Will Medicare Cover Walk-in Tubs? Our Best Tips for Savings

Other Ways to Cover the Expenses of Getting a Walk-in Tub

Even if you can’t get help from Medicare, you may be able to offset costs in a few ways. First, your tub installation is likely tax-deductible, especially if you can prove that it was installed for medical necessity. In this case, you can make the deduction through the medical expense deduction.

If you live with an adult child or other caretaker, the person who owns your home may be able to deduct the expense on their taxes. This is done through the Dependent Care Tax credit. Depending on your state, additional deductions or credits may be possible. Be sure to speak with your tax advisor about your options.

In addition to a tax credit, you can also consider payment plans to help you spread the cost of installation over many months. You can speak with your supplier about financing options. Just be sure to choose a monthly payment that fits your budget.

USDA Rural Repair and Rehabilitation Grants

A home modification grant might be available to you. If you:



Have a low-income, and

Are at least 62 years of age, and

Live in a rural area

You may be eligible for financial assistance to help cover the costs of installation. These grants are provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and available across the country. For this grant, a rural area is defined as having a population of fewer than 10,000 people. However, some states may have stricter requirements.

The maximum grant is $7,500 and can only be used once. In addition to grants, the USDA also makes low-interest loans available to homeowners who don’t qualify for grants.

In Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas, specific grants are available specifically for making bathing more accessible. The maximum award is $5,000. Some states also offer waivers or reimbursements for “environmental accessibility adaptations,” which are home modifications to improve accessibility for people with mobility issues.

In addition to federal and state grants, there may be community-based services to help you cover expenses. Even your loved ones might be able to offer some financial support for your tub.