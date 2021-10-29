Arizona Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Arizona?

To best meet the needs of Arizona senior citizens, insurance companies like Humana offer a variety of plans. It’s essential to know what you most need in your plan before you start comparing them. Knowing what you want will help you quickly eliminate the ones that won’t fit your needs.

Consider these questions to help you decide what you want to look for in Medicare Advantage plan options:

Do you want the flexibility of a PPO?

Are you eligible for a special needs plan?

Is prescription drug coverage essential?

Once you’ve taken the time to know yourself, you can turn to understand the products available to you.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Arizona 1. Humana Gold Plus - Score: 75.05 (Tie) 1. Cigna Preferred Medicare - Score: 75.05 (Tie) 1. Cigna Alliance Medicare - Score: 75.05 (Tie) 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 - Score: 72.96 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 - Score: 71.34 6. HumanaChoice - Score: 69.26 (Tie) 6. Humana Honor - Score: 69.26 (Tie) 8. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 2 - Score: 68.22

Here are the eight highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona.

1. Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $2,800

Counties: Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, Maricopa, Mohave, La Paz

One of the main reasons this plan tops the list is it’s low cost. You’ll pay no premium or deductible. Plus you’ll find $0 copays for primary and preventive care office visits, lab services, preventive dental, and routine vision.

That’s in addition to low-cost deductibles for most other covered medical care. And you’ll have access to one of the largest healthcare networks in the state.

Finally, take a look at that ultra-low out-of-pocket spending limit. That’s the lowest on the list and one of the lowest in the country!

1. Cigna Preferred Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,450

Counties: Pinal, Maricopa **

Tied for first place, this plan has a ton of $0 charges attached to it. That includes $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers, office visits for preventive and primary care, many diagnostic services, and outpatient mental healthcare (that’s rare!)

This plan also covers basic hearing, routine vision, and preventive dental at affordable rates. Plus a covered wellness program.

So, while this plan does have a higher out-of-pocket limit, the cost of care can easily offset the difference.

1. Cigna Alliance Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,200

Counties: Pinal, Maricopa **

Like the above Cigna plan, this plan offers many $0 copays. That includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers, primary and preventive office visits, urgent care, some diagnostic services, hearing coverage, and mental healthcare.

You’ll also get affordable coverage for preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine visions. And while the out-of-pocket threshold may not be the lowest on the list, it’s still quite low for the national and state average.

4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2

Insurify Composite Score: 72.96

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $295

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,200

Counties: Maricopa, Pinal **

This AARP health plan is fulfilled by UnitedHealthcare. That means you’ll be working within the UnitedHealthcare network and you’ll work with the UnitedHealthcare customer service team when you have questions or need help/

So why does this plan pull ahead of the AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1? Lower costs. You have a $0 premium, plus you’ll pay $0 to $24 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions when you use a preferred provider.

You’ll also get $0 copays for both primary care and preventive care office visits. Plus $0 copays for preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine eye care. Hearing coverage comes with very affordable copays as well.

5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34

Monthly Premium: $34

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $295

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,900

Counties: Maricopa, Pinal

This plan offers the same network as above. And though it’s slightly more expensive, there’s still a lot to love. All Tier 1 drugs come with $0 copays, whether you use a preferred provider or not.

And you’ll get low-to-no-copay coverage for office visits, most diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, routine vision, and mental health care.

However, this plan does not cover comprehensive dental.

6. HumanaChoice

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $13

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,500

Counties: Pima, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Yuma, Graham, Coconino, Apache, Greenlee, Pima, Maricopa, Cochise, Pinal, Santa Cruz

This is a low-cost, bare-bones Medicare Advantage plan suitable to people who want to pay as they go. You get affordable copays for all standard care. Plus low-cost hearing, routine vision, and preventive dental care.

This plan also allows you to seek covered care out-of-netowrk at slightly higher rates. This is great for people with limited healthcare options in their area. It also works for people with rare conditions where finding a provider with specialized knowledge is more difficult.

6. Humana Honor

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: Not Applicable

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,400

Counties: Cochise, Coconino, Graham, La Paz, Pima, Maricopa, Mohave, Greenlee, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, Yuma

This is the only plan on the list that does not offer prescription drug coverage as part of it’s package. Be sure to keep that in mind when considering your budget. You’ll need to purchase a stand-alone prescription drug plan with a seperate premium and deductible.

That being said, this plan offers the same big network as all Humana plans. As an added bonus, this plan allows you to get covered medical care outside of your network. Of course that will be an additional charge.

This plan includes average copays for most care, plus hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision coverage.

8. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 2

Insurify Composite Score: 68.22

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195

Out-of-Pocket Limit: $5,900

Counties: Maricopa, Pima

Rounding out our list is another AARP special. Remeber, these plans are fulfilled by UnitedHealthcare, so you’ll have access to the large UnitedHealthcare network.

You’ll also get $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. Plus $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, lab services, hearing exams, and eye exams. Plus, you get the option to get covered care outside of your network.

The main drawback is that this plan does not cover preventive dental, comprehensive dental, or hearing aids.

Found the plan you're looking for? Compare it to others to ensure you find the best one for your needs.