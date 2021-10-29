Medicare Advantage in Ohio: 8 Best & Worst Plans

Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Ohio

Ohio has more than 1,000 Medicare Advantage plans. It’s not hard to find one to fit your healthcare needs. If you want to find the best plan for you, be sure to start with your needs first.

That means asking yourself about your healthcare preferences, noting any special care you require, and making a list of all the medications you take on a regular basis. Only when you’re clear on your needs should you start comparing plans in your area.

That being said, we compiled and analyzed a list of the best plans available in Ohio. ranked them based on several factors. Those factors including the entire cost of the plan, the variety of services offered, and the CMS rating– based on user-reported quality of care. For more information on our ranking procedure, see our methodology page.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Ohio 1. Anthem MediBlue Prime Select (HMO) - Score: 81.30 2. Anthem MediBlue Preferred Plus (HMO) - Score: 77.59 3. Anthem MediBlue Preferred (HMO) - Score: 77.59 4. Anthem MediBlue Essential (HMO) - Score: 77.59 5. SummaCare Medicare Amber (HMO) - Score: 75.05 6. Anthem MediBlue Plus (HMO) - Score: 73.89 7. Anthem MediBlue Extra (HMO) - Score: 73.89 8. SummaCare Medicare Topaz (HMO) - Score: 73.43

Now that we’ve got the rundown, let’s take a closer look at each plan.

#1. Anthem MediBlue Prime Select

Insurify Composite Score: 81.30

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $3,650

Counties Served: Cuyahoga, Lorain, Geauga, Lake, Summit, Portage, Medina

Though this plan has a limited service area compared to other Anthem plans, it packs a lot of benefits into the plan. The first thing you should notice is the $0 monthly premium, drug deductible, and health deductible. Plus a very low out-of-pocket limit.

But this plan also offers low-cost prescription copays, and low-cost visits to see primary care, preventive care, and specialist doctors. Finally, you should also note that this plan offers generous coverage for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision.

#2. Anthem MediBlue Preferred Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 77.59

Monthly Premium: $19

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $3,650

Counties Served: Medina, Hamilton, Greene, Geauga, Franklin, Butler, Fulton, Lorain, Lake, Licking, Lucas, Mahoning, Madison, Montgomery, Miami, Allen, Ashland, Brown, Morrow, Columbiana, Carroll, Clermont, Delaware, Portage, Fairfield, Cuyahoga, Pickaway, Ottawa, Tuscarawas, Union, Wood, Seneca, Preble, Trumbull, Summit, Stark, Warren

This far-reaching plan offers you a ton of perks. You’ll find low-cost prescriptions, doctor’s visits, and emergency care. Plus you get hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision coverage. But you’ll also get low-cost comprehensive dental coverage (rare indeed).

Add to that low-cost foot care and a covered wellness program and you can see why this plan was awarded second place.

#3. Anthem MediBlue Preferred

Insurify Composite Score: 77.59

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $4,200

Counties Served: Madison, Shelby, Wayne, Logan, Highland, Warren, Vinton, Van Wert, Union, Tuscarawas, Trumbull, Stark, Summit, Washington, Hardin, Greene, Geauga, Erie, Athens, Hamilton, Guernsey, Hancock, Harrison, Williams, Henry, Lawrence, Jefferson, Jackson, Huron, Ashland, Allen, Adams, Hocking, Ashtabula, Wood, Licking, Holmes, Wyandot, Defiance, Darke, Clark, Auglaize, Champaign, Carroll, Belmont, Butler, Brown, Clinton, Clermont, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Crawford, Coshocton, Delaware, Lorain, Lucas, Monroe, Miami, Mercer, Lake, Gallia, Marion, Mahoning, Meigs, Medina, Montgomery, Morgan, Morrow, Fulton, Muskingum, Paulding, Ottawa, Seneca, Scioto, Noble, Preble, Pike, Pickaway, Perry, Franklin, Fayette, Portage, Ross, Richland, Putnam, Sandusky, Fairfield

Here’s a low cost plan with a large network. The benefits of a large network should not be taken lightly. You get access to more doctors, hospitals, and clinics. This means you have options with nearly every health condition that might come your way.

And all that for a $0 monthly premium, no drug deductible, and a fairly low out-of-pocket limit. Plus you’ll get low-cost drug copays, doctor’s office visits, emergency care, and diagnostic services. Add to that the hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision coverage, and you can see why this plan made the list.

#4. Anthem MediBlue Essential

Insurify Composite Score: 77.59

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $60

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $4,900

Counties Served: Ross, Sandusky, Richland, Pickaway, Preble, Portage, Seneca, Tuscarawas, Scioto, Trumbull, Shelby, Summit, Stark, Warren, Van Wert, Union, Wood, Washington, Williams, Wayne, Hancock, Greene, Morrow, Hamilton, Muskingum, Ottawa, Geauga, Brown, Fulton, Belmont, Adams, Auglaize, Allen, Ashtabula, Ashland, Columbiana, Carroll, Franklin, Butler, Clinton, Champaign, Clermont, Clark, Fayette, Darke, Cuyahoga, Crawford, Fairfield, Defiance, Erie, Delaware, Huron, Marion, Highland, Mahoning, Lawrence, Lake, Jefferson, Licking, Madison, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Medina, Miami, Montgomery

With a huge network for coverage, this plan gives you a lot of flexibility. You should also note the low drug deductible (plus no health deductible) and the low out-of-pocket limits. Further exploration will show you low-cost (though certainly not the lowest you can find) drug prescriptions for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs.

And when you go to the doctor, you’ll be happy to find low or no-cost copays for basic care. That includes preventive care, primary care, hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. On the downside, you won’t get comprehensive dental coverage, and copays for mental health and specialist visits are higher than most on this list.

#5. SummaCare Medicare Amber

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: N/A

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $3,450

Counties Served: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Wood

Though this plan doesn’t offer prescription drug coverage, there’s still a lot to love. First, that low out-of-pocket threshold will help you keep your budget reigned in. Plus, there is no health plan deductible.

Add to that low and no-cost preventive and primary care visits, plus routine hearing, dental and vision. Not to mention, low copays for specialist, emergency, and diagnostic care.

#6. Anthem MediBlue Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 73.89

Monthly Premium: $55

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $4,100

Counties Served: Wood, Tuscarawas, Union, Trumbull, Carroll, Butler, Brown, Belmont, Muskingum, Montgomery, Greene, Delaware, Columbiana, Miami, Hamilton, Mahoning, Lucas, Stark, Preble, Portage, Shelby, Summit

Though this plan comes with a higher monthly premium, it pays off in low costs for actual use. Not to mention a low out-of-pocket limit. You’ll pay just $2 for Tier 1 prescriptions and just $10 for Tier 2. Plus you’ll pay nothing for “Select Care Drugs.”

You’ll also enjoy $0 copays for preventive care and primary care office visits. Plus $0 copays for preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision. Copays for other common care, like an urgent care visit or seeing a specialist, are still low.

#7. Anthem MediBlue Extra

Insurify Composite Score: 73.89

Monthly Premium: $25.30

Annual Drug Deductible: $445

Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $7,550

Counties Served: Hancock, Hamilton, Guernsey, Henry, Huron, Licking, Hardin, Lawrence, Jackson, Harrison, Highland, Holmes, Hocking, Lake, Jefferson, Greene, Clinton, Geauga, Clermont, Gallia, Lucas, Lorain, Paulding, Logan, Allen, Wyandot, Warren, Perry, Adams, Washington, Wayne, Williams, Wood, Butler, Ashtabula, Belmont, Ashland, Brown, Auglaize, Athens, Carroll, Vinton, Pickaway, Morgan, Morrow, Ottawa, Crawford, Madison, Fulton, Cuyahoga, Mahoning, Miami, Mercer, Meigs, Medina, Marion, Montgomery, Monroe, Columbiana, Clark, Champaign, Muskingum, Coshocton, Noble, Ross, Franklin, Richland, Putnam, Pike, Preble, Portage, Sandusky, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Summit, Stark, Shelby, Seneca, Scioto, Fayette, Van Wert, Defiance, Delaware, Darke, Fairfield, Erie

This is the final Anthem plan on our list. You’ve probably noticed the higher monthly premium, drug deductible, and out-of-pocket limit. But don’t despair. Costs there pay off by offering lower prescription copays and $0 copays for comprehensive dental.

And the standard bells and whistles of Anthem plans are still available here. You’ll get $0 preventive and primary care. Plus low-cost Hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. Plus, wellness programs are still supported.

#8. SummaCare Medicare Topaz

Insurify Composite Score: 73.43

- - Monthly Premium: $0 Annual Drug Deductible: $150 Out-of-pocket Maximum Limits: $3,900 Counties Served: Geauga, Cuyahoga, Columbiana, Carroll, Wayne, Lorain, Lake, Medina, Trumbull, Mahoning, Summit, Stark



Though this plan comes with a drug deductible, there’s no deductible for the health plan. And that’s in addition to the super-low out-of-pocket maximum limit.

You’ll also find low copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions. Plus no copay for preventive or primary care office visits. This plan also offers basic hearing, dental, and vision coverage.