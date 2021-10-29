Medicare & Ambulances: How To Get It Covered & Save Money

The key thing to know? There’s a difference between emergency and non-emergency transport. We’ll help you understand what’s covered and how to avoid denied claims.

Does Medicare Cover Ambulances? Medicare covers ambulance services to the nearest facility that provides Medicare-covered services. But there are some common pitfalls that result in claims being denied (more below).

Ambulance services are covered whether you use Original Medicare (Medicare Part A and Part B) or Medicare Advantage. In certain situations, Medicare pays for approved non-emergency ambulance transport in certain situations as well. But, even when your ambulance ride is covered, you still need to pay your cost-sharing portion. And remember, this is for approved ambulance services only.

If your ambulance service isn’t for an approved scenario, you could be stuck with the full cost. Want to avoid an unexpected and hefty bill? Get clear on the details with your ambulance provider before any non-emergency transport.

Ready for a Medicare plan that works for you? Use the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to find Medicare plans near you. Start with your ZIP code, and you’ll be comparing plans in less than two minutes. Try it today!