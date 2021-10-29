Iowa Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Best-Rated Iowa Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare beneficiaries have a number of plan options in Iowa for MA plan coverage. Take a look at the top eight plans to help you find the right one for you. Keep in mind that plan availability is also determined by your county of residence.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Iowa 1. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Core D 2. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Elite D 3. Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Value D 4. AARP Medicare Advantage 5. HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Align Plan 1 6. HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Align Plan 2 7. HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Symmetry 8. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice

Top plans were determined based on a number of factors, including monthly premiums, other plan costs and co-pays, and the plans’ Medicare star rating.

#1 Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Core D (w/Rx) H5262-021 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,900

Beneficiaries of this five-star plan pay a $0 co-pay for prescription drug coverage and just $3–$9 for Tier 1 drug costs. In addition, preventive care also has a $0 co-pay, and primary care visits require only a $25 co-pay. Specialist doctor visits are a bit pricier, with $50 co-pays.

This plan becomes an even better deal with its $0 co-pays for comprehensive and preventive dental and vision benefits, along with a $25 co-pay for a hearing exam.

#2 Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Elite D (w/Rx) H5262-001 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $143

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,000

Another five-star plan, this one has a significantly higher monthly premium but smaller out-of-pocket max than the first Gundersen plan. Beneficiaries pay the same $0 prescription drug plan deductible and $3–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays as the Core D plan. Preventive care has a $0 cost, and doctor visit co-pays are a bit more affordable than with the Core D plan, at $5 for primary care visits and $30 for specialist visits.

Dental and vision benefits also have a $0 co-pay, and hearing exams only require a $15 co-pay.

#3 Gundersen Quartz Med Advantage Value D (w/Rx) H5262-003 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $40

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,450

Like the first two Gundersen plans on the list, this five-star option has a $0 drug plan deductible and a $3–$9 co-pay for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care also carries a $0 co-pay. Doctor visits are affordable, with $15 co-pays for primary care and $40 co-pays for specialist care.

Dental and vision benefits all have a $0 co-pay, while a hearing exam co-pay is only $15.

#4 AARP Medicare Advantage H2802-001 ( HMO -POS)

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $250

Out-of-pocket maximum: $4,900

The first 4.5-star plan on the list, this option from AARP has a $250 co-pay for prescription drug costs and a higher cost for Tier 1 drugs, at $0–$12 co-pays. Preventive care is included with a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits are covered with low co-pays. For primary care, expect to pay a $5 co-pay, and for specialist visits, it’s $45, assuming the providers are in-network.

All preventive dental care has a $0 co-pay, but for comprehensive dental, co-pays and coinsurance can reach up to 50 percent of the total cost. Although vision benefits are limited, the ones provided have a $0 co-pay, and a hearing exam also carries a $0 co-pay.

#5 HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Align H3416-001 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,900

Another 4.5-star plan, this one is more affordable regarding monthly costs. There’s no prescription drug plan deductible, and Tier 1 drug costs are between $2 and $6. Preventive care has a $0 co-pay if the provider is in-network, and in-network primary care also has a $0 co-pay. Specialist visits are also not very pricy, with just a $35 in-network co-pay.

In-network vision and preventive and comprehensive dental benefits mostly require $0 co-pays. A hearing exam is pricier, with a $35 co-pay.

#6 HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Align H3416-002 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,900

If the costs for this plan look familiar, that’s because they are. The costs are the same as for the fifth plan on the list, but the benefits are available to different counties. Your county of residence will determine which of the two plans is available to you.

#7 HealthPartners UnityPoint Health Symmetry H3416-002 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $39

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,600

Like many of the previous plans, this 4.5-star plan doesn’t have a drug plan deductible, and the co-pay for Tier 1 drugs ranges from $2 to $6. Preventive care and primary care are affordable, with $0 in-network co-pays for both. Specialist visits aren’t expensive either, with just a $20 in-network co-pay.

Most of the covered vision and preventive and comprehensive dental benefits have $0 in-network co-pays, and a hearing exam has a $20 co-pay.

#8 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H8768-017 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum:$3,900

The only four-star plan on the list, this option has affordable drug costs, with a $0 co-pay for prescription drug plan coverage and $0–$9 for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive and primary care visits require a $0 co-pay, while specialist visit co-pays are just $40. Like other more expensive plans on the list, the vision and preventive and comprehensive dental benefits have $0 in-network co-pays, and so does the in-network hearing exam.

