How To Get Medicare To Cover Dental Implants—Our Best Tips

How to Get Coverage For Dental Implants

Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) and Medigap do not offer coverage options for dental benefits. That means you really have two options for dental procedures like implants:

Get a Medicare Advantage plan that covers dental

Get a stand-alone dental plan.

With either option, you’ll likely need to pay a monthly premium. Bear in mind that, even with insurance, dental implants are going to cost you. You’ll cover coinsurance, copayments, and deductibles. According to DentalAuthority.org, a single dental implant costs $4,500 on average. If your coinsurance is 20 percent, that means $900 is coming out of your pocket.

But that’s not all. Your dental plan could have a maximum annual benefit. This means that there is a cutoff on how much your dental insurance will cover in one year. For example, if your maximum annual benefit is $1,200, your insurance company will pay no more than $1,200. In the above scenario, you’d have to pay $3,300 out of pocket.

When shopping for dental coverage, look for generous and affordable coinsurance plans. Be sure to find a maximum annual benefit appropriate to your dental expenses. You can speak with your dentist about estimating the cost of the implants you need. You can also speak with one of our qualified insurance agents to help you find the plan that saves you the most.

