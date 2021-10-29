Louisiana Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
With hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries residing in Louisiana, there are plenty who have enrolled in one of the dozens of Medicare Advantage plans.
While Original Medicare offers solid foundational coverage through Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B, it leaves out coverage for a number of other healthcare services that you might need. Instead of trying to juggle multiple health insurance plans, you can enroll in more expansive, all-in-one options offered by Medicare Advantage (also known as Medicare Part C ).
These plans, offered by private insurance companies, can provide a bevy of additional Medicare benefits, including dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drug coverage. While the overall coverage can vary, you could stand to get more comprehensive coverage than with Original Medicare.
Which brings up the big question: Which Medicare Advantage plan is right for you? If you’re looking for a great tool to help you find a great plan, the Insurify comparison tool will do just that! Packed with detailed plan information, this tool has an easy-to-use format that will give you everything you need to choose a health plan with confidence and conviction.
Top Louisiana Medicare Advantage Insurance Plans
The top Medicare Advantage plans for Louisiana were determined using information from the Medicare star rating system. Factors like monthly premiums, co-payments, deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums—as well as insurer benefits such as coverage for dental, vision, hearing, and many others—also played a significant role. As a disclaimer, this is not an endorsement of specific insurers or plans.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Louisiana
Now, let’s take a closer look at each of the top Medicare Advantage plans in Louisiana.
#1 Humana Gold Plus ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0–$34
Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700–$7,550
Service Area Counties: Check individual Humana Gold Plus plans
There are quite a number of Humana Gold Plus plans to choose from, all of which have star ratings of 4.5 out of 5. While the majority of them have monthly premiums of $0 and out-of-pocket maximums of $6,700, some can have premiums as high as $34 and out-of-pocket maximums that range from $3,700 to $7,550. Aside from those variations, there are also slight variations in the extra benefits and service areas available. All in all, these are solid plans. Just be sure to check the ones specific to your county to make sure they’re right for you.
#2 Humana LCMC Advantage H1951-051 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700
Service Area Counties: St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans
This plan has a nonexistent premium and deductible, as well as a relatively moderate out-of-pocket maximum. With extra benefits like mental health, vision, hearing, and dental available (albeit with some limitations), this plan earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.
#3 Humana-Ochsner Network H1951-038 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700
Service Area Counties: Jefferson, St. Charles, Orleans, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Iberville, Livingston
Covering virtually the same service area as the previous plan, this Humana-Ochsner HMO also has virtually the same general costs in premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums. While some of the prescription drug co-pays can get a bit pricey, the plan does offer decent coverage for extra benefits like vision, hearing, dental, and mental health. This plan gets a star rating of 4.5 out of 5.
#4 Peoples Health Choices 65 H1961-014 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,700
Service Area Counties: Check individual Peoples Health Choices 65 plans
Much like #1 on our list, Peoples Health Choices 65 plans have multiple variants with a handful of variables, such as service area. These plans’ out-of-pocket maximums might be slightly higher than others, but most of them do come with nonexistent premiums and plan deductibles. With added wellness, vision, dental, rehabilitation, and hearing benefits, among others, these plans get 4.5 stars out of 5.
#5 Peoples Health Choices Gold H1961-017 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700
Service Area Counties: St. Martin, Vermilion, Ouachita, Cameron, Iberia, Evangeline, Calcasieu, Caddo, Bossier, Acadia, St. Landry, Lafayette
With a considerable service area, this plan (like many others on this list) has a premium and deductible of $0. It also offers wellness, vision, dental, and hearing benefits, as well as competitive co-pays / coinsurance for prescription drugs. With all of these rates and benefits, this plan earns 4.5 stars out of 5.
#6 Peoples Health Choices Value H1961-018 ( HMO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $300
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700
Service Area Counties: St. Martin, St. Landry, Acadia, Ouachita, Calcasieu, Caddo, Bossier, Lafayette, Cameron, Iberia, Evangeline, Vermilion
The first individual plan on this list with a deductible, Peoples Health Choices Value offers relatively standard co-pays and coinsurance rates but with pared-down vision, hearing, and dental benefits. However, this plan does have very competitive coinsurance rates for diabetes supplies. Given the pros and cons, this plan gets 4.5 stars out of 5.
#7 Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan H5521-178 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $0
Plan Deductible: $195
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
Service Area Counties: St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Orleans, Washington, Lafourche, Livingston, Bienville, Assumption, St. Tammany, West Baton Rouge, Bossier, Caddo, Iberville, Terrebonne, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ascension, De Soto, Webster, Tangipahoa, St. James, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Mary, St. Bernard, Red River
With a sweeping service area and a relatively low deductible, this plan seems like it would have more than 4 stars out of 5. However, this plan does have a higher out-pocket maximum and higher co-pays for prescription drugs. On the other hand, this plan has some of the most competitive rates for benefits like vision, hearing, dental, and mental health compared to many other plans on this list.
