Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.
Home>Rv

Best RV Insurance Companies (2025)

Progressive, Nationwide, Roamly, Good Sam, and National General stand out with comprehensive coverage options, competitive rates, and excellent customer service.

Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

RV insurance is a policy for vehicles used for recreation, from travel trailers to Class A motor homes. RV insurance differs from personal auto insurance in terms of liability limits, driver coverage, and policy flexibility, providing broader protection for motor homes and travel trailers.

Here’s what you should know about the best RV insurance companies to find the right coverage for your recreational vehicle.

Quick Facts

  • RV insurance rates typically range from $500 to $1,500 per year, but premiums vary based on several factors.

  • RV insurance doesn’t cover damage from normal wear and tear or mechanical breakdown.

  • Bundling coverage, having safety features, and maintaining a clean record can earn you meaningful discounts to help offset premium costs.

Best RV insurance companies

No one insurance company offers the right coverage option for every RV owner. To identify the top insurers, it’s important to consider coverage options, competitive pricing, relevant discounts, solid customer service ratings, and claims satisfaction scores.

The insurance companies featured below are some of the best options for insuring your RV. These companies excel in different areas, making them good options for varying coverage needs and preferences.

Progressive: Best overall

Progressive stands out with a wide range of coverage options available to RV owners. Its options include standard and specialty protections like pet injury coverage, total loss replacement, and pest damage protection. The company offers policies for both full-time and part-time RVers, with extensive additional coverages and a long list of discounts.[1]

Pros

  • Wide range of optional coverages

  • Discounts for bundling, responsible drivers, and safety features

  • Offers roadside assistance and towing coverage

Cons

  • Total loss replacement not available in all states

  • Offers total loss replacement for newer rigs only

  • Discounts vary by state

Nationwide: Best for discounts

Among the other top RV insurers, Nationwide offers the most extensive discounts, with savings opportunities for bundling, RV club memberships, safety course completion, maintaining continuous coverage, and more.

In addition to standard coverages, the insurer also offers roadside assistance, towing and labor, vacation liability, safety glass replacement, and personal effects coverage.[2]

Pros

  • Strong discount stacking potential for lower rates

  • Useful add-ons for emergency expenses and towing

  • Free annual policy reviews with an agent

Cons

  • Availability and coverage can vary by state

  • Minimal optional add-ons

  • Must call to obtain a quote

Roamly: Best for full-time RVers

Roamly specializes in full-time RV coverage, offering policies specifically for people who live in their RVs permanently or use them as primary residences. The company provides comprehensive protection with homeowners-like coverage for liability, property damage, adjacent structures, and HOA loss assessments.[3]

It also offers short-term coverage and options for custom builds and RV owners who rent out their rig. In addition to offering its own policies, Roamly can also help you shop quotes from other insurers to give you better odds of securing the best possible coverage.

Pros

  • Robust coverage for full-timers

  • Includes policies for custom builds and rentals

  • Provides quotes for other insurers

Cons

  • Doesn’t disclose discount opportunities

  • Few bundling options

  • Availability may vary by state

Good Sam: Best for shopping around

Good Sam operates as an independent agency that partners with multiple top-rated insurance companies, including Progressive, National General, and Safeco, to find competitive RV coverage.[4] This approach allows the company to shop around on your behalf and compare rates from different insurers to find the best policy for your specific needs and budget.

Pros

  • Access to quotes from multiple insurers

  • Specializes exclusively in RV insurance with knowledgeable agents

  • Offers robust roadside assistance

Cons

  • Coverage and discounts vary depending on your chosen insurer

  • Doesn’t directly provide insurance, which can muddy the claims process

  • Roadside assistance available only as stand-alone coverage

National General: Best for customizable coverage

National General offers highly customizable RV insurance policies with specialized coverage options. These coverages include personal belongings protection, full replacement cost coverage, Mexico physical damage coverage, and permanent attachment coverage.[5]

National General can be a good pick if you want to tailor a motor home insurance policy or travel trailer insurance with endorsements that match your usage.

Pros

  • Highly customizable RV coverage

  • Several free add-ons

  • Option to suspend collision and liability coverage while in storage

Cons

  • Some RV owners may need to speak with an agent to get a quote

  • Minimal discounts

  • Limited full replacement cost coverage for models older than three years

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national insurance companies that sell RV policies to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages. We considered third-party financial strength rating data from AM Best and J.D. Power.

What to know about RV insurance

RV insurance is a specialized type of coverage that protects recreational vehicles and their contents. It combines elements of both auto and homeowners insurance. Unlike standard car insurance, RV policies address the unique risks of vehicles that serve as both transportation and living spaces.

