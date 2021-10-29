Medicare Advantage in California: 8 Best & Worst Plans

Best Medicare Advantage Plans in California

There are plenty of Medicare Advantage providers in California, but which one is right for you? We compiled the best plans in the state and ranked them based on several factors. Those factors including the entire cost of the plan, the variety of services offered, and the CMS rating– based on user-reported quality of care. For more information on our ranking procedure, see our methodology page.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In California 1. Scripps Signature offered by SCAN Health Plan (HMO) - Score: 76.25 2. Scripps Plus offered by SCAN Health Plan (HMO) - Score: 76.25 3. WellCare Plus (HMO) - Score: 73.17 4. Scripps Classic offered by SCAN Health Plan (HMO) - Score: 73.13 5. SCAN Prime (HMO) - Score: 72.16 6. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage San Diego (HMO) - Score: 71.86 7. WellCare Best (HMO) - Score: 71.5 8. Sharp Direct Advantage Platinum Card (HMO) -Score: 70

Let’s take a closer look at the top eight, and then we will cover the best plans beyond Kaiser Permanente.

1. Scripps Signature offered by SCAN Health Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 76.25

Monthly Premium: $74

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $2,500

Counties: San Diego

Though the monthly premium is higher than average, the out-of-pocket maxim is much lower than average. You’ll also find one of the lowest co-pays around for in-patient stays — with just $150 per day for the first five days and no co-pay for days six through 90!

Preventive care visits are free. Primary care visits cost $10, and specialists cost $25 per visit. You’ll also find low diagnostic copays, with most set at $0 per service. The only exception is radiology, which is set at $50 per visit.

You’ll find benefits for hearing, dental, and vision — so long as the visit is for routine services. Even your hearing aids are provided with some support. And you can choose to add supplemental benefits at your discretion.

2. Scripps Plus offered by SCAN Health Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 76.25

Monthly Premium: $31.50

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $445

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $7,550

Counties: San Diego

Here we have a pared-down version of the Scripps Signature. Even so, you’ll find some advantages here including $0 copays to see your primary care doctor, specialist, and for any preventive service.

You’ll also be covered up to 80 percent of costs for diagnostic and hearing services. Routine care for dental, vision, and mental health care is covered with $0 copays.

3. WellCare Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 73.17

Monthly Premium: $4.60

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $445

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $2,500

Counties: Ventura, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Joaquin; and Los Angeles where monthly premiums are $6.70 per month.

This is a low-cost healthcare plan all around. Copays to see your primary doctor, a specialist, or to receive preventive services are all free. You’ll also pay no copay to go to an urgent care unit instead of an emergency room.

Vision, hearing, and dental services are also covered with a $0 copay, so long as those services are routine.

4. Scripps Classic offered by SCAN Health Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 73.13

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,400

Counties: San Diego

With this health plan, you’ll find $10 primary care copays and $35 specialist co-pays. But preventive care is still free. The main drawback of this plan — and possibly why it’s so inexpensive— is the lack of dental care. You’ll need to add a stand-alone dental plan for that.

Vision, hearing, and mental health are still covered at generous rartes. You’ll also find a $0 copay for diabetes supplies — excluding durable medical equipment and prosthetics.

5. SCAN Prime

Insurify Composite Score: 72.16

Monthly Premium: $23

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $699

Counties: Orange, Riverside, San Bernadino, Los Angeles.

Before we get into the details, do be aware that your monthly premium may be slightly higher depending on your county. With that said, you’ll find a generous plan with SCAN Prime. That includes $0 for preventive, primary care, and specialist visits. You’ll also pay $0 in copays to go to urgent care instead of the emergency room.

Vision, hearing, mental health, and preventive dental have low or no-cost copays for most services. Hearing aids come with an affordable $200-$400 copay. However, comprehensive dental is less generous.

Even so, with a low out-of-pocket maximum limit, this plan makes care quite affordable.

6. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage San Diego

Insurify Composite Score: 71.86

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,000

Counties: San Diego

This plan keeps operating costs low— free preventive care visits, $5 co-pays for doctor visits, and just $15 to see a specialist. Additionally, the $225 copay for hospital stays only lasts through the first week. For days eight through 90, the copay is free.

The main drawbacks of this plan include no dental coverage and very limited hearing coverage (only exams are covered). But you will find assistance with vision care and generous support for mental health.

-

7. WellCare Best

Insurify Composite Score: 71.5

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $1,000

Counties: Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, San Joaquin, Los Angeles, Orange

First, we must note that your costs will vary a bit depending on your county. The highest out-of-pocket maximum is set at $2,500 for the year. But even the highest limit is still very affordable compared to many plans in California — especially considering the $0 premium.

That low-cost premium gets you quite a lot including generous copay rates for prescriptions. You’ll also stay inpatient in the hospital for $0 per day for the first 90 days of care. Plus $0 copays for primary, specialist, and preventive visits.

You also get $0 copays for routine dental, vision, and hearing. Plus $0 for hearing aids and comprehensive dental. Mental health services are higher than most on this list with a $40 copay per outpatient visit.

8. Sharp Direct Advantage Platinum Card (HMO)

Insurify Composite Score: 70

Monthly Premium: $58

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $2,900

Counties: San Diego

Rounding out our list is another low-cost and highly-rated plan. To be sure, this plan may not offer quite as many free services as others. But customers give the plan high marks for customer service.

You’ll find $5 copays for primary visits and $20 copays for specialists. Preventive care visits are free. Low-cost copays are also available for routine dental, hearing, and vision services. Comprehensive dental is covered, just at higher rates.

Of course, this list only scratches the surface of all the plans available in California. For a quick, easy, and totally free way to compare California Medicare Advantage plans, check out Insurify’s comparison tool! It’ll help you find the right plan for your medical and financial needs.