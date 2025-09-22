Bob Haegele is a freelance writer specializing in a variety of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, and small to medium business (SMB). He has been freelancing since 2018 and become a full-time freelancer in 2020. His work has been published at Yahoo Finance, Newsweek, Business Insider, and several other well-known publications.
Bob has a passion for helping others learn about money but understands there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to financial problems. That’s why he enjoys helping people get into the weeds of financial topics, learning as much as possible to make a more informed decision.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Table of contents
IMG offers several insurance plans, including travel insurance, travel medical insurance, and international travel insurance. For each insurance type, IMG offers multiple plans with different coverage levels. This helps you choose the right plan based on your travel arrangements and insurance needs.
Travel insurance can be costly, but it may be worthwhile. Accidents, travel delays, and trip interruptions happen, and travel insurance coverage protects you from losses. Here’s what to know about IMG travel insurance.
IMG’s travel insurance plans include iTravelInsured Choice, iTravelInsured SE, and iTravelInsured LX.
In addition to choosing from different plans, you can buy add-ons, such as cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage.
Travel insurance typically costs between 4% and 8% of the total cost of your trip.
Our take on IMG travel insurance
IMG offers travel assistance services, including more than 20 insurance plans, covering expatriates, travelers, international students, and people working abroad. In addition to travel and medical insurance, IMG provides 24/7 non-insurance support services.
IMG offers single-trip and annual insurance plans, allowing you to choose the plan that best suits your insurance needs. These plans cover various incidents, such as trip interruption and cancellation, emergency medical evacuation, and lost baggage coverage. IMG travel insurance plans also let you add CFAR coverage or interruption-for-any-reason coverage at an additional cost.
Customers have mixed opinions about IMG. On Trustpilot, most customers rate the company 5 stars, saying the prices are reasonable and that the company has excellent customer service.[1] But its average rating with the Better Business Bureau is 1 star, with customers complaining about issues like claim denials and poor customer service.[2]
Pros and cons of IMG travel insurance
Many plans available, letting you pick the right coverage for your trip
Worldwide coverage with international health insurance
Offers specialty plans, including ones for adventure sports and exchange students
Some customers say the company denied their claims for vague reasons
Customer service can be difficult to reach and may not always provide the best information
Plans tend to be more expensive than competitors’
IMG coverage for single trips
IMG offers three single-trip travel insurance plans and coverages: iTravelInsured Choice, iTravelInsured SE, and iTravelInsured LX. All three IMG plans offer the same financial protection for trip cancellations and trip interruptions, with coverage of up to 100% and 150% of the non-refundable cost, respectively. Coverage varies by plan in most cases, with the more expensive plans having higher benefit limits.[3]
Coverage
iTravelInsured Choice
iTravelInsured SE
iTravelInsured LX
|Trip cancellation
|Up to 100% of non-refundable cost
|Up to 100% of non-refundable cost
|Up to 100% of non-refundable cost
|Trip interruption
|150% of non-refundable cost
|150% of non-refundable cost
|150% of non-refundable cost
|Accident and sickness medical and dental expense
|Up to $100,000 per person, $750 dental expense
|Up to $250,000 per person, $1,000 dental expense
|Up to $500,000 per person, $1,000 dental expense
|Medical evacuation
|Up to $500,000 per person
|Up to $500,000 per person
|Up to $1 million per person
|Trip delay
|Up to $150 per person per day ($1,000 max)
|Up to $125 per person per day ($2,000 max)
|Up to $250 per person per day ($2,500 max)
|Missed trip connection
|Up to $500 per person
|Up to $500 per person
|Up to $500 per person
This plan provides basic travel protection for individuals, couples, and families. It covers up to $100,000 in accident and sickness medical and dental coverage. It also covers up to $500,000 of emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of remains.
This tier increases accident and sickness coverage to $250,000 but provides the same coverage for medical evacuations. But it has higher per-trip benefit limits for dental expenses.
iTravelInsured LX, the most expensive plan, offers much more travel insurance coverage in emergencies than the basic plan. This plan is ideal for costlier or more adventurous trips.
IMG annual travel insurance coverage
IMG offers two annual trip plans with travel medical insurance coverage: Patriot Multi-Trip America and Patriot Multi-Trip International. The choice between these plans depends on your citizenship and country of residency. Both plans provide the same coverage, but Patriot America is for U.S. citizens and Patriot International is for non-U.S. citizens.