What RV insurance covers

RV insurance provides comprehensive protection through various coverage types designed to address the specific needs of recreational vehicle owners.

Here are some of the standard coverages available:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Nearly every state requires liability insurance for RVs. This covers bodily injury and property damage you cause to others, including legal expenses.[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damage to your RV from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects against theft, vandalism, fire, weather damage, and animal collisions. It covers you when you’re driving or parked.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

    UM/UIM insurance pays for your repairs and medical expenses if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits your RV.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance covers medical bills for you and your passengers injured in an accident, regardless of fault.

Optional RV insurance coverages

Depending on the insurer, you may be able to add a wide range of additional coverages to your standard RV insurance policy. Here are a handful of common optional coverages:

  • Personal effects coverage: Personal effects coverage protects belongings inside your RV, such as electronics, clothing, and equipment, up to specified limits.

  • Replacement cost coverage: This coverage pays to replace your totaled RV with a new model of the same or similar type, protecting against depreciation.

  • Emergency expenses coverage: This can cover hotel stays, meals, and transportation costs if your RV becomes uninhabitable during a trip.

  • Vacation liability coverage: This coverage provides liability protection when using your parked RV as a temporary residence at campsites.

  • Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance includes towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, and battery jumps when your RV breaks down.

What RV insurance doesn’t cover

While many insurers offer robust coverage options, some situations fall outside standard RV insurance coverage. Here’s what RV insurance typically doesn’t cover:

  • Normal wear and tear: RV insurance doesn’t usually cover routine maintenance issues and gradual deterioration from regular use.

  • Mechanical breakdowns: Engine or transmission failures due to age or lack of maintenance typically require separate coverage.

  • Mold, fungi, or rot: Poor maintenance or neglect often causes problems with mold, fungi, and rot. For that reason, insurers don’t typically cover them.

  • Personal property over limits: Items with value exceeding your policy limits may need additional coverage, such as jewelry or expensive art.

  • Commercial use: Using your RV for business purposes generally requires commercial insurance rather than a personal policy.

Who needs RV insurance?

Motor home owners legally have to carry liability insurance in nearly every state because they need a driver’s license to operate motor homes on public roads.

Additionally, lenders typically require comprehensive and collision coverage if you finance or lease your RV, making those coverages mandatory for borrowed vehicles. Beyond the minimum amount of coverage, it’s important to consider your insurance needs and budget.

Travel trailer owners don’t legally have to carry RV insurance, but you should consider coverage to protect against theft, damage, and personal belongings.

Full-time RVers may want specialized coverage similar to homeowners insurance.

RV insurance cost

RV insurance typically costs between $500 and $1,500 per year on average, with significant variation based on RV type and usage.

Several factors affect RV insurance costs, including vehicle type and class, age and condition, driving record, location, storage options, usage frequency, and coverage levels. Additional factors include deductible amounts, safety features, and whether you bundle with other insurance policies.

Best RV insurance FAQs

Here are the answers to some common questions that help clarify important aspects of RV insurance selection and coverage needs.

  • What company has the best RV insurance?

    Progressive offers the best overall RV insurance with comprehensive coverage options, competitive rates, and nationwide availability, based on our research. But the best company depends on your specific needs. For example, Nationwide excels in discounts, while Roamly specializes in full-time and rental coverage.

  • How much is the average insurance on an RV?

    RV insurance costs between $500 and $1,500 per year. But your actual rate will depend on the insurer you choose and your situation.

  • What type of insurance do you need for an RV?

    Motor homes require liability insurance by law in most states, plus comprehensive and collision coverage if financed. For other needs, you may consider personal effects and emergency expense coverage, vacation liability coverage, roadside assistance, and other optional add-ons.

  • Do you need full coverage on your RV?

    Most RV owners should buy full-coverage insurance to protect against comprehensive risks, including theft, weather damage, and accidents. Lenders typically require full coverage for financed RVs. Even paid-off vehicles benefit from comprehensive protection, given their high repair and replacement costs.

  • How can you lower your RV insurance cost?

    You can use a number of strategies to save money on coverage, including choosing a higher deductible, bundling with other policies, and maintaining a clean driving record. You can also sometimes earn discounts by installing safety features, paying annual premiums in full, and completing RV safety courses.

Sources

  1. Progressive. "RV Insurance Coverages."
  2. Nationwide. "What does RV insurance cover?."
  3. Roamly. "What is full time RV insurance?."
  4. Good Sam Insurance Agency. "RV Insurance."
  5. National General. "RV Insurance."
  6. Progressive. "RV insurance requirements by state."
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo