Indiana Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Indiana?

There are dozens of options for Medicare beneficiaries, but there’s not a one-size-fits-all plan. The best plan is the one that meets your needs. Do you have a health condition that requires medication? Search for plans with good prescription drug coverage. Are you generally healthy? Look for a plan that has excellent preventive care and extra benefits like a free wellness program.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Indiana 1. AARP Medicare Advantage Profile (HMO-POS) - Score: 76.76 2. IU Health Plans Medicare Select Plus (HMO) - Score: 73.83 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 (HMO-POS) - Score: 73.63 4. Humana Gold Plus (HMO) - Score: 71.34 (Tie) 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice (PPO) - Score: 71.34 (Tie) 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 (PPO) - Score: 70.30 7. Humana Value Plus H5216-193 (PPO) - Score: 69.72 8. Simplete 1 (HMO) - Score: 69.26

Here are some of the plans that are highly rated:

1. AARP Medicare Advantage Profile

Insurify Composite Score: 76.76

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $210

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

This plan comes at no additional cost and provides a prescription drug plan and $5 doctor visits. Seeing a specialist costs $40. Ambulance and ground transportation services are covered in this plan. There’s a small deductible of $210 with a $4,500 out-of-pocket max.

2. IU Health Plans Medicare Select Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 73.83

Monthly Premium: $46

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,950

This plan includes standard coverage for Medicare Advantage plans plus prescription drugs. Monthly premiums are just $46 with a $200 deductible and a $4,950 out-of-pocket max. Supplemental dental coverage is available.

3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1

Insurify Composite Score: 73.63

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $190

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

This plan has no monthly premium, a $190 deductible, and a $4,900 out-of-pocket max. The tiered formulary keeps medication affordable. Co-pays for primary care doctor visits are just $10, while specialists are $45. The plan also includes skilled nursing care facility coverage, in addition to standard services like hearing, dental, vision, and mental health.

4. Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900

A $0 monthly premium and drug deductible may have you seeing stars, but that low out-of-pocket threshold is noteworthy as well. You should also note the $2 to $24 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers.

There are also low or no copays for preventive and primary care office visits, urgent care, most diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. One main drawback is that this plan doesn’t offer comprehensive dental.

4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $18

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $50

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

This plan is a must-see, with an affordable monthly premium of just $18 and a $50 deductible. Visits to your primary care doctor are free, and being seen by a specialist is $40. Prescription drugs are covered, and many medical services come with a $0 co-pay or zero-percent coinsurance.

6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1

Insurify Composite Score: 69.72

Monthly Premium: $18

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900

Offering all the basics that Medicare Advantage plans come with, this plan gives you access to low-cost prescription drugs. The monthly premium is $18. There’s no deductible to meet, and your annual out-of-pocket max is $3,900.

7. Humana Value Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26

Monthly Premium: $29.60

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $260

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

With a low monthly premium, drug deductible, and out-of-pocket threshold, this plan is attractive indeed. But there’s substance here, too. You’ll get $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs whether you use a preferred retailer or not. You’ll also get $0 copays for preventive care in or out of network, plus low or no copays for most hearing, dental, and vision needs,

The drawback to this plan is that many care options are billed as coinsurance. That means you pay a percentage of costs no matter what they are. While the out-of-pocket limit keeps health costs in check, it’s not the lowest around. So be sure to keep the higher coinsurance rates in mind.

8. Simplete 1

Insurify Composite Score:

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,000

There’s a lot of low costs for the plan rounding out our Best Of list. That includes $2 to $6 copays for Tier 1 drugs whether you go with a preferred retailer or not. You’ll also find $0 copays for preventive and primary care visits, while specialists are just $25.

Add to that low-cost diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision exams and you can see why this one made the list. The only drawback is that eyeglasses and contact lenses are not covered.

Not sure which of these healthcare providers is for you?