Connecticut Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Top-Rated Advantage Plans in Connecticut?

Medicare uses a star rating system to measure how well Medicare Advantage (and Part D) plans perform, with five stars being the best. Each plan is scored in several categories: staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, plan responsiveness, member complaints, and customer service. Plans also receive an overall star rating which reflects overall performance. The star ratings can help you compare different plans. You can learn more by looking at a plan’s rating in each category.

Remember that the best Medicare plan is the one that will get you the care you needed for the least amount of money. There is no objectively “best” plan.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Connecticut 1. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan 2. Aetna Medicare Explorer Premier Plan 3. Aetna Medicare Prime PCP Elite Plan 4. Aetna Medicare Value Plan 5. Anthem MediBlue Extra 6. Anthem MediBlue Plus 7. Anthem MediBlue Select 8. ConnectiCare Choice Part B Saver

Below are the top-rated HMO and PPO Advantage plans in the state, including their monthly premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximum limits. The Affordable Care Act (also called Obamacare) requires that all plans include preventive health care services for a $0 copay, at least at in-network providers.

Disclaimer: The plan the benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. For complete information, contact the plan.

Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5521-157 (PPO)

- **Premium: $0.00 / month

**

**Health Plan Annual Deductible: $0

**

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $6,700 (not including prescription drugs)

Available in New Haven, Fairfield, Middlesex, Tolland, Hartford, Litchfield, Windham, New London, this four-star plan includes prescription drug coverage with no deductible and $0 copays for 30-day supplies of tier 1 and 2 drugs at preferred retailers. Beneficiaries also enjoy $0 copays for in-network eye exams, glasses, and contacts. Preventive and comprehensive dental are included at 50% coinsurance. Hearing exams are $45 at in-network providers.

Aetna Medicare Explorer Premier Plan H5521-013 (PPO)

Premium: $99/month

Annual Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $250

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $7,550

This four-star plan is available in Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New London, Tolland, Windham, and New Haven counties. In-network primary care visits are $10, and in-network specialists are $45. What makes this plan a little more expensive is that preventive and comprehensive dental services are provided with $0 copay regardless of provider. The plan offers $0 copays for tier one drugs at preferred retailers. Routine eye exams, glasses, and contacts, are included with no copay. In-network hearing exams require a $45 copay.

Aetna Medicare Prime PCP Elite Plan H5793-012 (HMO)

- **Premium: $0/month

**

**Annual Deductible: $0

**

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $6,700 (does not include prescription drugs)

**

** Residents of Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties have access to this four-star plan. Remember that with HMOs you often have to pick a primary care provider, but your copays for those visits will be $0. Specialist visits will likely require a referral and a $40 copay. Hearing exams are $40, and preventive and comprehensive dental visits are offered at 50% coinsurance. Routine eye exams, glasses and contacts are included with no copay.

Aetna Medicare Value Plan H5793-001 (HMO)

Premium: $99/month

Annual Deductible: $0

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $7,550 (does not include prescription drugs)

Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Hartford, Windham, Litchfield, and Tolland county insurers offer this four-star plan. As with Aetna’s Explorer plan (#2 above), this plan costs a bit more because preventive and comprehensive dental services are covered with zero cost sharing. The plan requires no deductible for the prescription drugs, and cost sharing for tier one prescription drugs is $2 for 30 day and $5 for 90 day. Medical visits are slightly more expensive than with some other plans, at $15 for primary care and $50 for specialists. Hearing exams are $50, and routine eye exams, glasses, and contacts are included at no cost to you.

Anthem MediBlue Extra H5854-011 (HMO)

Premium: $35.20/month

Annual Prescription Drug Deductible: $445

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $6,700 (does not include prescription drugs)

This HMO plan has four stars and is available in Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties. While this plan has a deductible for prescription drugs, note that all tier one medications and tier six select care drugs are covered with $0 copay. Primary care visits are only $5, and specialists and hearing exams are $40. Outpatient mental health visits, at $25, are cheaper with this plan than some others. Routine vision exams, glasses and contacts are covered with no cost to you. Preventive dental exams, cleaning, and x-rays are covered with $0 copays, but fluoride treatments and comprehensive dental services are not covered with the standard package. Enrollees can choose to buy optional plan supplements to increase comprehensive dental coverage.

Anthem MediBlue Plus H5854-007 (HMO)

Premium: $26/month

Annual Prescription Drug Deductible: $445

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $6,700 (does not include prescription drugs)

This four-star plan is only available in Hartford county. Its high prescription drug deductible comes with the benefit of all tier six select care drugs available at a $0 copay. Primary care visits are $20 and specialists (including hearing tests) $50. Apart from routine eye exams, no vision care is included with the standard plan, nor are dental services. Optional supplemental benefits for eyewear, preventive, and comprehensive dental are available for an extra monthly cost.

Anthem MediBlue Select H5854-010 (HMO)

Premium: $0/month

Annual Prescription Drug Deductible: $275

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $6,950 (does not include prescription drugs)

Residents of F airfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, Windham, and New Haven counties have access to this four-star plan. Though it comes with a prescription drug plan deductible, tier six select care drugs always have a $0 copay, as do tier one drugs at preferred retailers. Primary care visits are low cost at $5, and specialist visits are $40. Hearing exams are $45. Oral exams and cleanings for preventive dental care are included in the basic package, with additional dental coverage available through optional supplemental benefits (an additional monthly fee). Routine eye exams, glasses, and contacts are included with no copay.

ConnectiCare Choice Part B Saver H3528-017 (HMO)

Premium: $0/month

Annual Prescription Drug Deductible: $445

Annual Out of Pocket Max: $7,550 (does not include prescription drugs)

Another four-star plan, this is available to residents of Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, Tolland, Windham, New London, and Litchfield counties. Note that tier six select care drugs are not covered by this plan. Primary care visits are $25, specialist visits are $50, and hearing exams are $40. Routine eye exams are only $10, while glasses and contacts are covered at a $0 copay. No preventive or comprehensive dental coverage is included in the basic plan, but optional supplemental benefits can be purchased for an extra monthly fee.