Medicare Advantage in Texas: 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Texas?

The best Medicare Advantage plans in Texas share a few traits:

Favorable co-pay rates

Low annual deductibles

High customer satisfaction

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Texas 1. KelseyCare Advantage Rx - Score: 81.71 2. KelseyCare Advantage Essential+Choice (No Rx) - Score: 79.63 3. KelseyCare Advantage Essential (No Rx) - Score: 79.63 4. KelseyCare Advantage Rx+Choice - Score: 78.01 5. AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons - Score: 76.76 6. KelseyCare Advantage Rx Select - Score: 75.93 7. Humana Gold Plus - Score: 75.05 8. Allwell Medicare Simple (No Rx) - Score: 75.05

Our Insurify Composit Score takes into account the overall cost of the plan, the CMS rating, and other important factors. You can learn more about how we scored the plans by visiting our methodology page.

#1. KelseyCare Advantage Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 81.71

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $100

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery, Harris

There are a lot of low price tags all over the plan that received our highest marks. That includes $0 for a primary care or preventive care visit. And $0 for hearing aids is a big win. Basic dental, hearing, and vision care is also covered.

While many services or equipment do come with higher copays or coinsurance rates, the low threshold for out-of-pocket expenses helps reign in costs. Not to mention, this plan comes with great customer reviews for service.

#2. KelseyCare Advantage Essential+Choice (No Rx)

Insurify Composite Score: 79.63

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Harris, Montgomery

So long as you don’t mind buying your prescription coverage a la carte, this plan offers you a ton of low-cost benefits. That includes $0 copays for in-network visits for primary care and preventive services. And just $20 to see a specialist. That’s in addition to routine dental, vision, and hearing care.

The main benefit of this plan is that it allows you to access out-of-network care if you need it. Though out-of-network care is more expensive, the flexibility is useful for seniors with special healthcare needs.

#3. KelseyCare Advantage Essential (No Rx)

Insurify Composite Score: 79.63

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Harris, Montgomery

Again, this is a plan that does not provide prescription drug coverage. Even so, you’ll find a lot of low-cost benefits. That means $0 copays for primary care, preventive, and vision visits. Plus $20 copays for specialist, hearing, and mental health visits.

Routine dental clocks in at $25 for routine care. But there is no coverage for comprehensive dental. All-in-all, this is a solid plan for seniors with basic needs.

#4. KelseyCare Advantage Rx+Choice

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $77

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $100

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Harris, Montgomery

Though you’ll pay a monthly premium, this plan makes up for it through low-cost copays for many services, including:

Prescriptions

Prevneting doctor visits

Primary care doctor visits

Lab services

Outpatient x-rays

Routine eye exams

Beyond that, you’ll find low-cost copays (between $20 and $30) for mental health care, specialist care, hearing, and routine dental services.

#5. AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,900

CMS Rating: 4.5 Stars

Counties: Kendall, Medina, Wilson, Bandera, Guadalupe, Bexar, Comal, Atascosa, Victoria, San Patricio, Bee, Nueces, Jim Wells

Here’s a plan with a lot of $0 dollar copays. That includes your preventive care and primary care visits. It also includes visits for routine vision, hearing, and preventive dental. You’ll find additional lower cost coverage for comprehensive dental.

With a fairly low threshold for out-of-pocket costs, this plan more than makes up for some of it’s higher coinsurance rates for less-used services.

#6. KelseyCare Advantage Rx Select

Insurify Composite Score: 75.93

Monthly Premium: $15

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $100

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Austin, Chambers, Grimes, Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Wharton

This plan didn’t join the other KelseyCare plans at the top of our list because the Rx Select generally costs more. However, the reason it costs more is because it allows you to access out-of-network care if you want to. This flexibility can be worth the price tag for some.

And don’t forget that you do get a generous limit for out-of-pocket costs for in-network care. You’ll have a higher limit — $10,000— for out-of-network care. But again, this plan is all about flexibility.

#7. Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $200

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,400

CMS Rating: 4 Stars

Counties: Bee, Aransas, Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells, San Patricio, Bandera, Atascosa, Kendall, Bexar, Medina, Guadalupe, Comal, Wilson, El Paso, Hays, Bastrop, Travis, Williamson, Van Zandt, Upshur, Smith, Rusk, Gregg, Henderson, Harrison Montgomery, Orange, Liberty, Jefferson, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Harris, Harris, San Jacinto, Denton, Dallas, Collin, Collin, Johnson, Ellis, Wise, Kaufman, Tarrant, Rockwall, Willacy, Hidalgo, Cameron

Here’s a plan with a big network. Humana is one of the largest Medicare providers nationwide, in fact. And the large network offers advantages that, for some, will outweigh the somewhat higher costs of the plan. Do keep in mind that costs may be different depending on your county.

With that said, you can expect $0 copays for primary care and preventive services. Plus $0 copays for many hearing, dental, and vision benefits. Rounding out the plan are low-cost copays for mental health, specialist visits, podiatry, and diagnostic services.

#8. Allwell Medicare Simple (No Rx)

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 4 Stars

Counties: Calhoun, Cameron, Aransas, Armstrong, Atascosa, Bailey, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Briscoe, Brooks, Burnet, Caldwell, Castro, Cochran, Coke, Collin, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Crosby, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Dickens, Dimmit, Donley, Duval, El Paso, Erath, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hays, Hidalgo, Hill, Hockley, Hunt, Irion, Jack, Jack, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kendall, Kenedy, Kent, Kimble, Kleberg, Lamb, La Salle, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Lubbock, Lynn, McCulloch, McMullen, Martin, Mason, Maverick, Medina, Milam, Mills, Mitchell, Navarro, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Real, Refugio, Rockwall, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Starr, Sterling, Swisher, Tarrant, Terry, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Zapata, Zavala Show fewer counties

The final plan on our list is also the final plan without prescription coverage. On the plus side, it has one of the larges networks available. You’ll also get $0 copays for preventive and primary care visits. Plus, specialists are just $25.

Though prescriptions aren’t covered, you will find low-cost dental, vision and hearing benefits. That includes comprehensive dental plans. Plus, $25 copays for mental health visits.

Ready to look at more plans like these? Make use of Insurify’s plan-comparison tool! With the ability to make side-by-side comparisons and access detailed plan information, you’ll find the right plan for you in no time.