Illinois Medicare Part D Plans: The Best Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in Illinois?

Medicare beneficiaries in Illinois have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to Medicare Part D. Of the top eight PDP plans in Illinois, there are three four-star plans, all with monthly premiums of $25 or less. The remaining six plans have three and a half stars, with two deductible -free plans.

The Best Medicare Part D Plans In Illinois 1. WellCare Classic 2. WellCare Value Script 3. WellCare Wellness Rx 4. AARP MedicareRx Preferred 5. AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus 6. AARP MedicareRx Walgreens 7. Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic 8. Blue Cross MedicareRx Plus

As you compare these plans, it’s helpful to know which tier your medications fall within to make an equal comparison. Remember that not all plans offer the same drugs. They are, however, required to cover medicines for every type of condition.

#1: WellCare Classic S4802-087 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $25

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $3

Tier 3: $30

Tier 4: 35 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

With an affordable monthly premium of $25 and some of the lowest prices on prescription drugs, it’s no surprise that this WellCare plan has a four- star rating. Tier 1 prescription drugs are $0, and Tier 2 is $3, the second-lowest among these eight plans. Once you max out your initial coverage, you pay 25 percent coinsurance for gap coverage.

#2: WellCare Value Script S4802-151 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $16.70

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $8

Tier 3: $43

Tier 4: 48 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

At about half the price of its sister plan, WellCare Value Script offers similar pricing on prescription drugs. Tier 1 medications are $0, while Tier 2 is $8. As always, check the formulary to see which tiers your prescription drugs are in. If you take any that are in Tier 4, compare this plan with others, as it has 48 percent coinsurance, which is higher than the others.

#3: WellCare Wellness Rx S4802-186 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $14.70

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $6

Tier 3: $41

Tier 4: 46 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

At less than half the price of the top plan, also from WellCare, this offers similar co-pay and coinsurance rates. This might be the plan for you if your medications are in Tier 1 and Tier 2. It’s also a good one to go with if you don’t need a PDP yet but want to enroll in one to avoid the late-registration penalty.

#4: AARP MedicareRx Preferred S5820-016 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $81.50

Deductible: $0

Tier 1: $5

Tier 2: $10

Tier 3: $45

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 33 percent coinsurance

With no deductible, this plan from AARP and UnitedHealthcare is excellent for those who want immediate access to low co-pays. But the monthly fee is steep, the second-highest of these top-rated healthcare plans.

#5: AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus S5921-362 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $23.60

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $1

Tier 2: $8

Tier 3: $37

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

For the low price, the AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus plan offers good value. The monthly premium is a modest $23.60, and co-pays are as low as $1 for Tier 1 drugs.

#6: AARP MedicareRx Walgreens S5921-398 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $32.60

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $6

Tier 3: $40

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

Earning three and a half stars, this offers solid value. Tier 1 drugs are $0, and the monthly premium of $32.60 is relatively low compared to the high-priced plans, which are twice as expensive or more!

#7: Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic S5715-012 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $61.40

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $1

Tier 2: $4

Tier 3: 16 percent coinsurance

Tier 4: 45 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

When it comes to the monthly premium cost, co-pays, and coinsurance, this plan doesn’t look so great. However, this plan might be right for you if your medication isn’t on the formulary of other plans or if this one has a lower “full price.” This “full price” is a lower one negotiated between the manufacturer and your insurance company, not the full retail price.

#8:Blue Cross MedicareRx Plus S5715-002 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $147.80

Deductible: $0

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $2

Tier 3: $30

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 33 percent coinsurance

This Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois plan is the most expensive, at $147.80 per month, but it maintains a three-and-a-half- star rating. No deductible and free Tier 1 drugs make it an attractive choice. This plan’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 prescription drug co-pays are lower than any other plans’ included on this list.