Coverages
Patriot Multi-Trip Insurance
|Maximum limits
|Up to age 69: $1 million; age 70–79: $50,000
|Medical evacuation
|Up to $50,000
|Deductibles
|$250 per insured person for each covered illness
|Eligible medical expenses
|Up to the maximum limit
|Ambulance
|Up to the maximum limit
|Natural disaster
|$250 per day; maximum of five days
|Accidental death and dismemberment
|$50,000
|Personal liability
|$25,000
|Return travel
|$10,000
|Lost luggage
|$150 per item; $500 total
What IMG doesn’t cover
Like most travel insurance, IMG plans don’t cover everything. Here are some common exclusions:[4]
Maternity and newborn care
Mental or nervous disorders
Preventive care
Elective surgery or treatment
Injury or illness from adventure sports
War and terrorism (except as outlined in plan documents)
Custodial care
Injury or illness from alcohol or drug use
Charges incurred at a hospital or facility when a person checks themself out against medical advice
Exclusions vary by plan. Check your policy documents to know what IMG covers in your plan.
Cost of IMG travel insurance
The cost of IMG travel insurance policies varies based on factors like the cost of the trip, the age of the travelers, and the plan you select. To estimate the premium, we’ll compare a few different sample profiles.
A 26-year-old man traveling alone to Italy with a trip cost of $3,000:
Insurance Plan
Premium
|iTravelInsured Choice
|$95
|iTravelInsured SE
|$108
|iTravelInsured LX
|$196
A 35-year-old couple traveling to Italy for one week, with a trip cost of $5,500:
Insurance Plan
Premium
|iTravelInsured Choice
|$190
|iTravelInsured SE
|$217
|iTravelInsured LX
|$392
A family of four with two kids younger than 13 traveling to Italy for one week, with a trip cost of $8,000:
Insurance Plan
Premium
|iTravelInsured Choice
|$263
|iTravelInsured SE
|$300
|iTravelInsured LX
|$581
Remember that premiums can vary depending on multiple factors. For U.S. residents, even your state of residency can make a difference. That’s why you need to input the specifics of your trip for an accurate estimate.
Who is IMG travel insurance best for?
IMG’s travel assistance services include various plans and optional add-ons, making it best for people who want a variety of choices. Short-term travelers, such as tourists and business travelers, may benefit from IMG’s flexible coverage. Since it has three travel insurance plans, you can pick the level of coverage that works best for you.
IMG can also work for long-term travelers and expats, as it has plans lasting up to 12 months. Some are renewable for as long as 36 months.
IMG’s large number of plans and add-ons is one of its most significant strengths as an insurer. For the best results, match your plan to your trip frequency, gear value, and risk tolerance.
How to buy an IMG travel policy
Buying an IMG policy is fairly easy. Follow these steps to buy a policy:
1. Visit IMG’s website
Visit IMGlobal.com. From the main page, click “get quote” and enter your travel information. You can also call IMG’s product line at 1 (317) 655-4500.
2. Choose your plan
Select one of the IMG plans available for your trip. This may include travel insurance, medical insurance, and international health insurance.
3. Customize coverage
From the plan selection page, some plans let you customize your policy maximum, deductibles, or trip cost.
4. Enter traveler information
Enter travelers’ ages and names, as well as details about your destination and trip length.
5. Get a quote and purchase
After entering all your details and confirming, you’ll see a final quote and summary of plan benefits. If you’re satisfied, pay online with a credit or debit card. You’ll receive your policy documents and an insurance ID card in the mail.
How to file a claim with IMG
Filing a claim with IMG online is a simple process, which you can do through the company’s claims center:[5]
Gather required information. IMG recommends including medical reports, itemized statements, and proof of payment.
Submit the claim. Log in to your account on IMG’s website and select “claims.” Follow the prompts to submit. If you have to mail your claim, refer to the address on your ID card.
Provide documentation. Add policy documents as supporting evidence to your claim as needed.
Submit the claim and wait for processing. Once you submit your claim, you’ll have to wait for processing and reimbursement. IMG doesn’t specifically say how long processing takes but says claims are processed “promptly.”
IMG recommends filing travel claims within 90 days and medical claims within 180 days. This will help avoid delays in reimbursement. Keep digital copies of all documents during the process to help prevent problems with processing.
IMG travel insurance FAQs
With so many products and plans available, you might still have lingering questions about IMG travel insurance. The additional information below can help.
Does IMG cover flight cancellations?
Usually. IMG covers flight cancellation if your flight is canceled due to inclement weather or other covered reasons, forcing you to cancel your trip. Check your plan documents to confirm.
Is IMG a real insurance company?
Yes. International Medical Group (IMG) is a real insurance company. The company works with two insurance underwriters, SiriusPoint and Crum & Forster. The latter has roots dating back to 1822.
How much does IMG insurance cost?
IMG travel insurance premiums can vary significantly depending on the type of coverage and your insurance needs. Short, inexpensive trips within the U.S. can cost as little as $20 to insure, while lengthy trips to exotic international destinations may cost hundreds. In general, IMG costs more than other travel insurers.
Is IMG good travel insurance?
Generally, yes. IMG offers a wide variety of insurance policies, which can make it a good choice for some customers. Although some customers rate IMG highly, others have experienced problems with claims and customer service.
