Best RV Insurance Companies (2025)

Table of contents
RV insurance is a policy for vehicles used for recreation, from travel trailers to Class A motor homes. RV insurance differs from personal auto insurance in terms of liability limits, driver coverage, and policy flexibility, providing broader protection for motor homes and travel trailers.
Here’s what you should know about the best RV insurance companies to find the right coverage for your recreational vehicle.
Quick Facts
RV insurance rates typically range from $500 to $1,500 per year, but premiums vary based on several factors.
RV insurance doesn’t cover damage from normal wear and tear or mechanical breakdown.
Bundling coverage, having safety features, and maintaining a clean record can earn you meaningful discounts to help offset premium costs.
Best RV insurance companies
No one insurance company offers the right coverage option for every RV owner. To identify the top insurers, it’s important to consider coverage options, competitive pricing, relevant discounts, solid customer service ratings, and claims satisfaction scores.
The insurance companies featured below are some of the best options for insuring your RV. These companies excel in different areas, making them good options for varying coverage needs and preferences.
Progressive: Best overall
Progressive stands out with a wide range of coverage options available to RV owners. Its options include standard and specialty protections like pet injury coverage, total loss replacement, and pest damage protection. The company offers policies for both full-time and part-time RVers, with extensive additional coverages and a long list of discounts.[1]
Pros
Wide range of optional coverages
Discounts for bundling, responsible drivers, and safety features
Offers roadside assistance and towing coverage
Nationwide: Best for discounts
Among the other top RV insurers, Nationwide offers the most extensive discounts, with savings opportunities for bundling, RV club memberships, safety course completion, maintaining continuous coverage, and more.
In addition to standard coverages, the insurer also offers roadside assistance, towing and labor, vacation liability, safety glass replacement, and personal effects coverage.[2]
Pros
Strong discount stacking potential for lower rates
Useful add-ons for emergency expenses and towing
Free annual policy reviews with an agent
Roamly: Best for full-time RVers
Roamly specializes in full-time RV coverage, offering policies specifically for people who live in their RVs permanently or use them as primary residences. The company provides comprehensive protection with homeowners-like coverage for liability, property damage, adjacent structures, and HOA loss assessments.[3]
It also offers short-term coverage and options for custom builds and RV owners who rent out their rig. In addition to offering its own policies, Roamly can also help you shop quotes from other insurers to give you better odds of securing the best possible coverage.
Pros
Robust coverage for full-timers
Includes policies for custom builds and rentals
Provides quotes for other insurers
Good Sam operates as an independent agency that partners with multiple top-rated insurance companies, including Progressive, National General, and Safeco, to find competitive RV coverage.[4] This approach allows the company to shop around on your behalf and compare rates from different insurers to find the best policy for your specific needs and budget.
Pros
Access to quotes from multiple insurers
Specializes exclusively in RV insurance with knowledgeable agents
Offers robust roadside assistance
Cons
Coverage and discounts vary depending on your chosen insurer
Doesn’t directly provide insurance, which can muddy the claims process
Roadside assistance available only as stand-alone coverage
National General: Best for customizable coverage
National General offers highly customizable RV insurance policies with specialized coverage options. These coverages include personal belongings protection, full replacement cost coverage, Mexico physical damage coverage, and permanent attachment coverage.[5]
National General can be a good pick if you want to tailor a motor home insurance policy or travel trailer insurance with endorsements that match your usage.
What to know about RV insurance
RV insurance is a specialized type of coverage that protects recreational vehicles and their contents. It combines elements of both auto and homeowners insurance. Unlike standard car insurance, RV policies address the unique risks of vehicles that serve as both transportation and living spaces.
What RV insurance covers
RV insurance provides comprehensive protection through various coverage types designed to address the specific needs of recreational vehicle owners.
Here are some of the standard coverages available:
Liability coverage
Nearly every state requires liability insurance for RVs. This covers bodily injury and property damage you cause to others, including legal expenses.[6]
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers damage to your RV from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects against theft, vandalism, fire, weather damage, and animal collisions. It covers you when you’re driving or parked.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
UM/UIM insurance pays for your repairs and medical expenses if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits your RV.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments insurance covers medical bills for you and your passengers injured in an accident, regardless of fault.
Optional RV insurance coverages
Depending on the insurer, you may be able to add a wide range of additional coverages to your standard RV insurance policy. Here are a handful of common optional coverages:
Personal effects coverage: Personal effects coverage protects belongings inside your RV, such as electronics, clothing, and equipment, up to specified limits.
Replacement cost coverage: This coverage pays to replace your totaled RV with a new model of the same or similar type, protecting against depreciation.
Emergency expenses coverage: This can cover hotel stays, meals, and transportation costs if your RV becomes uninhabitable during a trip.
Vacation liability coverage: This coverage provides liability protection when using your parked RV as a temporary residence at campsites.
Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance includes towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, and battery jumps when your RV breaks down.
What RV insurance doesn’t cover
While many insurers offer robust coverage options, some situations fall outside standard RV insurance coverage. Here’s what RV insurance typically doesn’t cover:
Normal wear and tear: RV insurance doesn’t usually cover routine maintenance issues and gradual deterioration from regular use.
Mechanical breakdowns: Engine or transmission failures due to age or lack of maintenance typically require separate coverage.
Mold, fungi, or rot: Poor maintenance or neglect often causes problems with mold, fungi, and rot. For that reason, insurers don’t typically cover them.
Personal property over limits: Items with value exceeding your policy limits may need additional coverage, such as jewelry or expensive art.
Commercial use: Using your RV for business purposes generally requires commercial insurance rather than a personal policy.
Who needs RV insurance?
Motor home owners legally have to carry liability insurance in nearly every state because they need a driver’s license to operate motor homes on public roads.
Additionally, lenders typically require comprehensive and collision coverage if you finance or lease your RV, making those coverages mandatory for borrowed vehicles. Beyond the minimum amount of coverage, it’s important to consider your insurance needs and budget.
Travel trailer owners don’t legally have to carry RV insurance, but you should consider coverage to protect against theft, damage, and personal belongings.
Full-time RVers may want specialized coverage similar to homeowners insurance.
RV insurance cost
RV insurance typically costs between $500 and $1,500 per year on average, with significant variation based on RV type and usage.
Several factors affect RV insurance costs, including vehicle type and class, age and condition, driving record, location, storage options, usage frequency, and coverage levels. Additional factors include deductible amounts, safety features, and whether you bundle with other insurance policies.