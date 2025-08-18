Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Table of contents
World Nomads travel insurance caters to independent travelers, offering individual and multi-trip travel protection plans for domestic and overseas trips. Rising travel costs and increased airline delays make travel insurance especially relevant in 2025, as does the value of emergency medical services following the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Nomads offers three plans for single trips and an annual plan for frequent travelers.[1]
The company covers roughly 340 activities, including many that standard travel insurance typically excludes.
Unlike other travel insurance, you can buy coverage even after leaving for your trip.
Our take on World Nomads travel insurance
World Nomads travel insurance stands out for its unique, comprehensive, and flexible coverage.
Well suited for digital nomads and adventure seekers, World Nomads provides coverage for both occasional and frequent travelers. With four plans to choose from, you can select the one that fits your travel style. In fact, you can even buy coverage after you’ve left on your trip.
Depending on your chosen plan, coverage might extend to adventure activities other travel insurance companies list as exclusions, such as skydiving and rock climbing.
Although World Nomads insurance gets mixed reviews on Reddit and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, Trustpilot gives it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewers on Trustpilot praise World Nomads’ user-friendly website, coverage options, and reasonable rates.[2]
Pros and cons of World Nomads travel insurance
A World Nomads travel insurance policy offers some unique benefits, but it also has some drawbacks.
Covers between 250 and 340 adventure activities, depending on the plan
Can purchase coverage even while you’re traveling
American customers pay no deductibles
Standard Plan has low coverage limits for trip cancellation, trip interruption, and travel delays
“Cancel for any reason” coverage offers limited reimbursement
Excludes travel within 100 miles of your home
World Nomads coverage for single trips
World Nomads offers three plans for single trips, each covering trips lasting up to 180 days.
Below is a comparison of the three single-trip plans, showing how much coverage each offers in various situations.
Feature
Standard
Explorer
Epic
|Trip cancellation
|$2,500
|$10,000
|$15,000
|Emergency medical coverage
|$125,000
|$150,000
|$250,000
|Medical evacuation
|$400,000
|$500,000
|$700,000
|Baggage and personal effects
|$1,000
|$2,000
|$3,000
|Pet kennel
|Not covered
|$200
|$400
|Missed connection
|Not covered
|$3,000
|$5,000
World Nomads recommends the Standard Plan for short domestic trips, including backpacking. But its $125,000 in emergency medical coverage and $2,500 in trip cancellation protection make it suitable for basic international travel, too, especially if you’re looking for cheap travel insurance.
The Explorer plan provides $150,000 in travel medical insurance, quadruples the Standard Plan’s trip cancellation coverage, and covers more than 300 adventure activities. The plan pays $200 in pet kennel fees if your return is delayed and up to $3,000 for a missed travel connection.
The Epic Plan is World Nomads’ most comprehensive offering, making it the best choice for travelers taking bucket-list vacations and trips to remote destinations. It upgrades emergency medical coverage to $250,000 and increases trip cancellation protection to $15,000. It also covers more extreme sports activities.
World Nomads annual travel insurance coverage
The Annual Plan is less comprehensive than World Nomads’ single-trip Epic Plan. But it saves you from buying separate travel insurance policies each time you book a trip within a 12-month period.
Annual Plan: Best for frequent travelers
The Annual Plan lasts for 12 months and covers unlimited trips, each up to 45 days long. The trade-off is lower coverage levels for each trip compared to the Explorer and Epic plans.
In addition, the plan offers less coverage for emergency medical evacuation and only $5,000 for political, security, and natural disaster evacuation — even less than the Standard Plan provides. It’s also available only for individual travelers, not families.
The plan covers trip cancellation and trip interruption up to $5,000 each per coverage term, not per trip. It’s also worth noting that this plan excludes coverage for missed connections, and you can’t add optional “cancel for any reason” protection.
