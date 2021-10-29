Arkansas Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
If you’re looking for more Medicare benefits than Original Medicare provides, you may consider enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan. Learn about the types of plans available, the best plan options in Arkansas, and the costs you can expect for healthcare services.
Finding the right healthcare benefits to meet your medical needs can be a challenge. Luckily, if you have Original Medicare ( Medicare Part A and Part B), you can get additional coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan.
Also known as Medicare Part C or MA plans, these health plan options can extend your Medicare coverage with additional benefits, such as a Medicare Part D drug plan, vision, dental, and hearing benefits, as well as inpatient and outpatient hospital services.
Top Medicare Advantage Plan Options in Arkansas
Below are the top eight MA plans offered in Arkansas. Top plans were determined by a number of factors, including premiums and drug plan deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Arkansas
1. Aetna Medicare Premier
2. Cigna Preferred Medicare
3. HumanaChoice
4. Humana Gold Plus
5. Humana Value Plus
6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice
7. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
8. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
Keep in mind that plan eligibility is also determined by your county of residence. For specialist help with questions about plan options, you can contact the Arkansas Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP) to speak with certified counselors.
#1 Aetna Medicare Premier H2663-029 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Interestingly, none of the top plans on the list achieved a five-star rating from Medicare, but this plan has a 4.5-star rating. This plan offers favorable costs, though, with a $0 prescription drug plan deductible and low $0–$9 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care also has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits have relatively low costs, with a $0 co-pay for primary care and $45 for specialist visits.
Vision and preventive and comprehensive dental benefits mostly have $0 co-pays, and the cost of a hearing exam is $45.
#2 Cigna Preferred Medicare H4513-038 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Also a 4.5-star plan, this plan has a $0 prescription drug plan deductible, but the Tier 1 drug co-pays are higher than the Aetna plan at $3–$30. Preventive care requires a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits are also affordable with $0 primary care co-pays and just $15 for specialist visits.
All covered vision and dental benefits have a $0 co-pay, and the hearing exam co-pay is just $0–$15.
#3 HumanaChoice H5216-083 ( PPO )
Monthly premium: $76
Annual deductible: $195
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
This four-star plan is a pricier option than the first two on the list. There’s a prescription drug plan deductible of $195, and the Tier 1 drug co-pays are $8–$30. If you choose an in-network provider, you’ll have co-pays of $0 for preventive care, $10 for primary care visits, and $50 for specialist visits.
Less dental and vision benefits are covered for this plan than the previous two, with co-pays ranging between $0 and 70 percent coinsurance with in-network providers. An in-network hearing exam also brings a $50 cost.
#4 Humana Gold Plus H5619-069 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $15
Annual deductible: $195
Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700
Another four-star plan, this option has a $195 prescription drug plan deductible and $6–$30 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care co-pays are $0, and primary care co-pays are also low, at $5. Specialist visits are a bit higher, at $50.
Unlike previous plans, this one doesn’t cover any comprehensive dental benefits. All covered preventive dental and vision benefits have $0 co-pays, though, and a hearing exam is $50.
#5 Humana Value Plus H5216-165 ( PPO )
Monthly premium: $26.80
Annual deductible: $300
Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550
The last four-star plan on the list, this one requires a $300 prescription drug plan deductible and has $3–$30 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. In-network preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and primary and specialist doctor visits require 20 percent coinsurance.
All covered in-network vision and dental benefits have $0 co-pays, and a hearing exam requires 20 percent coinsurance.
#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H6528-031 ( PPO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $250
Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,900
This plan only has a 3.5-star rating, but it has a lower prescription drug plan deductible than the Humana Value Plus plan, at $250. Tier 1 drugs are also affordable with a $0 co-pay. For in-network preventive and primary care, the co-pay is $0, and for specialist visits, it’s only $35.
All covered dental and vision benefits, as well as a hearing exam, have a $0 in-network co-pay.
#7 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H3464-001 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $0
Annual deductible: $250
Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,900
This 3.5-star plan also has a $250 prescription drug plan deductible, and Tier 1 drugs have a co-pay of $0–$9. Preventive care and primary care visits have $0 co-pays, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. Covered dental and vision benefits, along with a hearing exam, all have $0 co-pays.
#8 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H3464-002 ( HMO )
Monthly premium: $46
Annual deductible: $0
Out-of-pocket maximum: $4,500
Unlike the other AARP plans on this list, this 3.5-star plan has a $0 prescription drug plan deductible and $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Both preventive care and primary care have $0 co-pays, and specialist visits are only $25. All covered vision and dental benefits, along with a hearing exam, have $0 co-pays.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Arkansas?
Understanding the typical costs of Arkansas Medicare Advantage plans can help you compare plan costs and find the best option for your budget.
The average cost of Medicare Advantage plan premiums in Arkansas is $22.35, and the average cost of drug plan deductibles is $207.36.
Note that private insurers provide MA plans and determine plan costs. Check with each insurance company that offers plans you’re interested in for specific details on costs and a formulary detailing prescription drug coverage.
Types of Medicare Advantage Plans
To understand which plan option might benefit you best, it’s important to know how MA plan types differ. The four most popular plan types are health maintenance organization ( HMO ) plans, preferred provider organization ( PPO ) plans, private fee-for-service (PPFS) plans, and special needs plans ( SNPs ).
HMO Plans typically:
Require you to see an in-network healthcare provider
Include drug plan coverage
Require a primary care doctor
Require a referral to see a specialist
PPO plans usually:
Pay more for in-network care
Include drug plan coverage
Don’t require a primary care doctor
Don’t require specialist referrals
PFFS plans generally:
Will let you see either any provider or any physician in the provider network who agrees to always treat the plan’s members
May or may not provide drug plan coverage
Don’t require a primary care doctor
Don’t require specialist referrals
SNPs:
Only offer membership to beneficiaries with certain diseases or characteristics
Generally require you to see in-network providers
Must offer drug coverage
Usually require a primary care doctor or care coordinator
Usually require specialist referrals
FAQ: Arkansas Medicare Advantage
To be eligible, you have to live in a county where the plan you want is offered. You also must have Original Medicare coverage first, except for in the following case: beginning January 2021, if you have end-stage renal disease (ESRD), you can enroll directly in an MA plan without first having Original Medicare.
Each year, you can join, switch, or drop any Medicare coverage between October 12 and December 7. The Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Advantage is from January 1 to March 31, where you can switch your MA plan or switch to Original medicare.
Medigap plans and MA plans won’t provide benefits to Medicare beneficiaries at the same time. If you’d like an MA plan, consider first dropping the Medigap plan so that the MA plan can then pay your Medicare co-payments, deductibles, and premiums.
You may be eligible for dual enrollment in Medicaid and Medicare (including a Medicare Advantage plan). Visit Medicare.gov for contact details to discuss your specific case with a representative over the phone (with support for TTY users).
Conclusion: Compare Plans to Find the Right Fit for You
There are a number of MA plan options available, so it’s important to pick the right option for your health needs and budget. Even with numerous options, comparing plans from private insurance companies doesn’t have to be difficult.
