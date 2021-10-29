Arizona Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Why you can trust Insurify
With a comfortable climate, splendid scenery, and friendly folks, Arizona is a great place to spend your golden years. Whether you’ve spent your whole life working and traveling here or have moved to Arizona to get out of the cold winters in the north, there is no shortage of ways you can spend your days.
Besides having numerous places to explore, manmade and otherwise, Arizona has a large number of Medicare Advantage plans from which you can choose. Whether you are happy with your current primary care physician or want the flexibility of a plan that lets you see doctors from a wider network, there’s one that meets your needs.
What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Arizona?
To best meet the needs of Arizona senior citizens, insurance companies like Humana offer a variety of plans. It’s essential to know what you most need in your plan before you start comparing them. Knowing what you want will help you quickly eliminate the ones that won’t fit your needs.
Consider these questions to help you decide what you want to look for in Medicare Advantage plan options:
Do you want the flexibility of a PPO?
Are you eligible for a special needs plan?
Is prescription drug coverage essential?
Once you’ve taken the time to know yourself, you can turn to understand the products available to you.
Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Arizona
1. Humana Gold Plus - Score: 75.05 (Tie)
1. Cigna Preferred Medicare - Score: 75.05 (Tie)
1. Cigna Alliance Medicare - Score: 75.05 (Tie)
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 - Score: 72.96
5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 - Score: 71.34
6. HumanaChoice - Score: 69.26 (Tie)
6. Humana Honor - Score: 69.26 (Tie)
8. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 2 - Score: 68.22
Here are the eight highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona.
1. Humana Gold Plus
Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $2,800
Counties: Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, Maricopa, Mohave, La Paz
One of the main reasons this plan tops the list is it’s low cost. You’ll pay no premium or deductible. Plus you’ll find $0 copays for primary and preventive care office visits, lab services, preventive dental, and routine vision.
That’s in addition to low-cost deductibles for most other covered medical care. And you’ll have access to one of the largest healthcare networks in the state.
Finally, take a look at that ultra-low out-of-pocket spending limit. That’s the lowest on the list and one of the lowest in the country!
1. Cigna Preferred Medicare
Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,450
Counties: Pinal, Maricopa **
**
Tied for first place, this plan has a ton of $0 charges attached to it. That includes $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers, office visits for preventive and primary care, many diagnostic services, and outpatient mental healthcare (that’s rare!)
This plan also covers basic hearing, routine vision, and preventive dental at affordable rates. Plus a covered wellness program.
So, while this plan does have a higher out-of-pocket limit, the cost of care can easily offset the difference.
1. Cigna Alliance Medicare
Insurify Composite Score: 75.05 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,200
Counties: Pinal, Maricopa **
**
Like the above Cigna plan, this plan offers many $0 copays. That includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers, primary and preventive office visits, urgent care, some diagnostic services, hearing coverage, and mental healthcare.
You’ll also get affordable coverage for preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine visions. And while the out-of-pocket threshold may not be the lowest on the list, it’s still quite low for the national and state average.
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2
Insurify Composite Score: 72.96
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $295
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $6,200
Counties: Maricopa, Pinal **
**
This AARP health plan is fulfilled by UnitedHealthcare. That means you’ll be working within the UnitedHealthcare network and you’ll work with the UnitedHealthcare customer service team when you have questions or need help/
So why does this plan pull ahead of the AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1? Lower costs. You have a $0 premium, plus you’ll pay $0 to $24 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions when you use a preferred provider.
You’ll also get $0 copays for both primary care and preventive care office visits. Plus $0 copays for preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine eye care. Hearing coverage comes with very affordable copays as well.
5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
Insurify Composite Score: 71.34
Monthly Premium: $34
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $295
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $3,900
Counties: Maricopa, Pinal
This plan offers the same network as above. And though it’s slightly more expensive, there’s still a lot to love. All Tier 1 drugs come with $0 copays, whether you use a preferred provider or not.
And you’ll get low-to-no-copay coverage for office visits, most diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, routine vision, and mental health care.
However, this plan does not cover comprehensive dental.
6. HumanaChoice
Insurify Composite Score: 69.26 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $13
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,500
Counties: Pima, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Yuma, Graham, Coconino, Apache, Greenlee, Pima, Maricopa, Cochise, Pinal, Santa Cruz
This is a low-cost, bare-bones Medicare Advantage plan suitable to people who want to pay as they go. You get affordable copays for all standard care. Plus low-cost hearing, routine vision, and preventive dental care.
This plan also allows you to seek covered care out-of-netowrk at slightly higher rates. This is great for people with limited healthcare options in their area. It also works for people with rare conditions where finding a provider with specialized knowledge is more difficult.