What World Nomads doesn’t cover
Knowing what a travel insurance company doesn’t cover is just as important as understanding what it does cover.[3] World Nomads doesn’t cover:
Adventure activities not included on its coverage list
Search and rescue
Pre-existing medical conditions, unless you qualify for an exclusion waiver (check eligibility before you purchase)
Non-emergency medical care
Unattended luggage and personal items
Travel within 100 miles of home
Expenses that another source covers, like health insurance for medical care or car insurance for rental car damage
Natural disasters forecast before you purchase your plan
Cost of World Nomads travel insurance
Some travel insurance companies base your rates on trip cost and ask for your gender, but World Nomads bases its pricing on the following factors:
Home state and country
Destination
Trip length
Number of travelers
Traveler ages
To help you understand how much you might pay for World Nomads trip coverage, Insurify requested rate quotes for single-trip plans under several different scenarios, without add-ons. Below, you can see how the travel insurance plan options compare:
Traveler Profile / Trip Cost
Standard Plan
Explorer Plan
Epic Plan
|26-year-old taking a 1-week trip to Italy
|$97.60
|$167.28
|$308.04
|35-year-old couple taking a 1-week trip to Italy
|$195.21
|$334.56
|$617.10
|Family with 2 parents and 2 children under 13 taking a 1-week trip to Italy
|$341.62
|$586.50
|$1,080.18
We also requested rates for the Annual Plan and got a quote of $506 for a worldwide traveler, whether 26 or 60 years old.
It’s important to note that World Nomads’ 24/7 emergency assistance, expedited lost-baggage return, and other non-insurance benefits aren’t free. You also can’t remove them from your coverage. The company discloses in the rate quote that the price includes the insurance premium and the non-insurance benefit fees, but it doesn’t itemize the charges.
Who is World Nomads travel insurance best for?
World Nomads travel insurance is best for international adventure travelers who engage in high-risk activities. Each plan covers at least 250 adventure activities, with more comprehensive plans allowing even more — and more extreme — activities.
Digital nomads are another group likely to get a lot of value from a World Nomads plan. In fact, the company says it designed its insurance plans with digital nomads in mind.
All the plans provide decent protection for your personal (but not professional) electronics. And while travel medical insurance doesn’t replace health insurance, it can go a long way toward ensuring that your emergency medical needs are met when you’re traveling far from home.
How to buy a World Nomads travel policy
You can buy a World Nomads travel insurance policy online in just a few minutes. Follow these steps:
Create an account on the World Nomads website.
Request a quote by clicking the “Get a Quote” button and following the prompts to fill in the form.
Select the plan that works best for your travel plans and budget.
Select any optional add-ons you’d like.
Review the information on the payment page, enter your payment information, and submit your order.
Read through your policy documents, which you’ll find on your account dashboard.
Customer service is available at 1 (844) 207-1930 if you need help before or during the order process.
Buying your plan within seven days of making your first travel deposit — what World Nomads calls the “time-sensitive period” — can make you eligible for additional or optional coverage. Depending on your plan, you may also qualify for a pre-existing medical condition exclusion waiver.
How to file a claim with World Nomads
If you need to file a claim, it’s best to do so online — World Nomads says it could take up to 48 hours to get a response to a call or email. Follow these steps to file your claim:
Gather documents such as receipts, photos, doctors’ notes, and updated itineraries.
Log in to your account.
Find your plan number and policy number.
Follow the prompts to enter your claim information.
Enter your policy number in the confirmation number field.
Sign the claim electronically or download the form, print it, sign it, and then upload it.
Upload your documents.
The claim process typically takes 10–15 days. But you could wait up to 30 days after World Nomads’ claims processing vendor receives the claim form and documents.
World Nomads travel insurance FAQs
For more information about World Nomads travel insurance, see below for answers to frequently asked questions.
Does World Nomads cover adventure activities?
Yes. World Nomads plans cover at least 250 adventure activities. These range from tame sports like golf to high-altitude bouldering, cliff jumping, and jet-pack flights.
Does World Nomads cover flight cancellations?
Yes. World Nomads covers flight cancellations for reasons specifically listed in your plan. But it’s your responsibility to request to be booked onto another flight and provided with meal and hotel vouchers. Also, you must accept any reasonable accommodation the airline offers.
Does World Nomads cover seniors?
Yes, but only up to age 69. Travelers ages 70 and older can purchase trip insurance through TripAssure, a World Nomads partner.
Can you buy coverage even after your trip has started?
Yes. You can buy coverage anytime and receive immediate protection for accidents. But other coverages might have waiting periods, conditions, and restrictions.
