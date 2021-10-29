Georgia Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Georgia?

There are plenty of Medicare Advantage providers in Georgia, but which one is right for you? We compiled the best plans in the state and ranked them based on several factors. Those factors including the entire cost of the plan, the variety of services offered, and the CMS rating– based on user-reported quality of care. For more information on our ranking procedure, see our methodology page.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Georgia 1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Basic (HMO) - Score: 66.90 2. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced (HMO) - Score: 63.19 3. HumanaChoice H5216-241 (PPO) - Score: 62.31 4. Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) - Score: 61.48 5. Humana Gold Plus H4141-015 (HMO) - Score: 60.23 6. Aetna Medicare Value Plus Plan (PPO) - Score: 60.23 7. Humana Honor (PPO) - Score: 58.15 8. Humana Care Extra (PPO) - Score: 58.15

Below is a brief overview of some top-rated HMO and PPO plans in Georgia, including their star ratings.

#1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Basic

Insurify Composite Score: 66.90

- - Monthly Premium: $0 Health Plan Deductible: $0 Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0 Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,400



For $0 a month and $0 deductibles, this plan offers you quite a lot. Not to mention that Kaiser often gets some of the best reviews from its customers.

This plan offers low copays for prescriptions from preferred retailers. You’ll also get low-cost office visits for preventive and primary care — just $0. Specialists are $40 a visit. Diagnostic services also clock in below the industry average.

Plus you get low-cost hearing exams, preventive dental exams, and routine vision exams.

#2. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced

Insurify Composite Score: 63.19

Monthly Premium: $71

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,500

The higher cost in monthly premiums pays off with a lower threshold for your out-of-pocket maximum limit. Copays for prescriptions run from $0 to $18 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also get low-cost care for emergency room and urgent care visits, with urgent care just $25.

Office visits are also low, with $25 copays for specialists and $0 fo preventive and primary care. Plus, low-cost hearing exams, preventive dental exams, and routine vision exams.

#3. HumanaChoice H5216-241

Insurify Composite Score: 62.31

Monthly Premium: $39

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,700

Like all PPOs, this plan offers you the flexibility of access to out-of-network care. This can be very advantageous for people with special healthcare needs or preferences. Just remember that out-of-network care is typically more expensive.

You’ll low or no copays for preventive care, primary care, specialist, and urgent care visits. You’ll also get generous coverage for hearing, dental, and vision in most areas..

Please note that in some counties, this plan lacka dental and vision care. That means you’ll need to buy stand-alone coverage for those needs.

#4. Cigna Preferred Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 61.48

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,700

This plan offers low-cost prescription copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred providers. You also get $0 visits for preventive and primary care. Specialists are $40.

Though this plan doesn’t have the lowest copays we’ve seen for some care, it does offer a huge advantage we don’t see often. That’s $0 copays for preventive and comprehensive dental.Plus $0 for routine vision and hearing care.

#5. Humana Gold Plus H4141-015

Insurify Composite Score: 60.23

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,800

With this Humana plan, you’ll pay $0 to $36 in copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also get extended stays at the hospital at a very low cost. Just cover the first 7 days at a $298 copay per day, and the remaining days are $0.

Primary care and preventive care visits come with a $0 copay. It’s just $30 to see a specialist. Hearing, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision are also covered.

#6. Aetna Medicare Value Plus Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 60.23

Monthly Premium: $20

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $7,550

Though on the surface this plan may seem expensive — with a monthly premium and drug deductible— it’s not. What you pay for upfront, you get back when you use the plan.

For example, you’ll get $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions when you use a preferred retailer. And you get $0 copays for preventive care doctor’s visits, preventive dental, and routine vision.

Plus low-cost diagnostic services, mental health copays, and a robust wellness program.

#7. Humana Honor

Insurify Composite Score: 58.15

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: n/a

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,700

First, we should acknowledge that this plan does not cover prescriptions. To get coverage, you’ll need to purchase a stand-alone Part D plan. However, this plan does offer a ton of flexibility. That’s because it covers out-of-network care. Though it’s at a higher rate, typically 35 percent coinsurance, this makes your network as large as the entire health system.

But in-network benefits are great. You’ll get $0 preventive care visits, and pay just $20 to see your primary care physician. You also get low-cost diagnostic services. And you have basic hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision covered at low or no cost.

#8. Humana Care Extra

Insurify Composite Score: 58.15

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $7,550

With $0 premiums and $0 deductibles, this plan keeps costs relatively low across the board. Plus, Humana has one of the largest healthcare networks in the state.

You’ll find low-cost prescription copays especially when you use preferred providers. You also get low-cost doctor’s visits, hearing exams, preventive dental, and routine vision. And you have the option to go out-of-network if you want to, just remember you’ll pay a higher cost.