6. Humana Honor
Insurify Composite Score: 69.26 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: Not Applicable
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $4,400
Counties: Cochise, Coconino, Graham, La Paz, Pima, Maricopa, Mohave, Greenlee, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, Yuma
This is the only plan on the list that does not offer prescription drug coverage as part of it’s package. Be sure to keep that in mind when considering your budget. You’ll need to purchase a stand-alone prescription drug plan with a seperate premium and deductible.
That being said, this plan offers the same big network as all Humana plans. As an added bonus, this plan allows you to get covered medical care outside of your network. Of course that will be an additional charge.
This plan includes average copays for most care, plus hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision coverage.
8. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 2
Insurify Composite Score: 68.22
Monthly Premium: $0
Health Plan Deductible: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $195
Out-of-Pocket Limit: $5,900
Counties: Maricopa, Pima
Rounding out our list is another AARP special. Remeber, these plans are fulfilled by UnitedHealthcare, so you’ll have access to the large UnitedHealthcare network.
You’ll also get $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. Plus $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, lab services, hearing exams, and eye exams. Plus, you get the option to get covered care outside of your network.
The main drawback is that this plan does not cover preventive dental, comprehensive dental, or hearing aids.
Who Is Eligible for Medicare Advantage?
Medicare Advantage is open to Medicare beneficiaries. Eligibility for Medicare is based on some simple criteria.
You can enroll in Medicare at age 65 if you:
Are an American citizen or legal resident and have paid into Medicare for 10 years
Qualify for Medicare through your spouse
You should be automatically enrolled in Medicare if you:
Receive benefits from Social Security disability.
Receive benefits from the Railway Retirement Board before your 65th birthday
You may qualify for Medicare before age 65 if you:
Have end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
Have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease).
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Arizona?
The cost of Medicare Advantage varies greatly across the state and from person to person. The factors that influence your costs include:
Network
Location
Medical needs
Plan pricing structure
That being said, you should expect to cover around $55 a month for premiums. In addition to your premiums, you should budget for $300 for your annual deductible, plus the cost of copayments.
What Is the Difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
During your Initial Enrollment Period in Medicare, you can sign up for:
Medicare Part A: Hospital insurance
Medicare Part B: Doctor and outpatient services insurance
Medicare Part D: Medicare prescription drug plans
You may also choose a Medigap plan, which is a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan.
Alternatively, choose a Medicare Advantage plan. This is Medicare Part C.
With Medicare Advantage, you still have Part A and pay your Part B premium. You also get additional benefits from private insurance companies. Some plans are premium-free. Others have modest monthly premiums.
You can sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan during Open Enrollment from October 15 to December 7.
What Types of Medicare Advantage Plans Are Available in Arizona?
Medicare Advantage plans fall into five main categories. Every provider offers a variety of plan types. You can find the acronym for the type of plan in the plan’s name. Here’s what each one means:
HMO: A health maintenance organization gives you a list of in-network primary care physicians and hospitals to choose from. You select a primary care physician (PCP) and must get a referral to see a specialist.
PPO: With a preferred provider organization, you have more flexibility. You can keep costs lower by staying in-network, but you don’t need a PCP or get referrals.
PFFS: Private fee-for-service plans have a list that outlines their payment guidelines. You can easily see what the insurance provider will pay and how much you pay. You can go to any care provider who will accept the terms of the PFFS plan.
SNP: Special needs plans are highly individualized for select groups of people. Coverage is specific to a chronic disease or situation. A dual-eligible SNP is one type that is open to people who get both Medicaid and Medicare.
MSA: Medical savings accounts are Medicare Advantage plans with high deductibles and a special savings account. Use the money in the savings account for medical bills. Money can roll over to subsequent years.
FAQ: Arizona Medicare Advantage
While some Medicare Advantage plans have no monthly premium, your enrollment in Medicare health insurance isn’t completely free. You still have to pay for Medicare Part B. If you don’t qualify for premium-free Part A, you will have that cost, too. When it comes to your actual health care costs, those will vary by person.
Some plans have deductibles that need to be met before the insurance steps in. Once the deductible is met, you only pay your share of the coinsurance and co-pays. Many plans have an out-of-pocket max, which means you won’t pay for bills after exceeding that amount in a calendar year.
Enrolling in Medicare can be done by phone, online at Medicare.gov, or in person at your local Social Security office. Some people are registered automatically. This includes those who get Railroad Board benefits or Social Security disability benefits for 24 consecutive months.
To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, you first need to complete registration for Medicare Part A and Part B. If you need assistance with this, you can call the Social Security office at 1 (800) 772-1213; TTY users can call 1 (800) 325-0778.
The best Medicare Advantage plan is the one that’s best for you. There are lots of plans to compare, and the benefit of having so many options is that you can find one that’s the best for you. The one that you choose might not be the one your partner, sister, or best friend uses. Choose based on benefits that are important to you and your health needs.
Bottom Line: Save Time and Money by Comparing Plans Online
Whether you’re in Mesa, Maricopa, or Mammoth, there’s an Arizona Medicare Advantage plan that offers the right Medicare coverage for your needs.
