What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Florida?

The best Medicare Advantage plan in Florida ultimately depends on the enrollee—i.e., you. Your specific healthcare needs, preferences, and budget play an important role in finding the right Medicare plan. For example, a generous prescription drug formulary can be an advantage for many, but if your medications aren’t on that formulary, the plan won’t be advantageous to you.

That being said, we analyzed Medicare Advantage plans across the state and graded them based on a few factors, including:

Customer satisfaction

Comprehensiveness

Premium costs

Deductible costs

Out-of-pocket limits

Copay costs

Accessibility

Visit our ranking methodology page to learn more about how we rank the best Medicare Advantage plans in Florida.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Florida 1. CareOne PLUS - Score: 81.71 2. Leon Medicare - Score: 78.01 3. HealthSun HealthAdvantage Plan - Score: 78.01 4. CareOne PLATINUM - Score: 78.01 5. CareOne - Score: 78.01 6. CareFree PLUS - Score: 78.01 7. CareFree - Score: 78.00 8. Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare - Score: 77.98

1. CareOne Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 81.71

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $1,500

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Miami-Dade, Sumter, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Polk, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco

This CareOne Plus plan offers a lot of value to its enrollees. You’ll find low-cost prescription co-pays, plus $0 copays to see a primary care doctor, specialist, or for preventative checkups. There’s also no copays for diagnostic procedures and lab services.

You also receive generous hearing, vision, and dental benefits for all routine care. And mental health service copays are all set at $0 per visit. Inpatient care at the hospital or in skilled nursing facilities also come with some of the lowest copays around. It’s no wonder this plan tops our list.

We should note that, depending on where you live, this plan may have slightly higher costs.

2. Leon Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $1,000

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Miami-Dade

Not-to-be-missed is this plan’s low out-of-pocket threshold. It’s the lowest on the list, and as of this writing, in the state. At least for 5-star plans. And the low costs don’t stop there. You’ll also get some of the best copay rates for prescriptions, hearing, vision, and even comprehensive dental.

You also get $0 copays for primary care, preventive, and specialist visits. Plus $0 for mental health services visits to skilled nursing facilities. and for durable medical equipment. With wellness programs and several other low-cost services, it’s no wonder this plan takes second place.

3. HealthSun HealthAdvantage Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,450

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach,

This highly-rated plan comes with many generous benefits, including prescription, hearing, dental, and vision coverage. All at a low cost. You’ll also get a $0 copay for mental health care, the first 20 days at a skilled nursing facility, and podiatry care.

What’s very useful is the coverage for doctor visits. Your primary care, specialist, and preventative visits have no copay. Lab services are covered too.

Just remember that prices do shift depending on your county.

4. CareOne Platinum

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,750

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Indian River, Brevard, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Lake, Osceola, Marion, Seminole, Orange, Sumter, Duval, Clay

This five-star plan offers a lot of low-cost benefits. However, you will find additional copays here that you wont in other CareOne plans. A major benefit of this plan is the access to out-of-network benefits. And seniors with certain health care needs or who just want added freedom, will prefer the flexibility this plan offers.

Just keep in mind that, for many services, going out-of-netowkr will cost your more. That being said, great in-network benefits abound. That includes low-cost doctor visits, prescriptions, and diagnostic procedures. You’ll also get great in-network coverage for hearing, dental, and vision care.

Keep in mind too that, depending on your county, costs may vary a little here and there.

5. CareOne

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $2,500

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Broward, Brevard, Indian River, Duval, Clay, Palm Beach

Here’s another CareOne plan with generous coverage. Low-cost prescriptions, low-cost doctors visits, and low-cost visits to urgent care top the list of benefits. You’ll also get valuable coverage for dental,. hearing, vision, and mental health care.

That’s not all. $0 copays for physical rehabilitation, ground ambulance, podiatry, and diabetic are also a major plus. And you’ll get access to wellness benefits like a nursing hotline and fitness coverage.

Again, we should note that costs do vary depending on your county.

6. CareFree Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,400

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Miami-Dade

This Miami plan offers great benefits to its enrollees. You’ll get low-cost prescriptions,. and $0 visits for primary care, specialist, and preventive doctor visits.

But the CareFree Plus plan is missing a few bells and whistles that the CareOne plans offer. Mainly comprehensive routine care for hearing, dental, and vision needs. But for people who don’t plan on using those benefits for another several year, this plan can offer low-costs with little hassle.

7. CareFree

Insurify Composite Score: 78.00

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $100

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,400

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Polk. Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Volusia, Duval, Clay, Orange, Seminole, Sumter, Lake, Marion, Osceola, Broward, Palm Beach

Here’s a well-reviewed plan that’s available to many. Again, you won’t find as many low-cost copays. And you won’t find as many bells and whistles. But this low-frills plan might be right for the person looking for just the basics.

The good news is that, in addition to low-cost prescription coverage, you will find routine dental, hearing, and vision services. You’ll also get generous coverage for hearing aids. And you’ll have access to wellness programs including fitness benefits.

8. Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 77.98

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Health Deductible: $0

Annual Prescription Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Spending Limit: $3,900

CMS Rating: 5 Stars

Counties: Lake, Polk, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee

While this plan doesn’t offer the cheapest copays on the market, it’s still low cost and comes with a large network. You’ll get generous coverage for Teir 1 and Tier 2 medications. You’ll also get free preventative and primary care visits. Plus, specialists are only $15 a visit.

Plus most hearing, dental, and visions services have a $0 copay as well. That includes dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, extractions, and restorative dental services. That’s a rare find. You’ll also get inexpensive mental health services and access to wellness programs.

Do keep in mind that costs may be higher depending on your county.