#8 Aetna Medicare Value Plus Plan H5521-326 ( PPO )
Monthly Premium: $21
Plan Deductible: $195
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
Service Area Counties: Jefferson, Ascension, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, Iberville, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Terrebonne, Orleans, Livingston, Washington, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Mary, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. Bernard
Our last plan on this list also has a wide service area but is the only plan on this list with an actual monthly premium, of $21 (costing $252 per year). It also has a generally low deductible and high out-of-pocket maximum. With prescription drug co-pays comparable to other plans on this list, this plan’s benefits operate much more through varied coinsurance rates than co-pays. With all that considered, this plan gets 4 stars out of 5.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Louisiana?
Just as everyone’s medical needs are different, so are the costs of plans in Louisiana. You can definitely expect some costs to come in from typical sources, such as monthly premiums, deductibles, co-pays, and coinsurance, but you should definitely consider the following:
The plan service area can directly affect whether or not you can even enroll in a plan.
As plans can offer various options, your selection of those options can directly impact the overall cost.
The size of a plan’s network can also affect overall cost. For example, a plan may have Medicare coverage for healthcare providers that generally charge more in their network than other networks.
While it might not give you absolutely all the information you need, be sure to go over a plan’s complete description of benefits so that you don’t miss out on any crucial information.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in Louisiana?
There are dozens of individual plans to choose from in Louisiana, but looking at them in terms of plan types can help you narrow your search down:
Health Maintenance Organization ( HMO ): HMO plans provide coverage for in-network doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Any visits outside your provider network will generally not receive coverage, though some emergency or urgent care visits might. For specialist services, you will need a doctor’s referral.
Preferred Provider Organization ( PPO ): More flexible than an HMO, a PPO plan allows you to visit doctors or other healthcare providers that are out of your network, though these kinds of visits will likely cost you more. For in-network providers, you can expect to pay less in coinsurance and co-payments.
Private Fee-for-Service ( PFFS ): Though PFFS plans generally have few limits on which medical service providers you can visit, these plans also reserve the right to decide how much they will cover for doctor visits, hospital visits, and other medical services.
Special Needs Plan ( SNP ): SNP insurance policies restrict eligibility to individuals who live in an institution (such as a nursing home ) or suffer from a chronic health condition (such as HIV/AIDS, end-stage renal disease, or diabetes).
Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan (MA-PD): MA-PD plans roll health and prescription drug coverage into one plan. This type of plan serves as an alternative to the Medicare Part D plans you would have to enroll in if you had Original Medicare and needed prescription drug coverage. It is crucial that you check a plan’s formulary before enrolling so that you can ensure the plan covers any medications you need.
Need some extra help in finding the right Medicare Advantage plan? Check out Insurify’s plan-comparison tool! It’s free and easy-to-use, and it will give you all the tools you need to select the best plan for your situation.
FAQ: Louisiana Medicare Advantage
There are two general ways to complete Medicare enrollment. The first of these is during your Initial Enrollment Period. Starting three months before your 65th birth month and ending three months after, you can enroll in your first Medicare plan, whether it’s Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage. (However, you will have to enroll in Original Medicare first in order to obtain your Medicare number.) To get started, check out the Social Security Administration website at www.ssa.gov.
The second way to enroll is during the Open Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7 every year. During this time, you can switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage or switch between different Medicare Advantage plans.
You can enroll in both Medicare Advantage and Medicaid, though you will have to meet the eligibility requirements for both programs in order to qualify. To find more information on these requirements, visit www.medicare.gov, or call 1 (800) 633-4227. TTY users can call 1 (877) 486-2048. It should also be noted that Medicare Supplement Insurance (also known as Medigap or Medicare Supplement plans) cannot coexist with Medicare Advantage enrollment.
Medicare Advantage may seem like the much more sophisticated and expansive cousin to Original Medicare, but there are a few drawbacks to consider.
One of these drawbacks is the plan’s service area. A plan may look perfect for you, except for the fact that you can’t enroll in it because you live in a county that isn’t covered. Also, given the variation in costs, you can generally expect to pay more annually.
If you’re looking for a more stripped-down, foundational Medicare experience that comes with lower costs, it may be more attractive to go with Original Medicare.
Conclusion: Comparing is the best thing you can do!
All of this information can be incredibly useful to someone looking for Medicare coverage, but some of the most useful information in choosing a plan comes from you. Take a look at your specific medical needs, such as pre-existing conditions or needed medication. Also, take stock of any financial limitations affecting your budget. With both of these things in mind, you’ll be ready to start comparing plans to find the one that’s best for you.
Ready to take control of your Medicare Advantage search? Then check out Insurify’s plan-comparison tool! With the ability to do side-by-side plan comparisons, you’ll find the right plan for you in no time!
