payments for doctor visits, preventive care, emergency care, and urgent care. However, the hospital co-payments are on the higher side. In-network inpatient coverage is $325 per day for the first six days, and in-network outpatient hospital coverage can be up to $275 per visit.

#6. HAP Primary Choice

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,300

This plan comes with $0 to $25 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred providers. Doctor’s visits are $40 for specialists, $0 for primary and preventive care. Most diagnostic services are low-cost, including some diagnostic radiology services.

You’ll also find $0 to $40 copays for hearing exams, $0 for preventive dental, and $0 for routine vision care. That includes $0 for contact lenses, eyeglass frames and eyeglass lenses.

#7. HAP Choice Medicare Option 1

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,800

The HAP Choice Medicare Option 1 plan offers greater service area coverage, made available to four Michigan counties. This plan comes with a zero- deductible prescription drug plan and low co-pays on generic drugs. It also covers most of the bases when it comes to additional benefits, covering preventive dental, vision, hearing, and more. If you’d like to add comprehensive dental coverage to your plan, you can choose between three supplemental packages priced at $19, $21, and $40.80 per month.

#8. HAP Choice Medicare Option 2

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $30

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900

Available in four Michigan counties, the HAP Choice Medicare Option 2 plan offers greater service area coverage than some of the other top-rated Advantage plans. This plan comes with a zero- deductible prescription drug plan and wide coverage for a variety of additional services (vision, hearing, mental health, etc.). Medicare Part B drugs, like chemotherapy, have a 20 percent coinsurance fee. Comprehensive dental care services can be added to this plan by purchasing one of three optional supplemental packages priced at $19, $21, and $40.80 per month.