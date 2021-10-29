Louisiana Medicare Part D Plans: The Best Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Part D Plans in Louisiana?

The top eight Part D coverage plans in the state are ranked below. Several plan details were considered in determining top plans, including out-of- pocket costs ( co-payments and coinsurance ), yearly deductibles, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings.

For more specific plan details, you can check the plan providers’ websites. Each provider should also have a formulary that you can review to see which prescriptions are covered. The plan’s formulary will also list which drug tier each prescription is in. Lower-tier prescriptions usually have lower costs.

#1 WellCare Classic S4802-012 ( PDP )

Premium: $26.60

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

This WellCare plan has relatively low drug costs, especially for lower-tier prescriptions. Tier 1 drugs co-pays are $0–$6, Tier 2 are $2–$15, and Tier 3 are $29–$99. For Tier 4 drugs, enrollees pay 34–40 percent coinsurance, and for Tier 5, they pay 25 percent coinsurance.

#2 WellCare Value Script S4802-133 ( PDP )

Premium: $18.50

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

While this plan has higher drug costs than the previous WellCare plan, it has a lower monthly premium to make up for it. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$15, Tier 2 are $4–$27, and Tier 3 are $43–$141. Tier 4 prescriptions require 47–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.

#3 WellCare Wellness Rx S4802-190 ( PDP )

Premium: $17.20

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

As the final WellCare plan on the list, this one has the highest drug costs and lowest monthly premium of any of the WellCare options. Tier 1 drugs are $0–$24, Tier 2 are $5–$45, and Tier 3 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 46–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.

#4 AARP MedicareRx Preferred S5820-020 ( PDP )

Premium: $93.10

Deductible: $0

Star rating: 3.5/5

Although this plan has the highest monthly premium of any option on the list, it’s also the only plan with a $0 deductible. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $5–$45, Tier 2 are $10–$60, and Tier 3 are $45–$141. For Tier 4 drugs, enrollees pay 40–45 percent coinsurance, and for Tier 5, they pay 33 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 drugs require $0–$60 co-pays instead of the standard 25 percent coinsurance.

#5 AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus S5921-366 ( PDP )

Premium: $29.10

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 3.5/5

This plan’s prescription costs are reasonable, especially for lower-tier drugs. Tier 1 prescription co-pays are $1–$18, Tier 2 are $5–$30, and tier 3 are $30–$105. Tier 4 drugs require 40 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.

#6 AARP MedicareRx Walgreens S5921-402 ( PDP )

Premium: $39.20

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 3.5/5

Compared to the previous AARP plan, this one has higher prescription costs and a higher monthly premium. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$45, Tier 2 are $6–$60, and Tier 2 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 40–45 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 drugs require $6–$60 co-pays.

#7 Cigna Secure-Essential Rx S5617-300 ( PDP )

Premium: $24

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 3.5/5

While this plan has one of the lower monthly premiums on the list, its prescription costs are quite high. Tier 1 prescriptions cost $0–$57, and Tier 2 cost $2–$60. Enrollees will pay 18–20 percent coinsurance for Tier 3 drugs, 43 percent coinsurance for Tier 4, and 25 percent coinsurance for Tier 5.

#8 Cigna Secure-Extra Rx S5617-266 ( PDP )

Premium: $49.70

Deductible: $100

Star rating: 3.5/5

If you’re looking for a plan with a lower deductible, this is one to consider. With this plan, Tier 1 drug co-pays are $4–$45, Tier 2 are $10–$60, and Tier 2 are $42–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 31 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, Tier 1 drug co-pays are $4–$45, and Tier 2 are $10–$60.

Want to see where other plan options rank, such as Humana Premier, SilverScript Choice, or Express Scripts Medicare? Keep comparing your options with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.