Louisiana Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Top Louisiana Medicare Advantage Insurance Plans

The top Medicare Advantage plans for Louisiana were determined using information from the Medicare star rating system. Factors like monthly premiums, co-payments, deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums—as well as insurer benefits such as coverage for dental, vision, hearing, and many others—also played a significant role. As a disclaimer, this is not an endorsement of specific insurers or plans.

Now, let’s take a closer look at each of the top Medicare Advantage plans in Louisiana.

#1 Humana Gold Plus ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0–$34

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700–$7,550

Service Area Counties: Check individual Humana Gold Plus plans

There are quite a number of Humana Gold Plus plans to choose from, all of which have star ratings of 4.5 out of 5. While the majority of them have monthly premiums of $0 and out-of-pocket maximums of $6,700, some can have premiums as high as $34 and out-of-pocket maximums that range from $3,700 to $7,550. Aside from those variations, there are also slight variations in the extra benefits and service areas available. All in all, these are solid plans. Just be sure to check the ones specific to your county to make sure they’re right for you.

#2 Humana LCMC Advantage H1951-051 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700

Service Area Counties: St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans

This plan has a nonexistent premium and deductible, as well as a relatively moderate out-of-pocket maximum. With extra benefits like mental health, vision, hearing, and dental available (albeit with some limitations), this plan earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.

#3 Humana-Ochsner Network H1951-038 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,700

Service Area Counties: Jefferson, St. Charles, Orleans, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Iberville, Livingston

Covering virtually the same service area as the previous plan, this Humana-Ochsner HMO also has virtually the same general costs in premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums. While some of the prescription drug co-pays can get a bit pricey, the plan does offer decent coverage for extra benefits like vision, hearing, dental, and mental health. This plan gets a star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

#4 Peoples Health Choices 65 H1961-014 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,700

Service Area Counties: Check individual Peoples Health Choices 65 plans

Much like #1 on our list, Peoples Health Choices 65 plans have multiple variants with a handful of variables, such as service area. These plans’ out-of-pocket maximums might be slightly higher than others, but most of them do come with nonexistent premiums and plan deductibles. With added wellness, vision, dental, rehabilitation, and hearing benefits, among others, these plans get 4.5 stars out of 5.

#5 Peoples Health Choices Gold H1961-017 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Service Area Counties: St. Martin, Vermilion, Ouachita, Cameron, Iberia, Evangeline, Calcasieu, Caddo, Bossier, Acadia, St. Landry, Lafayette

With a considerable service area, this plan (like many others on this list) has a premium and deductible of $0. It also offers wellness, vision, dental, and hearing benefits, as well as competitive co-pays / coinsurance for prescription drugs. With all of these rates and benefits, this plan earns 4.5 stars out of 5.

#6 Peoples Health Choices Value H1961-018 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $300

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Service Area Counties: St. Martin, St. Landry, Acadia, Ouachita, Calcasieu, Caddo, Bossier, Lafayette, Cameron, Iberia, Evangeline, Vermilion

The first individual plan on this list with a deductible, Peoples Health Choices Value offers relatively standard co-pays and coinsurance rates but with pared-down vision, hearing, and dental benefits. However, this plan does have very competitive coinsurance rates for diabetes supplies. Given the pros and cons, this plan gets 4.5 stars out of 5.

#7 Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan H5521-178 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Orleans, Washington, Lafourche, Livingston, Bienville, Assumption, St. Tammany, West Baton Rouge, Bossier, Caddo, Iberville, Terrebonne, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ascension, De Soto, Webster, Tangipahoa, St. James, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Mary, St. Bernard, Red River

With a sweeping service area and a relatively low deductible, this plan seems like it would have more than 4 stars out of 5. However, this plan does have a higher out-pocket maximum and higher co-pays for prescription drugs. On the other hand, this plan has some of the most competitive rates for benefits like vision, hearing, dental, and mental health compared to many other plans on this list.

#8 Aetna Medicare Value Plus Plan H5521-326 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $21

Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Service Area Counties: Jefferson, Ascension, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, Iberville, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Terrebonne, Orleans, Livingston, Washington, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Mary, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. Bernard

Our last plan on this list also has a wide service area but is the only plan on this list with an actual monthly premium, of $21 (costing $252 per year). It also has a generally low deductible and high out-of-pocket maximum. With prescription drug co-pays comparable to other plans on this list, this plan’s benefits operate much more through varied coinsurance rates than co-pays. With all that considered, this plan gets 4 stars out of 5.