Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: Which Plan Is Best for You?

There are hundreds of Medicare plans in the United States. So how do you choose the right one when plan options abound?

It’s no secret that healthcare costs can bankrupt seniors. That’s why new healthcare options hit the insurance market every year. Enrolling is easy. But it’s bewildering to choose between Original Medicare with Medigap or Medicare Advantage.

You can’t have both, and often you’ll have to choose among dozens of options. But, with a little effort, you can uncover which plan is right for you.

This article will discuss the key differences between each type of plan. Plus, how to assess the right plan for your needs. By the end, you’ll be ready to make an informed decision on your Medicare coverage. Let’s jump right into it.

